Saturday 29 November 2025

31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 (M)

Ipoh, Perak



All times GMT +8



28 Nov was a rest day



29 Nov 2025 14:00 CAN v IND (RR) 3 - 14

29 Nov 2025 16:00 NZL v BEL (RR) 1 - 5

29 Nov 2025 18:00 MAS v KOR (RR)



30 Nov 2025 16:00 CAN v KOR (5/6)

30 Nov 2025 18:15 NZL v MAS (3/4)

30 Nov 2025 20:30 BEL v IND (FINAL)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







India thrashes Canada 14-3 to secure spot in final



With the massive victory, India secured a top-two finish in the standings and booked its place in Sunday’s final.





Penalty Corners accounted for half of India’s 14 goals against Canada. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



India’s men’s hockey team on Saturday thrashed Canada 14-3 in its final round-robin fixture of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in Ipoh, Malaysia, to secure a place in the final.







Malaysia aim for redemption after Belgium bashing



By Aftar Singh





After the shattering 9-1 defeat by Belgium yesterday, Malaysia will try to pick up the pieces and get themselves together against South Korea in the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup tomorrow in Ipoh. NSTP/L.MANIMARAN



KUALA LUMPUR: After the shattering 9-1 defeat by Belgium yesterday, Malaysia will try to pick up the pieces and get themselves together against South Korea in the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup tomorrow in Ipoh.







FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025

Madurai and Chennai



All times GMT +5:30



Madurai



28 Nov 2025 09:00 GER v RSA (Pool A) 4 - 0

28 Nov 2025 11:15 CAN v IRL (Pool A) 4 - 3

28 Nov 2025 13:30 ESP v EGY (Pool D) 8 - 0

28 Nov 2025 15:45 BEL v NAM (Pool D) 12 - 1



29 Nov 2025 09:00 NED v ENG (Pool E) 5 - 3

29 Nov 2025 11:15 MAS v AUT (Pool E) 5 - 1

29 Nov 2025 13:30 RSA v IRL (Pool A) 2- 1

29 Nov 2025 15:45 CAN v GER (Pool A)



30 Nov 2025 09:00 EGY v NAM (Pool D)

30 Nov 2025 11:15 BEL v ESP (Pool D)

30 Nov 2025 13:30 ENG v AUT (Pool E)

30 Nov 2025 15:45 MAS v NED (Pool E)



Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium



28 Nov 2025 13:15 ARG v JPN (Pool C) 4 - 1

28 Nov 2025 15:30 NZL v CHN (Pool C) 5 - 3

28 Nov 2025 17:45 OMA v SUI (Pool B) 0 - 4

28 Nov 2025 20:30 IND v CHI (Pool B) 7 - 0



29 Nov 2025 13:15 FRA v KOR (Pool F) 11 - 1

29 Nov 2025 15:30 AUS v BAN (Pool F)

29 Nov 2025 17:45 CHI v SUI (Pool B)

29 Nov 2025 20:00 OMA v IND (Pool B)



30 Nov 2025 13:15 JPN v CHN (Pool C)

30 Nov 2025 15:30 NZL v ARG (Pool C)

30 Nov 2025 17:45 KOR v BAN (Pool F)

30 Nov 2025 20:00 AUS v FRA (Pool F)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Goals galore as the Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup opens up in style







The first day of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 was highlighted by a festival of goals in Madurai and Chennai, as well as a grandiose opening ceremony.







European sides make winning starts at Junior World Cup







Ireland, Germany and Spain all made winning starts to the men’s FIH Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu, India as the 24-team competition got under way with a bang.







Defending Champions Germany Crush South Africa 4-0 in Opener



Ireland, Spain and Belgium also secured victories at the 2025 FIH Hockey Men Junior World Cup.



Feroz Khan





Germany and South African players exchange greetings after the former won the inaugural match of the Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025. (PTI Photo)



Reigning champions Germany thrashed South Africa 4-0 in their opening match to begin their FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup campaign on a rousing note here on Friday.







Spain, Germany record big wins in Madurai



It was a fruitful opening day for European teams in the Madurai leg of the Junior World Cup with sides recording dominant victories over African opposition.



Anish Pathiyil





Justus Warweg led the way for Germany with two goals from open play in what ended as a 4-0 win for the title holder against South Africa. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy



Defending Champion Germany began its title defence in dominant fashion, beating South Africa 4-0 in the opening Pool A match of the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 in Madurai on Friday. Justus Warweg led the way with two goals from open play. Ben Hasbach and captain Paul Glander were the other names on the scoresheet.







Argentina thrashes Japan, Switzerland beats Oman in clash of debutants



In the other Pool C encounter, New Zealand overcame a spirited Chinese fightback to win 5-3. Ranked 20 places above China, the Future Black Sticks showcased their class in the second quarter, scoring four field goals to take an imposing 5-0 halftime lead.



Saikat Chakraborty





Two-time champion Argentina started its Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 campaign with a 2-0 win against Japan. | Photo Credit: R RAGU



The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 roared to life in Chennai on Friday with World No. 3 Argentina defeating Japan 4-1 in a Pool C game at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.







India dominate with 7-0 win



The home team begin their campaign with a massive victory; the goalkeepers live up to the billing keeping a clean slate







Chennai: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team got off to a rampaging start with a 7-0 win against Chile in their first Pool B match here at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 which witnessed a grand opening ceremony on Friday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai. Goals for India were scored by Rosan Kujur (16', 21'), Dilraj Singh (25', 34'), Ajeet Yadav (35'), Anmol Ekka (48') and Rohit (59'). Meanwhile, the Indian goalies Bikramjeet Singh and Prince Deep Singh did exceptionally well to keep a clean slate.







India opens campaign with thumping 7-0 win against Chile



Despite the commanding win, involving 38 circle entries, India only managed to secure six Penalty Corners, a factor that coach P.R. Sreejesh and his deputy, Birendra Lakra, will need to address.



Saikat Chakraborty





India now tops Pool B, holding the lead over Switzerland on goal difference. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU



India opened its FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 campaign with a commanding 7-0 win over Chile on Friday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.







Malaysia smash Austria 5-1 to launch Junior World Cup in style



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia celebrate scoring against Austria in a Junior World Cup match in Madurai, India, today. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia opened their Junior World Cup (JWC) campaign in blistering fashion, crushing Austria 5-1 in a Group E clash in Madurai, India today (Nov 29).







India’s hunger pleases Sreejesh after 7-0 win vs Chile



A major concern leading into the tournament was India’s Penalty Corner conversion rate — one that India improved upon against Chile in its first match in the World Cup.



Saikat Chakraborty





The Indian Colts struggled to find the back of the net in the opening quarter but eventually found their rhythm to complete a commanding win in the Men’s Junior World Cup. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU



India’s 7-0 win over Chile in its series opener at the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2025 showcased the host nation’s might. Despite the emphatic scoreline, head coach P.R. Sreejesh wants to see a ‘killer attitude’ and greater hunger in front of the goal from his players.







Team Canada: 2025 Junior Men’s World Cup



Experienced Junior Men looking to make a splash in India







The Junior Men’s National Team will head to Chennai and Madurai, India for the 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup, held from November 28–December 10. Like the women’s event, the men’s tournament will feature 24 teams from around the world. Canada qualified by finishing second at the 2024 Junior Pan American Championship in Surrey, BC, and will look to build on their 13th-place finish in the 2021 Junior World Cup.







One more Fulton: Jake, son of India coach Craig, embarks on hockey journey with Ireland at Junior World Cup



Jake’s parents, Craig and Natalie, played for South Africa. But the 17-year-old set upon his international career with Ireland, and made his Junior World Cup bow in style in Madurai.



Anish Pathiyil





Jake Fulton had two goal contributions in Ireland’s 4-3 win over Canada. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy



After the win against New Zealand on Thursday, the Indian men’s hockey team is on track to make the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025, which is taking place in Ipoh, Malaysia. As head coach Craig Fulton prepares for the last round-robin encounter against Canada, he will also keenly follow the Junior World Cup taking place in Madurai.







Team Canada: 2025 Junior Women’s World Cup



Junior Women coming together to perform on the World’s biggest stage







The Junior Women’s National Team will travel to Santiago, Chile for the 2025 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, taking place from December 1–13. The tournament will feature 24 under-21 national teams competing at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped. Canada enters Pool E alongside Australia, Spain, and Scotland, aiming to build on their back-to-back World Cup qualifications and improve on their 16th-place finish in 2022.







FIH unveils “THE LEAGUE OF THE BEST”, a new film showcasing the heart of the FIH Hockey Pro League







The International Hockey Federation (FIH), in collaboration with leading sports production company Sportzworkz, has just released an exciting half-hour film: “THE LEAGUE OF THE BEST”.







FIH Hockey Pro League: Pre-Season Interview with Belgium Women's Coach Rein van Eijk







As we inch ever closer to the start of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 season on 9 December, we are excited to bring you an exclusive pre-season interview series with players and coaches from the world’s top hockey nations participating in the “League of the Best”.







2025 Bolivarian Games

Lima



All times GMT -5



Men



27 Nov 2025 11:00 DOM v VEN (One Pool) 2 - 6

27 Nov 2025 15:00 CHI v PER (One Pool) 9 - 0



28 Nov 2025 11:00 DOM v PER (Bronze Medal) 3 - 3 (2 - 3 SO)

28 Nov 2025 16:00 CHI v VEN (Gold Medal) 6 - 0



Pool standings



Women



27 Nov was a rest day



28 Nov 2025 08:30 VEN v PER (Bronze Medal) 5 - 2

28 Nov 2025 13:30 PAR v CHI (Gold Medal) 0 - 9



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Valentina Raposo leaves HGC after a season and a half







HGC women have said goodbye to Valentina Raposo after the end of the first half of the competition. The 22-year-old Argentine defender will return to her native country after a season and a half in Wassenaar as per agreement.







Sindh hockey teams gear up for National Games in Karachi after 18 years



President Sindh Hockey Association Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Women's Wing head MNA Shehla Raza observed the trials





Sindh Hockey players. PHOTO: PR



After 18 years, preparations are in full swing for the Sindh hockey teams ahead of the National Games scheduled in Karachi from December 6 to 13.







Imran Sherwani







Hockey legend and Olympic gold medallist Imran Sherwani has sadly passed away and will be greatly missed by the hockey community.







Imran Sherwani, 1988 GB Olympics hockey great, dies aged 63



By Rod Gilmour





Imran Sherwani and 1988 team-mate and friend Steve Batchelor



British hockey great and Olympic gold medallist Imran Sherwani has died aged 63, his family have announced. The father-of-three was diagnosed with young onset Alzheimer’s in December 2019.







Imran Sherwani, Great Britain Olympic hockey hero, dies aged 63



He scored twice in 1988 final against West Germany. Olympic star was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2019





Great Britain’s Imran Sherwani during the 3-1 victory against West Germany in the 1988 Olympic hockey final. Photograph: Colorsport/Shutterstock



Imran Sherwani, who starred in the Great Britain hockey team that won Olympic gold in 1988, has died at the age of 63, his family have announced.







GB Olympic hockey gold medallist Sherwani dies





GB's Imran Sherwani in action against Germany at the Seoul Olympics in 1988. The gold medal for Great Britain's men in 1988 was their first Olympic triumph for 68 years - and they have not been on the podium since. Image source, Getty Images



Imran Sherwani, who led Great Britain to hockey gold at the 1988 Olympics, has died at the age of 63.







