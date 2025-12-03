Wednesday 3 December 2025

FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025

Madurai and Chennai



All times GMT +5:30



Madurai



2 Dec 2025 11:00 ESP v NAM (Pool D) 13 - 0

2 Dec 2025 13:15 EGY v BEL (Pool D) 0 - 10

2 Dec 2025 15:30 NED v AUT (Pool E) 11 - 0

2 Dec 2025 17:45 ENG v MAS (Pool E) 3 - 1

2 Dec 2025 20:00 IND v SUI (Pool B) 5 - 0



3 Dec 2025 is a rest day



4 Dec 2025 09:00 NAM v AUT (17/24)

4 Dec 2025 11:30 BAN v OMA (17/24)

4 Dec 2025 14:00 KOR v EGY (17/24)

4 Dec 2025 16:30 CHN v CAN (17/24)



Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium



2 Dec 2025 13:30 CHI v OMA (Pool B) 2 - 0

2 Dec 2025 15:45 FRA v BAN (Pool F) 3 - 2

2 Dec 2025 18:00 KOR v AUS (Pool F) 1 - 3



3 Dec 2025 is a rest day



4 Dec 2025 12:30 ENG v CHI (9/16)

4 Dec 2025 15:00 RSA v MAS (9/16)

4 Dec 2025 17:30 SUI v IRL (9/16)

4 Dec 2025 20:00 AUS v JPN (9/16)



Quarter-finals locked in at Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025







The pool stage at theFIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025concluded on Day 5 – confirming the eight quarter-finalists.







Netherlands, Spain seal last-eight qualification



While the Netherlands beat Austria 11-0 in Pool E to secure qualification, Spain demolished Namibia 13-0 in Pool D to clinch a spot in the last eight.



Anish Pathiyil





Netherlands’ Casper van der Veen in action during the FIH Junior Mens World Cup 2025 match against Austria. | Photo Credit: G MOORTHY



The Netherlands and Spain sealed their qualification to the quarterfinals of the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025 with dominant wins in their final group encounter.







France secures last-eight spot with hard-fought win vs Bangladesh



While France beat Bangladesh 3-2 to top Pool F, Australia missed out on a quarterfinal spot despite beating South Korea in its last pool match.



Saikat Chakraborty





France's James Liddiard (8) celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: PTI



France secured its place in the FIH Hockey Junior Men’s World Cup 2025 quarterfinals by topping Pool F, following a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.







National Juniors fail to make JWC q-finals after England defeat



By Aftar Singh





PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia were defeated 3-1 by England in Tuesday's Group E match of the Junior World Cup (JWC) in Madurai, India, failing to qualify for the quarter-finals.







Unbeaten India win againstSwitzerland 5-0; To play Quarterfinals against Belgium



Real test for hosts awaits from the Quarterfinals on 5th December; Manmeet Singh and Sharda Nand Tiwari shine for India with a brace







Chennai: Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team eased their way into the quarterfinals of the prestigious FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 after their unbeaten run in the round robin league stage. On Tuesday, the team convincingly beat Switzerland 5-0 at the Madurai International Hockey Stadium. The team led by Rohit and coached by PR Sreejesh will take on Belgium on 5th December.







India beats Switzerland 5-0, sets up quarterfinal against Belgium



Manmeet Singh scored twice in the first half while Sharda Nand Tiwari struck on either side of half-time as India maintained its perfect run in the tournament.



Anish Pathiyil





Manmeet Singh’s twin strikes in the first quarter ensured India established an early dominance over the Swiss side. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy



India blanked Switzerland 5-0 in the contest between two unbeaten teams of the FIH Junior Men’s World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, securing top spot in Pool B. With nine points after three matches, head coach P.R. Sreejesh’s side also secured passage through to the quarterfinal of the tournament.







Canada finishes pool play and moves into the consolation crossover at Junior World Cup



Canada will play in the 17-24 bracket starting December 3







Canada’s Junior Men’s National Team wrapped up the group stage of the 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup with three losses but showed grit in each match. Competing in Pool A alongside Germany, Ireland, and South Africa, the Canadian squad showed off resilience and flashes of brilliance in one of the most competitive pools of the tournament.







The Colossus in Orange



Too big to ignore, too influential to contain, Casper van der Veen carries the weight of Dutch ambition on his broad shoulders at the Junior World Cup.



Anish Pathiyil





Netherlands’ Casper van der Veer in action during its FIH Junior World Cup 2025 match against England at the Madurai International Hockey Stadium. | Photo Credit: G MOORTHY



It is quite hard not to spot Casper van der Veen on the hockey field. His towering six-foot-plus frame and broad shoulders loom between the opponent’s defence.







Crowdfunding, parents support keep hockey dreams alive for NZ, Swiss players



With little or no government funding for junior programmes, the Under-21 Swiss and Kiwi players had to raise the money themselves to participate in the ongoing FIH Junior World Cup in Chennai and Madurai.







CHENNAI: Unlike India, field hockey is an amateur sport in nations like Switzerland and New Zealand, where junior players rely largely on crowdfunding and parental support to pursue their dreams.







FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025

City of Santiago



All times GMT -4



2 Dec 2025 09:00 RSA v AUT (Pool D) 4 - 1

2 Dec 2025 11:15 ENG v CHN (Pool D) 2 - 2

2 Dec 2025 13:30 AUS v CAN (Pool E) 6 - 1

2 Dec 2025 15:45 BEL v WAL (Pool B) 3 - 1

2 Dec 2025 18:00 ESP v SCO (Pool E) 2 - 0

2 Dec 2025 20:15 ARG v ZIM (Pool B) 13 = 0



3 Dec 2025 09:00 IRL v NAM (Pool C)

3 Dec 2025 11:15 IND v GER (Pool C)

3 Dec 2025 13:30 NZL v URU (Pool F)

3 Dec 2025 15:45 KOR v USA (Pool F)

3 Dec 2025 18:00 JPN v NED (Pool A)

3 Dec 2025 20:15 CHI v MAS (Pool A)



4 Dec 2025 09:00 RSA v ENG (Pool D)

4 Dec 2025 11:15 CHN v AUT (Pool D)

4 Dec 2025 13:30 CAN v SCO (Pool E)

4 Dec 2025 15:45 ZIM v WAL (Pool B)

4 Dec 2025 18:00 ESP v AUS (Pool E)

4 Dec 2025 20:15 BEL v ARG (Pool B)



Argentina showcase attacking power as Australia reinforce their consistency on Day 2 in Santiago







Day 2 of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025 had Argentina as its standout team, opening their campaign with a commanding 13–0 win over Zimbabwe, driven by a relentless attacking volume, a clinical penalty corner unit and hat-tricks from Chiara Ambrosini and Lourdes Pisthon, one of the day's key performers for her influence inside the circle and constant presence in decisive actions.







South Africa Start Junior World Cup Journey in Style







South Africa began their FIH Hockey Womens Junior World Cup campaign with a confident four one victory over Austria in their opening match. It is the nations ninth appearance at the event and their first ever meeting with Austria at this level which added an extra layer of anticipation to the start of the tournament.







Close contest but Scotland lose to Spain at Women’s Junior World Cup







Scotland opened their Women’s Junior World Cup with an excellent performance but lose to Spain 2-0. After a 20 year wait the Scotland U21 Women’s side stepped foot on the pitch at Junior Women’s World Cup, Santiago, Chile, and came out flying.







Hockey set for Commonwealth Games 2030 return – report





Hockey has attracted big crowds at past Commonwealths PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS ADY KERRY



Hockey is set to return to the Commonwealth Games in 2030 after being named one of two core sports for the host nation, according to reports.







Perth and Melbourne lift Hockey One League titles







The 2025 ONE Active Hockey One League delivered two compelling championship deciders in Melbourne, with the Perth Thundersticks producing a stunning upset in the women’s competition and HC Melbourne securing a clinical victory in the men’s final.







Across the EHL | Week Ten



Repton are top of Open/Mens Division One North going into the break but saw their lead at the top cut to a point. Second-placed Bowdon beat Birmingham University 3-0 on Saturday evening before Repton were held to a 2-2 draw by Durham University on Sunday. James Sookias earned Repton a point with a 62nd minute equaliser, Ben Jansen scoring two first half goals for the visitors. Loughborough Students remain third but lost further ground after a 2-1 home defeat by Nottingham University. Timperley enjoyed a 4-1 win in their Cheshire derby with Deeside Ramblers. They go three points clear of the bottom two, Deeside in tenth and Olton & West Warwicks, in ninth. Olton lost the Birmingham derby 4-1 to visitors Harborne.







Smith embraces family legacy ahead of Fijian Junior Hockey Tournament



Simran Chand





Logan Smith



Young Logan Smith will carry on a proud family tradition as he prepares to represent Fiji in this year’s National Junior Hockey Tournament which starts today.







