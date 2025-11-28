Friday 28 November 2025

31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 (M)

Ipoh, Perak



All times GMT +8



27 Nov 2025 14:00 KOR v CAN (RR) 2 - 3

7 Nov 2025 16:00 IND v NZL (RR) 3 - 2

27 Nov 2025 18:00 MAS v BEL (RR) 1 - 9



28 Nov is a rest day



29 Nov 2025 14:00 CAN v IND (RR)

29 Nov 2025 16:00 NZL v BEL (RR)

29 Nov 2025 18:00 MAS v KOR (RR)



Pool standings



India prevail 3-2 against New Zealand in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



Amit Rohidas (4’), Sanjay (32’), and Selvam Karthi (54’) score for India, helping them climb to the top of the table







Ipoh, Malaysia: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team produced a fine performance to prevail 3-2 against New Zealand in a hard-fought contest at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Stadium in Ipoh on Thursday. Amit Rohidas (4’), Sanjay (32’), and Selvam Karthi (54’) got on the scoresheet for India, while George Baker (42’, 48’) scored for New Zealand.







India pushed to the wire in thrilling match







The Vantage Black Sticks faced tier-one giants India in a highly anticipated fourth match of the 2025 Sultan of Azlan Shah Cup, a fixture carrying major stakes with a direct route to Sunday’s gold medal match on the line. Squad news added another layer to the occasion with Sean Findlay ruled out through injury, opening the door for James Hickson to make his international debut.







Valiant New Zealand goes down fighting 2-3 against India



With a winning goal coming from up-and-coming star Kartik Selvam, India scrapped through New Zealand 3-2 for its third win in four matches. However, heart goes for the losers New Zealand, who did everything than winning. They had every parameter of the game in their favour, but a spirited Indian defence, though cracked twice in the gap of seven minutes in the second half, stood solid. Indian goalie Pawan was in his elements to ward of numerous Kiwi’s attacks and keeping Indian 2-0 lead count. After Kartik Selvam against put India in the lead, captain Sanjay, who scored off a penalty corner earlier, missed, as goalie Howard would dive to his left to deflect the ball off danger.







India edge past New Zealand to go top of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup table



Goals from Amit Rohidas, Sanjay and Selvam Karthi sealed India’s hard-fought win as they climbed to the top of the standings.





India edge past New Zealand 3-2 to go top of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup table



India claimed a narrow 3-2 victory over New Zealand in a closely contested match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh on Thursday, moving to the top of the tournament standings.







Belgium blast Malaysia 9-1 in SAS Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in blue) playing Belgium in the SAS Cup in Ipoh.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia played like schoolboys and were taught a 9-1 lesson by world champions Belgium in the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS Cup) at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh on Thursday.







FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025

Madurai and Chennai



All times GMT +5:30



Madurai



28 Nov 2025 09:00 GER v RSA (Pool A) 4 - 0

28 Nov 2025 11:15 CAN v IRL (Pool A) 4 - 3

28 Nov 2025 13:30 ESP v EGY (Pool D) 8 - 0

28 Nov 2025 15:45 BEL v NAM (Pool D)



29 Nov 2025 09:00 NED v ENG (Pool E)

29 Nov 2025 11:15 MAS v AUT (Pool E)

29 Nov 2025 13:30 RSA v IRL (Pool A)

29 Nov 2025 15:45 CAN v GER (Pool A)



Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium



28 Nov 2025 13:15 ARG v JPN (Pool C) 4 - 1

28 Nov 2025 15:30 NZL v CHN (Pool C)

28 Nov 2025 17:45 OMA v SUI (Pool B)

28 Nov 2025 20:30 IND v CHI (Pool B)



29 Nov 2025 13:15 FRA v KOR (Pool F)

29 Nov 2025 15:30 AUS v BAN (Pool F)

29 Nov 2025 17:45 CHI v SUI (Pool B)

29 Nov 2025 20:00 OMA v IND (Pool B)



Pool standings



FIH President Tayyab Ikram Welcomes the World’s Rising Stars







FIH President Tayyab Ikram arrived in Chennai to a vibrant and enthusiastic atmosphere as India proudly welcomes the world’s brightest Rising Stars. He expressed his deepest gratitude to the Government of Tamil Nadu and to Hockey India for their outstanding hospitality and exceptional arrangements, which have set the perfect stage for this global celebration of hockey.







South Africa Show Fight in Tough Junior World Cup Opener Against Germany







South Africa opened their FIH Junior World Cup campaign with a 4–0 defeat to defending champions Germany in Tamil Nadu, but the scoreline only tells part of the story after a spirited and disciplined display from the African champions.







IRL U21 Men hold firm to secure win over Canada in FIH Junior World Cup Opener



IRELAND 4 – 3 CANADA







India: Ireland held out to fend off a late surge from Canada to record a 4-3 win in their opening tie of the FIH Junior World Cup. A Louis Rowe brace, and goal each for Greg Williams and Milo Thompson, and some heroics in the Irish net from James Coffey saw Ireland secure all three points.







Preview: History beacons as India begin their campaign atFIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025



India led by Rohit will take on Chile in the opening match; Legendary player-turned-Coach PR Sreejesh put faith in months of preparations and his talented brigade







Chennai The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team are all-set to begin their campaign on home soil as the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 begins on 28th November at the iconic Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai and at the Madurai International Hockey Stadium.







Be on your toes, play your game: Sreejesh's message to India ahead of World Cup opener



PR Sreejesh has told the Indian team to be on their toes and play to their strengths if they want to go far in the Jr.Men's World Cup. India have won the title twice in their history.





Sreejesh wants his side to respect their opponents (Courtesy: PTI)



Coach PR Sreejesh has told his Indian team to be on their toes and play their own game as they get ready for the Jr. men's World Cup in Chennai and Madurai, which will begin on November 28. India are two-time champions of the Jr. World Cup, but last won the title in 2016. They're currently ranked second in the U-21 category behind current champions Germany.







India aim to end nine-year wait for the title



Placed in Pool B, India are favourites to progress, with Chile, Switzerland and Oman completing the group.





FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025: Captains of 24 Nations Unite for Iconic Trophy Shoot in Chennai and Madurai (Photo credit: hockey India)



The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 gets underway on 28 November, and hosts India enter the tournament with momentum, belief and the advantage of playing in front of home crowds in Chennai and Madurai.







India skipper Rohit keen to soak in excitement of home World Cup ahead of opener against Chile



The Indian Colts will take on underdog Chile in their opening game. The two sides have never met at a FIH-accredited event, making it an intriguing contest as the host aims to settle early nerves.



Saikat Chakraborty





(Right to Left) Indian head coach PR. Sreejesh, captain Rohit with their counterparts from Chile, Felipe Richard and Maitas Amoroso, ahead of their match on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam



After two years of planning, it is time to execute them in front of home fans as captain Rohit and India gear up to play their first match in the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 against Chile on Friday here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.







Swiss hockey crowdfund its way to maiden jr Hockey WC



Swiss Hockey president Mudde hopes to see game grow after jr Hockey WC debut; Swiss team set to play Oman on Friday



Chandra Prabhu





The Switzerland field hockey team will be making their maiden junior World Cup appearance. Express



CHENNAI: Switzerland's command over the sporting world cannot be ignored. Some of the top sport-governing bodies like FIFA, International Olympic Committee (IOC) and even the international hockey federation (FIH) are all based in the country. The national football teams are regulars in top continental and international tournaments. The country is also home to arguably one of tennis' all-time greats Roger Federer and multiple Olympic medallist in ski jumping Simon Ammann.







Madurai set for international bow with Junior Hockey World Cup



The temple city will stage preliminary-round fixtures across three groups (Pool A, D and E), as well as a solitary game from Pool B, featuring the host country, India, before the classification stages.



Anish Pathiyil





Madurai is set to host co-host the Junior Hockey men’s World Cup at the rechristened ‘Madurai International Hockey Stadium’. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Madurai, situated on the banks of the Vaigai river in south-central Tamil Nadu, has been part of India’s cultural fabric for centuries. According to various historical inscriptions, the city was called Koodal (meaning assembly in Tamil). Legend says the region hosted three Tamil Sangams – gatherings of legendary scholars and poets – during what came to be called the Sangam era (300 BC - 300 AD).







Coca-Cola India Supports Junior Women’s Team Preparation Journey for the FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025







New Delhi, 28 November 2025: Anandana – The Coca-Cola India Foundation today highlighted the support provided to India’s junior women’s hockey team in their preparation for the FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 in Santiago, Chile. Anandana and Hockey India have been partners for over three years, working together to expand opportunities for young women athletes and strengthen the pathway for emerging hockey talent in India.







Lexie Macmillan will compete in Santiago, Chile





Lexie Macmillan pictured on the University of Stirling campus.



University of Stirling hockey player Lexie Macmillan will celebrate the biggest moment of her career next week – as she lines up for Scotland at the Junior World Cup in South America.







Ireland Women’s Squad Announced ahead of FIH Hockey Pro League debut on Irish Soil







Dublin: The Ireland Women’s Hockey team has been officially announced by head coach Gareth Grundie ahead of their upcoming debut in the FIH Hockey Pro League in Dublin.







Ireland name squad for Pro League debut in Dublin





Sarah Hawkshaw will captain Ireland in their Pro League campaign. Image source, Inpho



Ireland head coach Gareth Grundie has named a 23-player squad for the team's FIH Hockey Pro League debut in Dublin next month.







2025 Bolivarian Games

Lima



All times GMT -5



Men



26 Nov 2025 15:00 PER v BOL (One Pool) 11 - 0



27 Nov 2025 11:00 DOM v VEN (One Pool) 2 - 6

27 Nov 2025 15:00 CHI v PER (One Pool) 9 - 0



Pool standings



Women



26 Nov 2025 11:00 PAR v VEN (One Pool) 2 - 1

26 Nov 2025 13:00 CHI v PER (One Pool) 8 - 0



27 Nov was a rest day



Pool standings



2025 ONE Active Hockey One League Finals Preview







After seven gripping rounds of competition, the 2025 ONE Active Hockey One League reaches its thrilling conclusion this weekend, with four blockbuster semi-finals set to determine who advances to Sunday’s Grand Finals at the State Netball & Hockey Centre in Parkville.







Hockey Australia Announces 2025 Hall of Fame and Legend Inductees







Hockey Australia is proud to announce the 2025 Hall of Fame and Legend Award recipients, recognising some of the sport’s most outstanding players, coaches, and contributors who have shaped Australian hockey’s rich legacy on and off the field.







Brian Glencross OAM elevated to Hockey Legend status







Hockey Australia is proud to announce that the late Brian Glencross OAM has been elevated to Hockey Legend status, recognising a lifetime of exceptional service to Australian hockey as both a world-class player and an influential coach. His contribution helped shape the modern identity, professionalism and success of the sport nationwide.







David Bell OAM elevated to Hockey Legend status







Hockey Australia is delighted to announce that David Bell OAM has been elevated to Hockey Legend status, recognising his exceptional achievements as a player, captain and coach, and his far-reaching influence on the development of Australian hockey.







Great Britain Hockey Limited is looking to appoint a President







Great Britain Hockey Limited (GBHL) is looking to appoint a President to represent GB Hockey internationally and chair the GBHL Board meetings.







Former teammates pay last respects to legend Choon Hin



By K. Rajan





The illustrious former teammates of hockey legend Wong Choon Hin turned up at his wake in Kuala Lumpur yesterday to pay their last respects. - NSTP/ASWADI ALIAS



KUALA LUMPUR: The illustrious former teammates of hockey legend Wong Choon Hin turned up at his wake in Kuala Lumpur yesterday to pay their last respects.







The quiet man behind Malaysia’s loudest hockey moment



A steadfast pillar in a legendary lineup at the 1975 Hockey World Cup, Wong Choon Hin’s impact endures beyond the roar.



Frankie D'Cruz





Wong Choon Hin (standing fourth from right) with the gallant Malaysian team that lit up the 1975 Hockey World Cup — a quiet pillar in a legendary lineup.



PETALING JAYA: In the last minute of a wet morning on March 11, 1975, with the Kilat Club ground buzzing and the scoreboard frozen at 1–1, Malaysia won a short corner against the reigning world hockey champions, the Netherlands.







