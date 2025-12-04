Thursday 4 December 2025

FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025

Madurai and Chennai



All times GMT +5:30



Madurai



3 Dec 2025 was a rest day



4 Dec 2025 09:00 NAM v AUT (17/24) 2 - 2 (SO ) - 2)

4 Dec 2025 11:30 BAN v OMA (17/24) 13 - 0

4 Dec 2025 14:00 KOR v EGY (17/24)

4 Dec 2025 16:30 CHN v CAN (17/24)



Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium



3 Dec 2025 was a rest day



4 Dec 2025 12:30 ENG v CHI (9/16) 3 - 1

4 Dec 2025 15:00 RSA v MAS (9/16)

4 Dec 2025 17:30 SUI v IRL (9/16)

4 Dec 2025 20:00 AUS v JPN (9/16)



5 Dec 2025 12:30 ESP v NZL (QF)

5 Dec 2025 15:00 FRA v GER (QF)

5 Dec 2025 17:30 NED v ARG (QF)

5 Dec 2025 20:00 IND v BEL (QF)



Pool standings



Five European sides into men’s JWC quarter-finals







Five European sides have made it through to the quarter-finals of the men’s Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu following five days of lively group action.







After a long wait, Naaveenesh Panicker carries Malaysian Hockey’s Indian-origin hope



Nineteen-year-old Naaveenesh Panicker, hailing from a sporting family with roots in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, is determined to revive the legacy of Indian-origin players in Malaysian hockey, following in the footsteps of past legends.



Anish Pathiyil





Naaveenesh Panicker was drafted into the national setup after a breakout season for TNB Thunderbolts in the MHL last year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The chronicles of Malaysian field hockey have always featured a strong presence of Indian-origin stars. The golden generation of the country, which finished fourth in the 1975 home World Cup, included legends like K. Balasingam, S. Balasingam and captain Sri Shanmuganathan







FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025

City of Santiago



All times GMT -4



3 Dec 2025 09:00 IRL v NAM (Pool C) 4 - 1

3 Dec 2025 11:15 IND v GER (Pool C) 1 - 4

3 Dec 2025 13:30 NZL v URU (Pool F) 3 - 3

3 Dec 2025 15:45 KOR v USA (Pool F) 0 - 4

3 Dec 2025 18:00 JPN v NED (Pool A) 0 - 8

3 Dec 2025 20:15 CHI v MAS (Pool A) 1 - 0



4 Dec 2025 09:00 RSA v ENG (Pool D)

4 Dec 2025 11:15 CHN v AUT (Pool D)

4 Dec 2025 13:30 CAN v SCO (Pool E)

4 Dec 2025 15:45 ZIM v WAL (Pool B)

4 Dec 2025 18:00 ESP v AUS (Pool E)

4 Dec 2025 20:15 BEL v ARG (Pool B)



5 Dec 2025 09:00 IRL v IND (Pool C)

5 Dec 2025 11:15 GER v NAM (Pool C)

5 Dec 2025 13:30 NZL v KOR (Pool F)

5 Dec 2025 15:45 NED v MAS (Pool A)

5 Dec 2025 18:00 USA v URU (Pool F)

5 Dec 2025 20:15 CHI v JPN (Pool A)



Pool standings



Netherlands dominate again as Chile keep their hopes alive on a thrilling Day 3 in Santiago







Day 3 of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025 was defined by the supremacy of the Netherlands, who once again delivered an outstanding performance with an 8–0 win over Japan to underline their status as leading title contenders, with 18 goals scored and none conceded so far. The United States also maintained their strong form with a solid 4–0 victory against Korea, while Germany collected a second consecutive win by defeating India 3–1.







Ireland U21 Women secure confident win over Namibia in FIH Junior World Cup in Chile



IRELAND 4 – 1 NAMIBIA







Chile: The Ireland U21 Women secured their first three points of their FIH Junior World Cup campaign in Chile as they beat Namibia 4-1. An early brace from Player of the Match Hollai Quinn, and a goal apiece for Milla Fulton and Maia McCourt put Ireland well ahead before Nambia grabbed a consolation goal in the final two minutes







India lose 1-3 to Germany at the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup



Hina Bano (58’) scored the lone goal for India





Image: FIH



Santiago, Chile: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team suffered a 1-3 defeat against Germany in their second match at the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup campaign at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional in Santiago on Wednesday. Hina Bano (58’) scored the only goal for India. Lena Frerichs (5’), Annika Schönhoff (52’) and Martina Reisenegger (59’) got on the scoresheet for Germany.







Excellent Start at 2025 JWC Continues for U-21 USWNT with Shutout Against Korea







SANTIAGO, Chile – Under the blistering sun, the No. 6 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team remained undefeated at the 2025 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup (JWC) with a 4-0 shutout win over No. 10 Korea.







Chile's hockey newcomers hand Malaysia painful lesson in JWC



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia slumped to an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to hosts Chile in their women’s Junior World Cup (JWC) match in Santiago on Wednesday (Dec 4). — PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia slumped to an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to hosts Chile in their women's Junior World Cup (JWC) match in Santiago on Wednesday (Dec 4).







Dan Johnston announces retirement







Dan Johnston, FIH International Panel and Hockey One Umpire, announced his retirement from officiating at Hockey Australia and International events during the Hockey One finals. Dan has been a dedicated servant to our game and holds the respect and admiration of his peers, players, coaches, and administrators alike. His commitment to the sport has been unwavering, and his presence on the field will be greatly missed.







Players’ complaints on ‘outdated and dictatorial’ coaching style led to Harendra’s resignation



Harendra, who joined the team in April 2024, surprised the fraternity by resigning as head coach on Monday.





There had supposedly been considerable anger among some players regarding former coach Harendra Singh’s working style for a long time. | Photo Credit: R. V. MOORTHY



The sudden resignation of Indian women’s hockey team head coach Harendra Singh was prompted by a section of players complaining against his “outdated and dictatorial” style of working.







"Women's hockey at breaking point": Former stars urge swift end to crisis, warn unrest could derail progress toward LA 2028



Manuja Veerappa





File Pic: Harendra Singh with the team.



CHENNAI: The reasons surrounding the abrupt resignation of the senior women's team coach Harendra Singh in the middle of a training camp in Bengaluru do not seem to add up. Ostensibly having resigned for “personal reasons,” and his silence thereafter, many within the women's hockey set-up allude to long-running differences between the coach and a group of senior players.







Bourne wins national PLx Award







Darcy Bourne named winner of Social Impact Award at the UK Sport PLx Awards for her work across her charity Raising Her Game and Beyond our Game.







