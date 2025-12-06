Saturday 6 December 2025

FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025

Madurai and Chennai



All times GMT +5:30



Madurai



6 Dec 2025 09:00 NAM v CAN (21/24) 1 - 3

6 Dec 2025 11:30 OMA v EGY (21/24) 2 - 8

6 Dec 2025 14:00 AUT v CHN (17/20) 1 - 1 ( SO 3 - 1)

6 Dec 2025 16:30 BAN v KOR (17/20)



Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium



5 Dec 2025 12:30 ESP v NZL (QF) 4 - 3

5 Dec 2025 15:00 FRA v GER (QF) 2 - 2 (SO 1 - 3)

5 Dec 2025 17:30 NED v ARG (QF) 0 - 1

5 Dec 2025 20:00 IND v BEL (QF) 2 - 2 ( 4 - 3)



6 Dec 2025 12:30 CHI v JPN (13/16) 1 - 3

6 Dec 2025 15:00 MAS v SUI (13/16)

6 Dec 2025 17:30 ENG v AUS (9/12)

6 Dec 2025 20:00 RSA v IRL (9/12)



7 Dec 2025 12:30 BEL v FRA (5/8)

7 Dec 2025 15:00 NZL v NED (5/8)

7 Dec 2025 17:30 ESP v ARG (SF)

7 Dec 2025 20:00 IND v GER (SF)



Pool standings



Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup gets its four semi-finalists







Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium lit-up on Friday, which saw the four quarter-finals of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 producing breathtaking finishes, with all matches going down to the wire.







Spain, Argentina, Germany qualify for semifinals



Spain prevailed over New Zealand 4-3 while Germany needed a shootout to edge past France. Argentina beat the Netherlands 1-0 to win the third quarterfinal.



Saikat Chakraborty





Spain’s Bruno Avila made the decisive impact in the contest, scoring a Penalty Corner late in the fourth quarter against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: PTI



Spain set up a semifinal clash against Argentina, while defending champion Germany overcame a spirited French defence in the quarterfinals of the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Friday.







India beat Belgium 2-2 (4-3 SO) in a thrilling quarterfinal; setup semis clash against seven-time champions Germany







Princedeep Singh was India's cynosure in defence while Sharda Nand Tiwari struck thrice in the shootout; Captain Rohit and Sharda Nand Tiwari overcame Belgium's resolute defence to score for India in regulation time



Chennai: Spirited Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team held their nerves to beat Belgium 2-2 (4-3 SO) in a high-octane quarterfinal clash here at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 in Chennai. Princedeep Singh was the hero of the match with some incredible saves in the shootout that brought about glimpses of his coach PR Sreejesh, the former custodian of Indian senior team.







Prince's royal show takes India into Semis



s2h Team







Prince Deep Singh was the toast of Indian hockey on Friday after his imposing presence under the bar helped script a victory for the ages against Belgium in a FIH Junior World Cup quarterfinal at the Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium on Friday.







India beats Belgium to qualify for semifinals



India prevailed 4-3 in a shootout to edge out the Belgians. The home side will now face defending champion Germany in the last-four.



Saikat Chakraborty





India captain Rohit scored the side’s first goal against Belgium. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam



India secured a dramatic 4-3 shootout victory over Belgium in the quarterfinal of the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Friday, setting up a semifinal clash with reigning champion Germany.







Sreejesh demands more from India despite win over Belgium in quarters



The former India goalkeeper acknowledged that the pressure of the quarterfinal played a role in the team’s shortcomings but demanded more clinical execution.



Saikat Chakraborty





India beat Belgium 4-3 in the shootout to seal a spot in the semifinals of the Junior World Cup, where it will face Germany. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam



India scraped through to the semifinals of the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2025, overcoming Belgium 4-3 in a shootout after a tense 2-2 draw in the quarters. However, India’s head coach, P. R. Sreejesh, was far from pleased with the team’s overall performance, despite the hard-fought victory.







Sreejesh critical of India after Belgium shootout win: They will get a mouthful



PR Sreejesh was critical of his side's performance in the quarter-final of the Jr. Men's Hockey World Cup despite securing a thrilling shootout win over against Belgium on Friday, December 5.





Sreejesh said he will give his side a mouthful after the Belgium performance (Credit: Hockey India)



India coach PR Sreejesh was critical of his side's performance in their shoot-out thriller win over Belgium in Chennai on Friday, December 5. Prince Deep Singh was the star of the show as he pulled some sensational stops to ensure India won the match 4-3 in the shoot-out after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time.







Jon Bleby’s journey to shaping England’s next generation at the Junior Hockey World Cup



Bleby has already scaled the coaching ladder, moving up from the junior categories to be the assistant coach and also the team manager of the Great Britain and England senior men’s team.



Anish Pathiyil





Jon Bleby (right) has made himself at home with the Under-21 side, choosing to guide the younger generation to the top level. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY



He once walked away from the sport at the peak of his powers with his future looking fuzzy. Now, he’s been pacing the dugout for 16 years as a coach, giving it back to the same game that he was once apprehensive of.







How Argentina’s anger at a ‘discriminatory’ article on Dutch website led to a thrilling win against the Netherlands



A preview of the quarterfinals on the official website, could be translated as, "It promises to be a clash of two styles: the blond Dutch hockey players – a strong collective at this World Cup – versus the brazen Argentinian bravado", while also commenting on their tattoos



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Argentina's celebrations initially seemed like one of sheer joy at pulling off an impressive defensive effort but their head coach Juan Gilardi later revealed there was more to it than met the eye. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)



It was a thrilling win for Argentina against one of the game’s powerhouses, the Netherlands, in the quarterfinals at the FIH Junior World Cup in Chennai on Friday. Just one goal – Captain Tomas Ruiz’s 52nd-minute effort from a Penalty Corner – was enough for Argentina to eliminate one of the pre-tournament favourites. Argentina’s celebrations initially seemed like one of sheer joy at pulling off an impressive defensive effort but their head coach Juan Gilardi later revealed there was more to it than met the eye. That his wards were triggered by an article on a Dutch website, which they found ‘discriminatory’.







International teams at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 Take in Tamil Nadu’s Iconic Jallikattu tradition







Madurai: In a vibrant cultural showcase during the ongoing FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, international teams staying in Madurai travelled to witness Tamil Nadu’s famed traditional sport - Jallikattu - at the Kalaignar Centenary Jaikattu Arena. Teams including Canada, Namibia, Egypt, Austria, China, Bangladesh, Korea, Oman, and tournament officials arrived through the morning for the special visit, experiencing South India’s most cherished and indigenous sporting traditions first hand. Present on the august occasion to greet and interact with the teams was P Moorthy, Hon'ble Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration Govt of Tamil Nadu.







FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025

City of Santiago



All times GMT -4



5 Dec 2025 09:00 IRL v IND (Pool C) 0 - 4

5 Dec 2025 11:15 GER v NAM (Pool C) 8 - 0

5 Dec 2025 13:30 NZL v KOR (Pool F) 2 - 3

5 Dec 2025 15:45 NED v MAS (Pool A) 13 - 0

5 Dec 2025 18:00 USA v URU (Pool F) 3- 1

5 Dec 2025 20:15 CHI v JPN (Pool A) 1 - 3



6 Dec 2025 09:00 CHN v RSA (Pool D)

6 Dec 2025 11:15 ENG v AUT (Pool D)

6 Dec 2025 13:30 AUS v SCO (Pool E)

6 Dec 2025 15:45 ZIM v BEL (Pool B)

6 Dec 2025 18:00 CAN v ESP (Pool E)

6 Dec 2025 20:15 ARG v WAL (Pool B)



7 Dec 2025 09:00 1st best 4th v 4th best 4th (17/24)

7 Dec 2025 11:15 2nd best 4th v 3rd best 4th (17/24)

7 Dec 2025 13:30 3rd best 2nd v 4th best 3rd (9/16)

7 Dec 2025 15:45 4th best 2nd v 3rd best 3rd (9/16)

7 Dec 2025 18:00 5th best 2nd v 2nd best 3rd (9/16)

7 Dec 2025 20:15 6th best 2nd v 1st best 3rd (9/16)



Pool standings



Netherlands take another flawless step as Germany strengthen their credentials on Day 5 in Santiago







The Netherlands once again confirmed why they are the tournament’s leading contenders: they closed the pool phase with a commanding 13–0 win over Malaysia, reaching 31 goals scored without conceding and showing a level of tactical authority unmatched in Santiago. Iris de Kemp’s hat-trick and an offensive production with no comparison on Chilean turf underlined their dominance. Germany were the other major force of the day, securing the top spot in their pool with a solid 8–0 win over Namibia, driven by four goals from Lynn Krings in a performance that reinforced their strength heading into the quarter-finals.







India register dominant 4-0 victory over Ireland at the FIH Hockey Junior Women’s World Cup 2025



Purnima Yadav (42',58'), Kanika Siwach (12’) and Sakshi Rana (57') scored for India.







Santiago, Chile: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team secured a dominant 4-0 win over Ireland in their final Pool C match of the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional in Santiago on Friday. Purnima Yadav (42',58'), Kanika Siwach (12’) and Sakshi Rana (57') scored the goals for India.







India come out on top in Ireland U21 Women’s final pool stage match in Chile







Chile: India came away with a 4-0 win in the Ireland U21 Women’s final FIH Junior World Cup Pool Stage match in Chile. Despite a huge effort from the side, India built a gradual lead, scoring after 12 and 42 minutes before two late goals extended their lead to four.







India blanks Ireland 4-0



Purnima (42’,58’), Kanika Siwach (12’) and Sakshi Rana (57’) scored the goals for India at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional in Santiago.





Indian players celebrate after scoring against Ireland in the FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)



Purnima Yadav hit a brace to lead India to a dominant 4-0 victory over Ireland in its final Pool C match at the FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup here on Friday.







Malaysia whipped 13-0 by Netherlands



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia players (in red) in action against the Netherlands in Santiago, Chile. - Pic from FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia were crushed 13-0 by defending champions the Netherlands in a Group A match of the women's Junior World Cup (JWC) in Santiago, Chile yesterday.







U-21 USWNT Finish Top of Pool with Win Over Uruguay, Advance to 2025 JWC Quarterfinals







SANTIAGO, Chile – With a 3-1 win over No. 22 Uruguay, the No. 6 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team claimed the top finish in Pool F and a spot in the 2025 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Quarterfinals.







Cota Names Indoor USMNT Roster Headed to 2025 Nkosi Cup







CAPE TOWN, South Africa – U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Pat Cota has named the squad set to travel to Cape Town, South Africa for the 2025 Nkosi Cup from December 12 to 16.







England squads ready for season opener







England Hockey has announced the men’s and women’s squads set to travel to Dublin to open their FIH Hockey Pro League campaign for the 25/26 season.







England teams set for FIH Hockey Pro League openers





Zach Wallace will captain England men PIC: Worldsportpics



The opening forays of the new FIH Pro League season will play a crucial role for both England teams in the build-up to next year’s World Cup qualifiers.







2025 Test Matches DEN v IRL (M)

Lyngby Hallen



All times GMT +1



6 Dec 2025 13:30 DEN v IRL

6 Dec 2025 16:30 IRL v DEN



7 Dec 2025 09:30 DEN v IRL

7 Dec 2025 12:30 IRL v DEN



2025 Test Matches LTU v IRL (W)

Vilnius Sports School



All times GMT +1



5 Dec 2025 21:00 LTU v IRL 2 - 2

6 Dec 2025 09:30 IRL v LTU 5 - 0

6 Dec 2025 21:20 LTU v IRL



7 Dec 2025 09:15 IRL v LTU



Celebrating the champions behind the scenes on International Volunteer Day 2025







Volunteers are the quiet heartbeat of hockey. They umpire, organise, coach, guide, uplift, and build communities. They are the first to arrive, the last to leave, and the reason the sport continues to grow in every corner of the world. On International Volunteer Day 2025, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) proudly recognises extraordinary individuals from across the world, whose efforts reflect the true spirit of dedication to the sport.







Olympic Gold Medallist Farooq Khan Passes Away



By Ijaz Chaudhry





1968 Olympics- Farooq Khan with gold medal



Farooq Khan, a member of Pakistan’s Gold Medal-winning team of the 1968 Olympics, breathed his last in Lahore on Friday.







