Sunday 30 November 2025

31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 (M)

Ipoh, Perak



All times GMT +8



28 Nov was a rest day



29 Nov 2025 14:00 CAN v IND (RR) 3 - 14

29 Nov 2025 16:00 NZL v BEL (RR) 1 - 5

29 Nov 2025 18:00 MAS v KOR (RR) 3 - 4



30 Nov 2025 16:00 CAN v KOR (5/6) 4 - 3

30 Nov 2025 18:15 NZL v MAS (3/4)

30 Nov 2025 20:30 BEL v IND (FINAL)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Jugraj stars in India's 14-3 win against Canada



The Indian Team have topped the pool standings and will play the Final against Belgium on Sunday







Malaysia: In a high-scoring encounter, Indian Senior Men's Hockey Team outclassed Canada 14-3 to top the pool standings and make the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup here on Saturday. Having lost only to Belgium by a goal earlier in the tournament, India were upbeat after a sensational 3-2 win against New Zealand in their previous game.







India thrashes Canada 14-3 to secure spot in final



With the massive victory, India secured a top-two finish in the standings and booked its place in Sunday’s final.





Penalty Corners accounted for half of India’s 14 goals against Canada. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



India’s men’s hockey team on Saturday thrashed Canada 14-3 in its final round-robin fixture of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in Ipoh, Malaysia, to secure a place in the final.







Vantage Black Sticks Men secure a place in the bronze medal final







The Vantage Black Sticks entered their final pool match of the 2025 Sultan of Azlan Shah Cup knowing exactly what was at stake: a four-goal win over world No. 3 Belgium would secure a place in Sunday’s gold medal match, while anything less meant a showdown with Malaysia for bronze. With hot and dry conditions setting the stage for a high-quality contest, the challenge ahead was clear.







Malaysia's fightback falls short in thrilling 4-3 loss to Korea in SAS Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) in action against South Korea during a Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match at Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh today (Nov 29). - PIC BY L. MANIMARAN



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia showed grit and determination as they roared back from three goals down, only to fall 4-3 to South Korea in their final round-robin match at the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup in Ipoh today (Nov 29).







Tough challenge await India in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final today







Despite posting the tournament’s biggest victory of the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah Cup — 14-3 against Canada in the last pool match — India faces tough challenge in the final against Belgium today. Their rival in the final is easily the best team so far, having won four matches and drawing one including a gritty one-goal margin over India. With tight defence and amazing forwardline the only European team in the six-nation competition, Belgium enters the final as favourite for the title. Interestingly, Belgium drew Canada 1-1 in their opening match, but India struck 14 times against Canada the other day. The visiting Indians can take enormous pride having reached the final, as it has left some shining stars like Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh and Hardik Singh among others.







India vs Belgium: A High-Stakes Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Battle Between Two Heavyweights



Romil Shukla







India take on Belgium today in one of the most anticipated clashes of the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, a matchup shaped by recent form, contrasting styles, and an increasingly tense head-to-head narrative.







FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025

Madurai and Chennai



All times GMT +5:30



Madurai



29 Nov 2025 09:00 NED v ENG (Pool E) 5 - 3

29 Nov 2025 11:15 MAS v AUT (Pool E) 5 - 1

29 Nov 2025 13:30 RSA v IRL (Pool A) 2- 1

29 Nov 2025 15:45 CAN v GER (Pool A) 0 - 7



30 Nov 2025 09:00 EGY v NAM (Pool D) 2 - 4

30 Nov 2025 11:15 BEL v ESP (Pool D) 0 - 2

30 Nov 2025 13:30 ENG v AUT (Pool E) 13 - 0

30 Nov 2025 15:45 MAS v NED (Pool E)



1 Dec 2025 13:30 GER v IRL (Pool A)

1 Dec 2025 15:45 RSA v CAN (Pool A)



Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium



29 Nov 2025 13:15 FRA v KOR (Pool F) 11 - 1

29 Nov 2025 15:30 AUS v BAN (Pool F) 5 - 3

29 Nov 2025 17:45 CHI v SUI (Pool B) 2 - 3

29 Nov 2025 20:00 OMA v IND (Pool B) 0 - 17



30 Nov 2025 13:15 JPN v CHN (Pool C) 3 - 2

30 Nov 2025 15:30 NZL v ARG (Pool C)

30 Nov 2025 17:45 KOR v BAN (Pool F)

30 Nov 2025 20:00 AUS v FRA (Pool F)



1 Dec 2025 17:45 JPN v NZL (Pool C)

1 Dec 2025 20:00 ARG v CHN (Pool C)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Goal splurge continues on Day 2 of Men's Junior Hockey World Cup







India’s roaring victory over Oman stole the thunder on Day 2 of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, which saw the hosts and defending champions Germany putting themselves on the verge of sealing direct qualification for the quarter-finals.







Netherlands wins thriller against England; Malaysia, Germany post big wins



Here’s a wrap of the match results from the FIH junior men’s World Cup fixtures in Madurai.



Anish Pathiyil





Netherlands’ Jan van ’t Land opened the scoring for his team with a flick past the goalkeeper’s reach. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY



A spirited England performance and a nagging drizzle couldn’t dampen the Netherlands team as it began its FIH Junior Men’s World Cup 2025 Pool E campaign with a 5-3 win.







France batters South Korea, Australia holds off Bangladesh comeback



In the other match of the day, Switzerland ended Chile’s chances of qualifying for the knockouts with a 3-2 victory.



Saikat Chakraborty





France opened its FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 campaign with an 11-1 victory over South Korea. | Photo Credit: PTI



Under overcast skies in Chennai, last edition’s runner-up, France, launched its FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 campaign with an 11-1 thrashing of South Korea in the opening Pool F match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Saturday.







South Africa Edge Ireland in Crucial Junior World Cup Clash







South Africa kept their Junior World Cup campaign alive with a hard-earned 2–1 victory over Ireland, a result that injects fresh momentum into the group after the disappointment of the opening match. Ireland entered the contest full of confidence after their win over Canada, and with their head coach, a former South African U21 mentor, adding another layer of intrigue to a pivotal Pool A fixture.







Ireland narrowly beaten by South Africa in second FIH Junior World Cup outing



IRELAND 1 – 2 SOUTH AFRICA







India: The Ireland U21 Men were narrowly beaten in their second outing in Pool A of the FIH Junior World Cup in India. Having gone a goal down, Ireland fought back to draw level through a sweet Matthew McKee strike. But South Africa’s late goal in the final quarter proved the decisive moment.







Swiss delight at Junior World Cup – from crowd-funding to winning two out of two on debut



As the final hooter went at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium with the tournament debutants defeating Chile 3-2 in a thriller, a few hundred fans had become Swiss supporters.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Jr Hockey World Cup switzerlandSwiss players celebrate after scoring a goal in the junior Hockey World Cup. Hockey India



Minutes before Switzerland’s match against Chile at the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup was scheduled to start, a man wearing Swiss gear made his way to the stands while taking cover from the incessant rain.







India trounce Oman 17-0



Manmeet Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Dilraj Singh score hat-trick of goals in India's big win







Chenna: Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team continued their fine show in the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 with yet another scintillating 17-0 win in their pool B encounter against Oman.







India overcomes Chennai’s rain challenge to decimate Oman 17-0



India now has one foot in the knockout phase ahead of its final group game against Switzerland in Madurai.



Saikat Chakraborty





Dilraj Singh led the scoring for India with four goals against Oman, with a total of 17 goals netted in total at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU



India dismantled Oman 17-0 in its second pool match of the 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup campaign at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. India now has one foot in the knockout phase ahead of the final group game against Switzerland in Madurai.







Birendra Lakra looks to inspire next generation as tactical voice in India camp



Lakra, who last played for the now-rebranded Team Gonasika in the Hockey India League 2025, views this coaching role as a critical next step after retirement.



Saikat Chakraborty





File photo: Lakra, a bronze medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has become a vital member of India’s coaching staff at the Junior World Cup 2025. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



India stormed through its first two FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025 matches in Chennai, scoring 24 goals — against Chile and Oman — without letting in a single one.







The maiden whistle blowers



M Sudharshan





India and Chile during the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 match. (Image: PTI Photo/R SenthilKumar)



CHENNAI: When Mexico’s Ana Escalante received the news of her appointment as an umpire for the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup, she burst into tears — overwhelmed and in disbelief.







FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025

City of Santiago



All times GMT -4



1 Dec 2025 09:00 GER v IRL (Pool C)

1 Dec 2025 11:15 IND v NAM (Pool C)

1 Dec 2025 13:30 KOR v URU (Pool F)

1 Dec 2025 15:45 JPN v MAS (Pool A)

1 Dec 2025 18:00 USA v NZL (Pool F)

1 Dec 2025 20:45 NED v CHI (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025: let's hear from the teams!







With less than 24 hours remaining until the start of the 11th edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, which will take place in City of Santiago, Chile, here are the latest quotes from the participating teams:







Netherlands captain Noor van den Nieuwenhof sets sights on defending title in Santiago







As the countdown to the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025 intensifies, Netherlands captain Noor van den Nieuwenhof has delivered a clear message: the defending champions have arrived in Chile with one ambition — to win gold again.







Chile target confident campaign at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025







With the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025 fast approaching, hosts Chile are beaming with ambition, belief, and a captain determined to lead from the front. Florencia Barrios, the team’s skipper, outlined her expectations and the mindset driving “Las Diablas” as they prepare to take on the world’s best.







Grand Finals Locked In After Thrilling ONE Active Hockey One Semi-Finals in Melbourne







The 2025 ONE Active Hockey One League Finals Series delivered a thrilling opening day of action at Melbourne’s State Netball & Hockey Centre, with four gripping semi-finals setting the stage for a blockbuster Sunday of Grand Finals. From Perth’s commanding display to Tassie’s shootout heroics, fans were treated to the very best of Australian hockey.







NSW Pride Endure Disappointing Semi-Finals







Both NSW Pride teams competing in the 2025 Hockey One Finals suffered disappointing defeats in their Semi-Finals in Melbourne, and will now play the Bronze Medal matches on Sunday.







‘Man of the Potteries’: Imran Sherwani tributes pour in for hockey icon



By Rod Gilmour





Imran Sherwani, seated, pictured at Stourport PIC: Stourport HC/Facebook



Imran Sherwani was hailed as a ‘man of the Potteries’ as tributes continued to flow in for one of the stars of the 1988 Olympics, who died on Friday aged 63.







Olympian Imran Sherwani remembered as family man



Simon Humphreys,and Lee Bottomley





Tributes are paid to the 63-year-old who led Great Britain to hockey gold at the 1988 Olympics



The relatives of Olympic hockey player Imran Sherwani have remembered him as a "devoted family man" following his death aged 63.







