Tuesday 2 December 2025

Men’s National Team impresses at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



Two wins and a draw show Canada can play with the best in the world







The Men’s National Team delivered an impressive performance at the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Entering the tournament as the lowest-ranked side, the Red Caribou showed off resilient defense and a creative attacking unit that demonstrated the ability to finish against some of the world’s best. Canada finished fifth place with two wins against Korea and a memorable first-match draw against world number three Belgium.







World Cup: Experiencing This Tournament on a Junior Scale







There is something in the air at every U21 tournament: the future. Every competition in this category is about preparation, learning, and growing at a rapid pace over 10 or 15 days. It’s about walking into a huge stadium—the same one where, maybe in a season or two, they’ll be playing at the senior level. Every two years, hockey fans get the chance to watch these “mini stars” at a World Cup. Mini only in age, and in the journey they still have ahead. The Pan American Federation is represented in these tournaments featuring the best players under 21.







FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025

Madurai and Chennai



All times GMT +5:30



Madurai



1 Dec 2025 13:30 GER v IRL (Pool A) 5 - 1

1 Dec 2025 15:45 RSA v CAN (Pool A) 9 - 1



2 Dec 2025 11:00 ESP v NAM (Pool D) 13 - 0

2 Dec 2025 13:15 EGY v BEL (Pool D)

2 Dec 2025 15:30 NED v AUT (Pool E)

2 Dec 2025 17:45 ENG v MAS (Pool E)

2 Dec 2025 20:00 IND v SUI (Pool B)



Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium



1 Dec 2025 17:45 JPN v NZL (Pool C) 2 - 3

1 Dec 2025 20:00 ARG v CHN (Pool C) 3 - 1



2 Dec 2025 13:30 CHI v OMA (Pool B)

2 Dec 2025 15:45 FRA v BAN (Pool F)

2 Dec 2025 18:00 KOR v AUS (Pool F)



3 Dec 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Germany, Argentina enter quarterfinals on Day 4 of Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup







The fourth day of theFIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025saw Germany and Argentina confirming their place in the quarter-finals after topping their respective pools.







Germany confirms quarterfinals place; South Africa secures second spot in Pool A



Germany, the No. 1-ranked junior side, trumped Ireland in a physical contest to seal its third win on the trot, cementing top spot in Pool A.



Anish Pathiyil





Germany edged ahead early in the first quarter through Jonas von Gersum against Ireland in the FIH Junior Men’s World Cup 2025. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy



Defending champion Germany confirmed its place in the quarterfinal of the FIH Junior Men’s World Cup 2025 after a 5-1 win over Ireland on Monday.







Argentina confirms quarterfinals presence; New Zealand remains in contention



After New Zealand’s come-from-behind win over Japan in a waterlogged, stop-start drama that momentarily jeopardised Argentina’s quarterfinal hopes, Los Leoncitos edged past China 3-1 to confirm their presence in the last eight.



Saikat Chakraborty





New Zealand’s come-from-behind win over Japan in a waterlogged, stop-start drama momentarily jeopardised Argentina’s quarterfinal hopes in Junior World Cup 2025. | Photo Credit: B JOTHI RAMALINGAM



The remnant of Cyclone Ditwah made its presence felt at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Monday, turning the final two Pool C clashes of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 into battles against the elements as much as against each other.







Reigning Champions Germany overcome Ireland in final FIH Junior World Cup pool stage outing



IRELAND 1 – 5 GERMANY







India: The Ireland U21 Men suffered defeat to Germany in their final FIH Junior World Cup pool stage match.







South Africa Crush Canada to Keep Quarter-Final Hopes Alive







South Africa produced a statement performance in their final Pool A match, beating Canada 9–1 in Tamil Nadu to record their biggest Junior World Cup victory since a 9–0 triumph over Mexico back in 2005. The result gives the African champions a faint but very real chance of finishing as one of the two best second-placed teams, the final pathway into the quarter-finals.







Dilraj Singh’s journey from goalkeeper to goalscorer, through financial strife and mother’s sacrifices



Not far from his village in Gurdaspur, Dilraj started working with coach Kulwinder Singh at Ghuman Kalan hockey ground.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Dilraj Singh at the FIH Junior World Cup. (Credit: Hockey India)Dilraj Singh at the FIH Junior World Cup. (Credit: Hockey India)



On a night when India put 17 past Oman, Dilraj Singh helped himself to three goals and is currently the side’s leading goalscorer at the FIH Junior World Cup. The 19-year-old forward from Gurdaspur in Punjab didn’t begin his hockey journey as an outfielder, though. He stood between the posts with gloves on.







FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025

City of Santiago



All times GMT -4



1 Dec 2025 09:00 GER v IRL (Pool C) 7 - 1

1 Dec 2025 11:15 IND v NAM (Pool C) 13 - 0

1 Dec 2025 13:30 KOR v URU (Pool F) 2 - 3

1 Dec 2025 15:45 JPN v MAS (Pool A) 4 - 1

1 Dec 2025 18:00 USA v NZL (Pool F) 5 - 2

1 Dec 2025 20:45 NED v CHI (Pool A) 10 - 0



2 Dec 2025 09:00 RSA v AUT (Pool D)

2 Dec 2025 11:15 ENG v CHN (Pool D)

2 Dec 2025 13:30 AUS v CAN (Pool E)

2 Dec 2025 15:45 BEL v WAL (Pool B)

2 Dec 2025 18:00 ESP v SCO (Pool E)

2 Dec 2025 20:15 ARG v ZIM (Pool B)



3 Dec 2025 09:00 IRL v NAM (Pool C)

3 Dec 2025 11:15 IND v GER (Pool C)

3 Dec 2025 13:30 NZL v URU (Pool F)

3 Dec 2025 15:45 KOR v USA (Pool F)

3 Dec 2025 18:00 JPN v NED (Pool A)

3 Dec 2025 20:15 CHI v MAS (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







DAY 1 - FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025







The opening day of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025 delivered a high-scoring start and several standout performances. Defending champions the Netherlands set the tone for the tournament with a commanding 10-0 win over hosts Chile, driven by an exceptional display from their captain, Noor van den Nieuwenhof, who scored four goals.







Top seed Germany beat Ireland U21 Women in curtain raiser of FIH Junior World Cup in Chile



IRELAND 1 – 7 GERMANY







Monday, December 1 – Chile: Germany proved too much for the Ireland U21 Women’s Hockey team as the Pool C top seed side came away with a 7-1 win in the opening match of the FIH Junior World Cup in Chile. Germany built an unassailable lead before Ireland scored late through Rebekah Lennon to open their account at the tournament.







India begin their FIH Junior Women’s World Cup campaign with a resounding 13-0 victory against Namibia



Hina Bano (35’, 35’, 45’) and Kanika Siwach (12’, 30’, 45’) scored hat-tricks for India, while Sakshi Rana (10’, 23’) scored a brace







Santiago, Chile: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team began their FIH Junior Women’s World Cup campaign with a comprehensive 13-0 win against Namibia at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional in Santiago on Monday. Hina Bano (35’, 35’, 45’) and Kanika Siwach (12’, 30’, 45’) scored hat-tricks, while Sakshi Rana (10’, 23’) bagged a brace. Binima Dhan (14’), Sonam (14’), Sakshi Shukla (27’), Ishika (36’), and Manisha (60’) also got on the scoresheet. With this win, India climbed to the top of the table.







India starts campaign with 13-0 win over Namibia



Kanika Siwach and Hina Bano were the top performers for India with a hat-trick each, which included two field goals and a Penalty Corner conversion.





India earned a total of 13 Penalty Corners and converted five, with three of those coming in the third quarter. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



India kicked off its FIH Women’s Junior World Cup 2025 campaign with a massive 13-0 victory against Namibia in Santiago, Chile on Monday.







Poor defending sees Malaysian juniors fall to Japan in women's JWC



By Aftar Singh



Malaysia paid the price for poor defending as they were outplayed 4-1 by Japan in a Group A match of the women's Junior World Cup (JWC) in Santiago, Chile, on Monday (Dec 1). — PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia paid the price for poor defending as they were outplayed 4-1 by Japan in a Group A match of the women's Junior World Cup (JWC) in Santiago, Chile, on Monday (Dec 1).







U-21 USWNT Opens 2025 JWC With Emphatic Win Over New Zealand







SANTIAGO, Chile – In their first pool game of the 2025 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup (JWC), the No. 6 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team faced No. 13 New Zealand. After no goals were scored by either side in the opening frame, the Junior Eagles opened up their attack, eventually taking a 5-2 victory.







Scotland Junior Women’s Hockey Team Returns to the World Stage







Scottish Hockey is proud that the Junior Women’s National Team will compete at the Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile this December. It is their first appearance at this level since 2005, where Scotland finished in 12th place, making this return two decades in the making.







Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Harendra Singh steps down due to personal reasons







New Delhi: The Indian Women's Hockey Team’s Chief Coach Harendra Singh has decided to step down from the role owing to personal reasons.







Harendra Singh resigns as India women’s hockey coach



Harendra had taken over the role of head coach on April 6, 2024.





Harendra Singh as seen during the Sporstar Conclave in Bihar on January 24. | Photo Credit: R. V. MOORTHY



The Indian women's hockey chief coach, Harendra Singh, on Monday decided to step down from the role owing to personal reasons.







Amid complaints over ‘behaviour’, women’s hockey coach Harendra Singh quits citing ‘personal reasons’



“After speaking to the players, Hockey India officials realised that at least half of the team did not want to continue playing under Harendra because of various reasons, ranging from how he handled the team to the rising number of injuries and the poor performances," a source told The Indian Express.



by Mihir Vasavda





Harendra Singh resigns. In a statement, Hockey India said Harendra, who had taken charge of the team in April last year, has “resigned” citing “personal reasons”. (Hockey India)



Hockey India parted ways with its women’s team chief coach Harendra Singh on Monday following complaints from players to the Union Sports Ministry about his “behaviour” and a string of poor results.







Player complaints forces Harendra Singh out as India women’s hockey coach after complaints of ‘high-handed’ behaviour: Report



While officially Harendra Singh quit as Indian women’s hockey team due to personal reasons, the inside story is completely different.





Harendra Singh was reportedly forced to resign as Indian women’s hockey team coach after complaints by the senior players. Image: PTI



A major controversy has hit the Indian women’s hockey team after coach Harendra Singh tendered a shock resignation late on 1 November (Monday). While the former Asian Games silver medallist, Harendra, cited “personal reasons” in his official resignation letter to Hockey India, it has been reported that he was forced to quit due to complaints against his “behaviour” by senior players to the Union Sports Ministry.







Half The Squad Rebelled: Inside The Dramatic Ouster Of India Women’s Hockey Coach Harendra Singh



Harpreet Kaur Lamba





TESTING TIMES: Harendra Singh had taken over as chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team in April 2024 and led the side to victory in the Asian Champions Trophy. @Hockey India



Monday was expected to be a regular training day at the Sports Authority of India’s Bengaluru Centre, where the Indian women’s hockey squad is preparing for the upcoming season. Instead, it spiralled into turmoil with the sudden resignation of head coach Harendra Singh, who cited “personal reasons”.







Hockey India eyeing Sjoerd Marijne return to women's team as Harendra Singh resigns



Hockey India have reportedly approached Sjoerd Marijne to become the new women's team head coach after Harendra Singh's exit from the role. Marijne could be set for a second stint with the team after initially joining them in 2017.





Marijne guided India to a fourth place finish in Tokyo Olympics (Courtesy: Getty)



Hockey India are reportedly set to approach Sjoerd Marijne to return as the Indian women's team head coach following Harendra Singh's departure from the post. Marijne took the job first in 2017 and after a brief stint as the senior men's team coach, returned back to the women's team and led them to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup in 2018.







Yibbi Jansen top scorer of the calendar year for fourth time



Ramon Min







Yibbi Jansen may call herself the most prolific player of 2025 in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women. The SCHC midfielder narrowly beat competitors Frédérique Matla (Den Bosch).







