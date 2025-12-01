Monday 1 December 2025

31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 (M)

Ipoh, Perak



All times GMT +8



30 Nov 2025 16:00 CAN v KOR (5/6) 4 - 3

30 Nov 2025 18:15 NZL v MAS (3/4) 6 - 1

30 Nov 2025 20:30 BEL v IND (FINAL) 1 - 0



Bronze medal win at 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup







​The Vantage Black Sticks finished their 2025 Sultan of Azlan Shah Cup campaign in style, producing a commanding 6–1 victory over hosts Malaysia to secure the bronze medal in front of a packed and electric home crowd. With the stadium buzzing and the local supporters roaring from the opening whistle, the Vantage Black Sticks rose to the moment.







One-man show as Black Sticks player Sam Lane scores five goals in bronze medal win





Sam Lane scored five goals as the Black Sticks beat Malaysia 6-1. FILE PHOTO. Photo: Andrew Cornaga / Photosport



The Black Sticks men have finished third at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia.







Malaysia fall 6-1 to New Zealand, finish fourth in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) in action against New Zealand during Sunday’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup classification match at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh. PIC BY L. MANIMARAN



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia suffered another embarrassing loss in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, falling 6-1 to New Zealand in the third-place playoff match at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh on Sunday.







Shambolic Speedy Tigers need a reset after poor SAS Cup outing



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia’s Shello Silvetius (in yellow) in action against New Zealand during Sunday’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match at Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh. PIC BY L. MANIMARAN



KUALA LUMPUR: The national hockey team have once again failed to inspire confidence after a shambolic outing at the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup in Ipoh.







India settle for a Silver after hard-fought 0-1 loss to Belgium



Thibeau Stockbroekx scored the lone goal of the match







Malaysia: In an entertaining final that lived up to its billing, Belgium beat India 1-0 in a closely-fought encounter to lift the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in Malaysia. India was forced to settle for a Silver, thanks to Thibeau Stockbroekx's lone goal of the match in the 34th minute. This is Belgium's maiden Sultan Azlan Shah title and only their second appearance in one of the most prestigious invitational hockey tournaments in the international calendar.







Siver at Azlan Shah is a silver lining for India







Belgium deservedly lifted the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, overcoming stiff Indian challenge 1-0 in the final today. However the silver medal must reckon with as a silver lining for India on multiple counts. Chief coach Craig Fulton took a risk of resting half a dozen stars for the Malaysian campaign, which meant he used it as a platform to test the players who are itching to etch out well-entrenched stars. That a team devoid of contemporary top stars went on the enter the final, and lost it by a solitary goal should satisfy the coach and merits commendation.







Belgium showcase top form ahead of Hockey World Cup with Sultan Azlan Shah Cup victory







On Sunday, Belgium's national men's hockey team won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia. In the final of this high-profile tournament, which served as preparation for the Hockey World Cup, the Red Lions defeated India 1–0.







Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: India clinch silver behind Belgium



Thibeau Stockbroekx scored the lone goal of the match as India went down 0-1 to Belgium in the final.





India finished as runners-up at 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (Photo credit: Hockey India)



India finished as runners-up to take home the silver medal at the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia on Sunday. Thibeau Stockbroekx scored the lone goal of the match in the 34th minute as India went 0-1.







FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025

Madurai and Chennai



All times GMT +5:30



Madurai



30 Nov 2025 09:00 EGY v NAM (Pool D) 2 - 4

30 Nov 2025 11:15 BEL v ESP (Pool D) 0 - 2

30 Nov 2025 13:30 ENG v AUT (Pool E) 13 - 0

30 Nov 2025 15:45 MAS v NED (Pool E) 0 - 6



1 Dec 2025 13:30 GER v IRL (Pool A) 5 - 1

1 Dec 2025 15:45 RSA v CAN (Pool A)



2 Dec 2025 11:00 ESP v NAM (Pool D)

2 Dec 2025 13:15 EGY v BEL (Pool D)

2 Dec 2025 15:30 NED v AUT (Pool E)

2 Dec 2025 17:45 ENG v MAS (Pool E)

2 Dec 2025 20:00 IND v SUI (Pool B)



Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium



30 Nov 2025 13:15 JPN v CHN (Pool C) 3 - 2

30 Nov 2025 15:30 NZL v ARG (Pool C) 3 - 3

30 Nov 2025 17:45 KOR v BAN (Pool F) 3 - 3

30 Nov 2025 20:00 AUS v FRA (Pool F) 3 - 8



1 Dec 2025 17:45 JPN v NZL (Pool C)

1 Dec 2025 20:00 ARG v CHN (Pool C)



2 Dec 2025 13:30 CHI v OMA (Pool B)

2 Dec 2025 15:45 FRA v BAN (Pool F)

2 Dec 2025 18:00 KOR v AUS (Pool F)



Race to quarters intensifies on Day 3 of Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup







The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 moved towards the business end of the pool stage after Day 3 of the tournament witnessed some intense battles besides a flurry of goals in Chennai and Madurai.







From 1-3 down, France score seven goals to stun Australia 8-3; Spain beat Belgium as QF race heats up



FIH Junior World Cup 2025: While France’s second consecutive win put them well on their way to the quarter-finals, the Aussies are left with a tricky last pool game against Korea on Tuesday.





The game turned completely on its head in the final quarter as France cut through Australia's defence to score five unanswered goals. (FIH)



In a scarcely believable game of hockey, France stunned Australia 8-3 at the FIH Junior World Cup in Chennai on Saturday, coming back from 1-3 down to score seven unanswered goals. It looked like anybody’s game at 3-3 after three quarters but France struck early and forced Australia to remove their goalkeeper to chase the game and ended up scoring into open net thrice late on.







Spain wins battle of European giants against Belgium, Namibia scripts history



Here’s a wrap of the match results from the FIH junior men’s World Cup fixtures in Madurai.



Anish Pathiyil





Spain players celebrate after scoring against the Netherlands in an FIH Junior Men’s World Cup fixture. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Spain provided a glimpse of its championship pedigree, beating European nemesis Belgium 2-0 in the marquee Pool D encounter of the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup at the Madurai International Hockey Stadium on Sunday. The fourth-ranked side displayed immense control throughout the game, ensuring that the opponent, which had scored 12 goals in its opening game, couldn’t sound the board on the day.







Chennai leg finally witnesses thrilling encounters as France, Japan post solid victories



Here’s a wrap of the match results from the FIH junior men’s World Cup fixtures in Chennai.



Saikat Chakraborty





Saint Martin Victor of France celebrates after scoring against Australia. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU



After two days of mostly one-sided affairs in the Chennai leg of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, Sunday delivered four thrillers at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.







Namibia in historic win against Egypt



By Helge Schutz





JP Britz in action against Egypt. Photo: NHU



Namibia sealed a historic 4-2 victory against Egypt at the Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup in India yesterday to blow new life into their world cup campaign.







Coach satisfied despite 6-0 thrashing by Netherlands in Junior World Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) in action against the Netherlands in a Junior World Cup Group E match in Madurai, India, on Sunday. PIC BY FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: Coach Nor Saiful Zaini was satisfied with his Malaysian squad's performance despite being outplayed 6-0 by the Netherlands in a Junior World Cup (JWC) Group E match in Madurai on Sunday (Nov 30).







Serial winner Germany hungry for more accolades under coach Stenzel



In the last 13 editions of the junior men’s World Cup, Germany has won the title seven times (three as West Germany).



Anish Pathiyil





Among the six times Germany has failed to win the Junior WC title, it has earned a place on the podium five times. | Photo Credit: G Moorthy



It’s not every day that you win your group’s toughest match 4-0 and the coach and captain come out and seem dissatisfied. But this is the Germany junior men’s team. Every ground it steps foot in, every opponent it faces, it is expected to come up trumps. Or so history suggests.







‘Attack is the best form of defence,’ says India coach Sreejesh ahead of Switzerland clash



The head coach had said he wanted his players to show a ‘killer attitude’ in front of goal after the side’s opening game against Chile, after which they scored 17 goals without reply against Oman.



Anish Pathiyil





India head coach P.R. Sreejesh reacts during a practice session ahead of his side’s final FIH Junior Men’s World Cup 2025 Pool B game against Switzerland in Madurai. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY



Indian junior men’s team head coach P.R. Sreejesh said he expects more from the side’s attack despite the glut of league-stage goals, ahead of the final FIH Junior Men’s World Cup 2025 Pool B game against Switzerland in Madurai on Tuesday.







Inspired by Harmanpreet Singh, Bangladesh’s Amirul Islam emerges as Junior World Cup’s new drag-flick sensation



Showcasing staggering raw power and precision, the 21-year-old defender has rocketed to the top of the tournament scoring charts with six goals in two games.



Saikat Chakraborty





Bangladesh’s Amirul Islam began his hockey journey at the age of 10 and was representing the country in age-group tournaments by 14. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Inspired by Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh, Bangladesh’s ace drag-flicker, Amirul Islam, has become a breakout sensation at the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2025.







Meet India captain Rohit, a powerful drag-flicker from Hisar who idolises Harmanpreet Singh



Hailing from Dabra village in Hisar, Rohit is known for his speed, strength and skill as he leads from the front in the Junior Hockey World Cup



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





At Hockey Junior World Cup 2025, Rohit is one of India's most crucial players, in addition to being the leader. (PHOTO: Hockey India)



In a Hockey India video introducing Rohit as the captain for the ongoing Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu, Harmanpreet Singh speaks with fondness about the 21-year-old’s passion to learn, and also highlights one quality he admired: “He is an excellent defender too, as he plays the role of first rusher in Penalty Corner defence. When we play matches against the junior team, I also find it challenging to beat him,” the senior captain says. Ironically enough, it was one of those instances of being the first rusher in a match against the senior team that Rohit suffered an injury in camp end of last year, which left him with some serious questions.







From Cricket dreams to Hockey grit , Milan Patel steers New Zealand to draw



Manuja Veerappa





Milan Patel (Pic credit: FB)



CHENNAI: In 2019, when a 15-year-old Milan Patel travelled from Auckland to Mumbai for a cricket camp at the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy, he returned home with clarity. The camp was enjoyable, the experience invaluable — but it also convinced him of one thing: cricket wasn’t his calling.







South Africa drag flicker to opt for Cricket like Jonny Rhodes



M Sudharshan





Jaydon Brooker



CHENNAI: At 20, most athletes begin to find their place on the international stage. But for South Africa’s Jaydon Brooker, the men’s Junior Hockey World Cup is not another ‘teeth-cutting’ tournament — it is a curtain call. A farewell to the sport that shaped his childhood, long before cricket began tugging at his sleeve.







FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025

City of Santiago



All times GMT -4



1 Dec 2025 09:00 GER v IRL (Pool C)

1 Dec 2025 11:15 IND v NAM (Pool C)

1 Dec 2025 13:30 KOR v URU (Pool F)

1 Dec 2025 15:45 JPN v MAS (Pool A)

1 Dec 2025 18:00 USA v NZL (Pool F)

1 Dec 2025 20:45 NED v CHI (Pool A)



2 Dec 2025 09:00 RSA v AUT (Pool D)

2 Dec 2025 11:15 ENG v CHN (Pool D)

2 Dec 2025 13:30 AUS v CAN (Pool E)

2 Dec 2025 15:45 BEL v WAL (Pool B)

2 Dec 2025 18:00 ESP v SCO (Pool E)

2 Dec 2025 20:15 ARG v ZIM (Pool B)



India Set to Open Campaign Against Namibia as FIH Junior Women’s World Cup Begins in Santiago







Santiago: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team is all set to begin its campaign at the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup Santiago 2025, which gets underway on 1 December at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional, Chile.







India eye long-awaited return to the podium



India’s only medal at this level came in 2013, when the team clinched a bronze.





Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India eye long-awaited return to the podium (Photo credit: Hockey India



The Indian junior women’s hockey team returns to the global stage on Monday with renewed purpose, fresh energy and a clear target, ending a 12-year wait for a podium finish at the FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 in Santiago, Chile.







Solomon Islands to Host Female FIH World Youth Hockey5s Festival



by Kirsten Stuckey







Oceania Hockey Federation (OHF) is pleased to announce that the Solomon Islands will be hosting an FIH World Youth Hockey 5s Festival which will take place in Honiara from the 9th – 12th of December. This initiative is part of the FIH Olympic Solidarity Youth Athlete Development Programme 2025.





2025 ONE Active Hockey One League Grand Finals Wrap







The 2025 ONE Active Hockey One League reached its thrilling conclusion in Melbourne on Sunday, as four captivating contests decided the bronze and gold medal winners in both competitions. It was a day that showcased elite talent, fierce rivalries, and the emotion that defines the closing chapter of the Hockey One season.







NSW Pride Secure Bronze Medals







The NSW Pride Men and Women have both secured Bronze Medals on the final day of the Hockey One season, winning their respective medal matches in thrilling fashion.







FIH President Praises US Performance Center, Eyes Big Potential for Hockey Future in USA







FIH President Tayyab Ikram commented on his recent interaction with key stakeholders of the US hockey community and his visit of the US Performance Center in Charlotte, North Carolina:







