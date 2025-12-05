Friday 5 December 2025

FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025

Madurai and Chennai



All times GMT +5:30



Madurai



4 Dec 2025 09:00 NAM v AUT (17/24) 2 - 2 (SO ) - 2)

4 Dec 2025 11:30 BAN v OMA (17/24) 13 - 0

4 Dec 2025 14:00 KOR v EGY (17/24) 6 - 3

4 Dec 2025 16:30 CHN v CAN (17/24) 3 - 2



6 Dec 2025 09:00 NAM v CAN (21/24)

6 Dec 2025 11:30 OMA v EGY (21/24)

6 Dec 2025 14:00 AUT v CHN (17/20)

6 Dec 2025 16:30 BAN v KOR (17/20)



Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium



4 Dec 2025 12:30 ENG v CHI (9/16) 3 - 1

4 Dec 2025 15:00 RSA v MAS (9/16) 3- 1

4 Dec 2025 17:30 SUI v IRL (9/16) 2 - 5

4 Dec 2025 20:00 AUS v JPN (9/16) 1 - 0



5 Dec 2025 12:30 ESP v NZL (QF) 4 - 3

5 Dec 2025 15:00 FRA v GER (QF)

5 Dec 2025 17:30 NED v ARG (QF)

5 Dec 2025 20:00 IND v BEL (QF)



6 Dec 2025 12:30 CHI v JPN (13/16)

6 Dec 2025 15:00 MAS v SUI (13/16)

6 Dec 2025 17:30 ENG v AUS (9/12)

6 Dec 2025 20:00 RSA v IRL (9/12)



Pool standings



Challenger Trophy ignites classification rounds of Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup







The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 entered the classification rounds for the 9-16 and 17-24 positions on Thursday in Madurai and Chennai after a day’s break.







England, South Africa, Ireland, Australia claim wins in classification round



In the day’s nail-biter, Australia narrowly escaped with a 1-0 victory over Japan, thanks to Ian Grobbelaar’s Penalty Corner (PC) mastery in the 55th minute.



Saikat Chakraborty





Australia's Lachlan Rogers, in yellow, and Japan's Shogo Sasaki vie for the ball during their FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 match. | Photo Credit: PTI



The sun finally broke through the clouds on Thursday, setting the stage for the 9th-16th classification round matches at the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2025. England, South Africa, Ireland, and Australia all secured wins to keep their bid for a ninth-place finish alive at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.







Bangladesh thrashes Oman; Austria, China enter crossovers



Amirul Islam continued his Penalty Corner (PC) purple patch, scoring five to guide Bangladesh to its first win in the tournament.



Anish Pathiyil





Amirul Islam in action during the FIH Junior Men’s World Cup 2025 match against Oman. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy



Oman’s tough initiation into its maiden FIH Junior Men’s World Cup campaign continued after a 0-13 loss to fellow newbie Bangladesh in the 17th-24th classification round match at the Madurai International Hockey Stadium on Thursday.







South Africa Overcome Malaysia to Advance in 9–16 Playoffs







South Africa held their nerve in a testing quarter-final of the 9–16 playoffs, overcoming a spirited Malaysian side 3–1 after a first half in which the Asian nation threatened repeatedly on the counterattack. It was a performance built on patience, resilience and moments of brilliance, particularly from goalkeeper Daniel Dillon, who delivered one of the standout displays of the tournament so far.







Malaysia fall to South Africa under Junior World Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in blue) against South Africa in a Junior World Cup match in Chennai today. - Pic credit: FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia were defeated 3-1 by South Africa in a Junior World Cup ninth-16th classification match at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, India today.







Ireland U21 Men see off Swiss in first Classification match of the FIH Junior World Cup



IRELAND 5 – 2 SWITZERLAND







India: The Ireland U21 Men recorded a confident win over Switzerland in their first of three Classification matches at the FIH Junior World Cup in India. Sam Dale opened the scoring in the second quarter before Switzerland equalised before half-time. A dominant third quarter saw Greg Williams grab a brace before James Clark added Ireland’s fourth, all from penalty corners. Switzerland pulled one back from the spot with ten minutes remaining, but Louis Rowe was on hand to put the icing on the cake for Ireland on the final whistle from a stroke to give Ireland a 5-2 win.







Confident India ready for Belgium challenge



PR Sreejesh believes the team's unbeaten show has upped the confidence level of the players







Chennai: Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team will face traditional rivals Belgium in the quarterfinals of the prestigious FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 to be played on Friday, 5th December at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai.







India faces tough test against Belgium in quarterfinal



The largely untested Indian defence will face its sternest examination yet when it comes up against one of the most dangerous attacking sides in the tournament.



Saikat Chakraborty





Having cruised through its Pool B campaign with a dominant record, India’s true challenge begins on Friday as it faces Belgium in the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU



Having cruised through its Pool B campaign with a dominant record — 29 goals scored, and none conceded — India’s true challenge begins on Friday as it faces Belgium in the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 quarterfinals at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Friday.







Oman hopes to utilise Junior World Cup’s global platform to drive hockey back home



As the lowest-ranked team among the 24 participants, Oman endured difficult scorelines. However, for Mohammed Jandal Bait, the true victory lies in using this global platform to cultivate a renewed hockey culture back home.



Saikat Chakraborty





Oman junior men’s team coach Mohammed Jandal Bait (left) with Ammar Al Qaiti, the event’s youngest player (15 years old). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The saying, ‘Not all battles are fought for victory. Some are fought simply to tell the world that someone was there on the battlefield,’ perfectly captures the spirit of Oman’s campaign at the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2025.







FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025

City of Santiago



All times GMT -4



4 Dec 2025 09:00 RSA v ENG (Pool D) 1 - 4

4 Dec 2025 11:15 CHN v AUT (Pool D) 11 - 0

4 Dec 2025 13:30 CAN v SCO (Pool E) 1 - 1

4 Dec 2025 15:45 ZIM v WAL (Pool B) 0 - 3

4 Dec 2025 18:00 ESP v AUS (Pool E) 2 - 4

4 Dec 2025 20:15 BEL v ARG (Pool B) 1 - 1



5 Dec 2025 09:00 IRL v IND (Pool C)

5 Dec 2025 11:15 GER v NAM (Pool C)

5 Dec 2025 13:30 NZL v KOR (Pool F)

5 Dec 2025 15:45 NED v MAS (Pool A)

5 Dec 2025 18:00 USA v URU (Pool F)

5 Dec 2025 20:15 CHI v JPN (Pool A)



6 Dec 2025 09:00 CHN v RSA (Pool D)

6 Dec 2025 11:15 ENG v AUT (Pool D)

6 Dec 2025 13:30 AUS v SCO (Pool E)

6 Dec 2025 15:45 ZIM v BEL (Pool B)

6 Dec 2025 18:00 CAN v ESP (Pool E)

6 Dec 2025 20:15 ARG v WAL (Pool B)



Pool standings



Australia secure progression as China impress with an 11-0 win on Day 4 of the Junior World Cup







Day 4 of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025 delivered one of the largest scorelines of the tournament as China defeated Austria 11-0, supported by a hat-trick from Wang Lihang and sustained efficiency from set pieces. England also collected three points with a 4–1 win over South Africa, while Canada and Scotland drew 1-1 in a match defined by alternating phases of territorial control.







England Prove Too Strong as South Africa Battle in Second Pool Match







In their second game of the tournament South Africa faced a slick English outfit eager to ignite their own campaign after drawing their opening match with China. It proved a far tougher assignment for the young South Africans who fought throughout but ultimately fell to a four one defeat.







Scotland held to a draw by Canada at Women’s Junior World Cup



Scotland 1-1 Canada







A dominant Scotland performance against Canada ended in a draw at Women’s Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile.







Penny Squibb Calls Time on International Career with the Hockeyroos







Hockeyroos defender and proud country product Penny Squibb has announced her retirement from international hockey, drawing the curtain on a remarkable green-and-gold journey that took her from the family farm in Western Australia to the Olympic stage.







Daniel to Umpire at Nkosi Cup, Mikelson Upgraded to FIH High Potential Panel







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce that Amy Daniel has been appointed to the 2025 Nkosi Cup, and that Allie Mikelson has been upgraded to the FIH High Potential Panel.







Malaysia target World Masters title





The Malaysia Over-50 team won the Asian Masters crown in Hong Kong.



KUALA LUMPUR: Fresh from lifting their first Asian Masters hockey crown, Malaysia's Over-50 squad have shifted their focus to their next major mission — the 2026 World Master Hockey World Cup in Rotterdam.







HIL 2025-26: Navneet Kaur, Jarmanpreet Singh to lead SG Pipers in upcoming season



Last season, Jarmanpreet Singh emerged as one of SG Pipers’ standout performers and also made significant contributions to India’s Asia Cup 2025 triumph.





Jarmanpreet Singh and Navneet Kaur will lead the SG Pipers’ men’s and women’s teams, respectively. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP



SG Pipers has announced its leadership group for the upcoming season of the Hockey India League (HIL), with India defender Jarmanpreet Singh leading the men’s side and Navneet Kaur retaining captaincy of the women’s team.







Ministry steps in to try and defuse Indian Women's Hockey crisis



Sabi Hussain





Former head-coach Harendra Singh with the team. (Image: File)



NEW DELHI: There is growing concern in Indian sports administration circles that the promising gains made by the country’s women’s hockey team over the years might get lost in the latest players-coach standoff. Head coach Harendra Singh’s exit from the national setup amid allegations of mental harassment, outdated coaching methods and favouritism, has prompted the sports ministry to step in and defuse the crisis.







Liz Klompmaker’s international field hockey rise



Shaona Das





Klompmaker earned the ninth spot on Cal field hockey’s all-time scoring list as just a sophomore. Ethan Mauk | Senior Staff



For sophomore star Liz Klompmaker, community is everything. After moving from the Netherlands, the Cal field hockey team has been her family away from home.







Is It Time the Members Spoke Up and Demanded Better ‘Customer Service?’



By Ashley Morrison



It was refreshing to hear someone say recently that there needs to be a shift in the attitude of State and National Sporting Associations, and that they need to “realise that they are in the customer service business.”







Stick together National Summit



Bridging the networks from coast to coast to coast







In November Field Hockey Canada proudly unveiled the new digital home for its successful Stick Together initiative: https://fhcsticktogether.ca/. The website is a centralized hub for local programs, resources, and communities across Canada. It operates as an online community centre, bridging the national network of projects to share success stories and resources as we continue to build on the incredible work taking place in communities across Canada.







