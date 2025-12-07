Sunday 7 December 2025

FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025

Madurai and Chennai



All times GMT +5:30



Madurai



6 Dec 2025 09:00 NAM v CAN (21/24) 1 - 3

6 Dec 2025 11:30 OMA v EGY (21/24) 2 - 8

6 Dec 2025 14:00 AUT v CHN (17/20) 1 - 1 ( SO 3 - 1)

6 Dec 2025 16:30 BAN v KOR (17/20) 5 - 3



8 Dec 2025 09:00 NAM v OMA (23/24)

8 Dec 2025 11:30 CAN v EGY (21/22)

8 Dec 2025 14:00 CHN v KOR (19/20)

8 Dec 2025 16:30 AUT v BAN (17/18)



Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium



6 Dec 2025 12:30 CHI v JPN (13/16) 1 - 3

6 Dec 2025 15:00 MAS v SUI (13/16) 7 - 3

6 Dec 2025 17:30 ENG v AUS (9/12) 3 - 1

6 Dec 2025 20:00 RSA v IRL (9/12) 2 - 4



7 Dec 2025 12:30 BEL v FRA (5/8) 3 - 2

7 Dec 2025 15:00 NZL v NED (5/8)

7 Dec 2025 17:30 ESP v ARG (SF)

7 Dec 2025 20:00 IND v GER (SF)



Pool standings



Classification matches produce the drama at Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup







The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 saw the calssification matches for positions 9-16 and 17-24 on Day 8 of action with England and Ireland setting up an enticing 9-10 place playoff, while it will be Bangladesh taking on Austria in the battle for 17th place and the newly-instituted Challenger Trophy, an initiative from FIH President Tayyab Ikram!







Austria progresses via shootout again, Amirul Islam continues to shine



Here’s a roundup from the ongoing classification matches at the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup in Madurai.



Anish Pathiyil





Austria keeper Lorenz Breitenecker saves an effort during the shootout against China at the Madurai International Hockey Stadium. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY



Austria and Bangladesh won their respective crossover matches at the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025 at the Madurai International Hockey Stadium on Saturday to set up a 17th-place playoff clash. The winner of that game, set to take place on Monday, will receive the new Challenger Trophy, constituted by FIH president Tayyab Ikram.







England trumps Australia, Malaysia crushes Switzerland



Here’s a roundup from the ongoing classification matches at the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup in Chennai.



Saikat Chakraborty





England defeated Australia 3-1 to enter the ninth-place classification match on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI



England outscored Australia 3-1 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Saturday to secure a spot in the ninth-place classification match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025.







Malaysia outclass Switzerland 7-3 in Chennai



By Aftar Singh





After three consecutive defeats, Malaysia beat Switzerland 7-3 in a Junior World Cup (JWC) 13th-16th classification match at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.



KUALA LUMPUR: After three consecutive defeats, Malaysia beat Switzerland 7-3 in a Junior World Cup (JWC) 13th-16th classification match at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai today.







Australia's Horror Show In Junior Hockey World Cup Continues After 1-3 Defeat To England



Australia had won the tournament once way back in 1997 in Milton Keynes, England and since then they have been chasing the title despite being a hockey powerhouse.



Feroz Khan





Players of Australia and England vie for the ball during the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025. (PTI Photo)



Former champions Australia experienced another setback in the FIH Junior World Cup, losing 1-3 to England in the ninth to 12th classification match in Chennai on Saturday.







Ireland get their vengeance with win over South Africa in penultimate FIH Junior World Cup Classification Match



IRELAND 4 – 2 SOUTH AFRICA







India: Having lost in their FIH Junior World Cup Pool Stage meeting with South Africa, the Ireland U21 Men got their vengeance recording a 4-2 win in their penultimate outing in India. A Greg Williams hattrick, a goal from Noa Mulvey and a defensive masterclass from the side including two goal-line saves from Ben Walker sees Ireland progress to the 9/10 Place Play-Off match against England on Tuesday, December 9.







South Africa Fall to Ireland Despite Dominating Rematch, Will Play Australia for 11th







South Africa suffered a frustrating 4–2 defeat to Ireland in their playoff semifinal, a result that sends the Africans into the 11th-place match despite controlling almost every major metric of the contest, including an overwhelming 35 circle entries to Ireland’s 13 and a 7–4 advantage in penalty corners.







Prince Deep Singh steps into Sreejesh’s legacy with breakout performance



Prince Deep Singh’s heroics during the pressure-cooker shootout against Belgium—featuring clutch saves against Nicolas Bogaerts and Nathan Rogge—were instrumental in sealing India’s place in the semifinal.



Saikat Chakraborty





“I started as a goalkeeper in 2016. At that time, I saw Sreejesh sir at the Rio Olympics, and since then I’m wearing No. 16,” the 21-year-old explained,” said Prince Deep Singh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



For years, the revered No. 16 jersey has been synonymous with the guardian of India’s hockey dreams. At the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2025, young custodian Prince Deep Singh stepped boldly into that powerful legacy, delivering a phenomenal breakout performance in the iconic jersey once worn by PR Sreejesh.







Spain and Germany advance to men’s JWC semi-finals







Spain will meet Argentina while Germany face India in the men’s semi-finals on Sunday of the FIH Junior Cup following a thrilling series of quarter-finals.







Goliath Germany stands between India and final



Germany’s record in the Junior World Cup is staggering: seven titles (including three as West Germany) across the last 13 editions. In the six instances it failed to lift the trophy, it secured a podium finish five times, with its only exception being 2005.



Saikat Chakraborty





The key to victory for India will be playing the opposition in front of them, not the weight of the occasion or the difficult history. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam



Having navigated its “first real test”, India now faces its most formidable hurdle in the ongoing FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025. On Sunday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, PR Sreejesh’s squad will clash with reigning champion Germany for a spot in the final.







No plan to increase number of teams in Senior WC from 16 to 24: FIH President Tayyab Ikram



The ongoing Junior World Cup happening in Madurai and Chennai was expanded from 16 teams to 24, but FIH President Tayyab Ikran said that a similar change is unlikely for the senior event.





FIH President Tayyab Ikram addressed the media at a press conference in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is not yet ready to increase the number of teams in the senior men’s World Cup to 24, as it has done for the ongoing junior event, citing a huge gap in performance levels.







FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025

City of Santiago



All times GMT -4



6 Dec 2025 09:00 CHN v RSA (Pool D) 4 - 0

6 Dec 2025 11:15 ENG v AUT (Pool D) 7 - 0

6 Dec 2025 13:30 AUS v SCO (Pool E) 3 - 0

6 Dec 2025 15:45 ZIM v BEL (Pool B) 0 - 21

6 Dec 2025 18:00 CAN v ESP (Pool E) 0 - 3

6 Dec 2025 20:15 ARG v WAL (Pool B) 8 - 0



7 Dec 2025 09:00 1st best 4th v 4th best 4th (17/24)

7 Dec 2025 11:15 2nd best 4th v 3rd best 4th (17/24)

7 Dec 2025 13:30 3rd best 2nd v 4th best 3rd (9/16)

7 Dec 2025 15:45 4th best 2nd v 3rd best 3rd (9/16)

7 Dec 2025 18:00 5th best 2nd v 2nd best 3rd (9/16)

7 Dec 2025 20:15 6th best 2nd v 1st best 3rd (9/16)



8 Dec 2025 09:00 CAN v MAS (17/24)

8 Dec 2025 11:15 SCO v NAM (17/24)

8 Dec 2025 13:30 NED v ENG (QF)

8 Dec 2025 15:45 USA v BEL (QF)

8 Dec 2025 18:00 AUS v CHN (QF)

8 Dec 2025 20:15 GER v ARG (QF)



Pool standings



Belgium set a historic record as the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025 draw is confirmed







The sixth day of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025 was marked by Belgium’s historic 21–0 win over Zimbabwe, the widest margin ever recorded in the tournament. The European side were led by Agathe Favart, who scored four goals, supported by hat-tricks from Alexi Van Remortel, Chloé Delhalle and Emilie Verhees, in a performance that secured top place in the pool and qualification for the next phase. China, England, Australia, Spain and Argentina also celebrated victories, with Argentina closing their group with a solid 8–0 in the rain to secure second place with a goal difference of +20.







China Too Clinical as South Africa Await Their Fate in Final Pool Standings







South Africa wrapped up their group stage campaign at the Junior World Cup with a demanding encounter against China, knowing that anything less than a win would place them in the bottom half of the tournament. It was always going to be a challenging task and China showed their intent from the very first whistle.







Scotland dig deep but edged out by Australia at Women’s Junior World Cup



Scotland 0-3 Australia







It was a performance full of commitment and determination but Scotland lost 3-0 to an impressive Australia side at Women’s Junior World Cup 2025 in Santiago, Chile.







How Indian women’s team missed out on quarterfinals despite two wins with good margin



India ended up missing out on place in the quarterfinals, as the tourmament's new format ended their hopes of progressing to the business end





Indian women's team in action. (FIH Media)



Early on Friday in Chile, Indian women’s U21 team played their third group-stage match at the FIH Junior World Cup againt Ireland, making it two wins out three matches to be on six points. But, as all group-stage matches came to an end on Saturday, India ended up missing out on place in the quarterfinals, as the tourmament’s new format ended their hopes of progressing to the business end.







2025 Test Matches RSA v IND (M)

Cape Town, South Africa



All times GMT +2



7 Dec 2025 17:00 RSA v IND

8 Dec 2025 19:00 RSA v IND



India Men’s Hockey Team Faces South Africa in Three-Match Series at Cape Town



In men’s hockey, India will take on South Africa in the first game of the three-match series tour at Stellenbosch, Cape Town, today. The match will begin at 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time. The South Africa tour in the Western Cape, scheduled for the 7th, 9th and 10th of this month, marks the Indian team’s final international window of the calendar year.







SEA Games Thailand 2025 (Hockey5s)

Bangkok (THA)



GMT +7



Men



7 Dec 2025 10:00 THA v PHI (One Pool) 11 - 0

7 Dec 2025 11:00 INA v MAS (One Pool) 2 - 4

7 Dec 2025 15:00 THA v INA (One Pool)

7 Dec 2025 16:00 MAS v PHI (One Pool)



8 Dec 2025 12:00 INA v PHI (One Pool)

8 Dec 2025 14:00 MAS v THA (One Pool)



Pool standings



Women



7 Dec 2025 12:00 MAS v INA (One Pool) 5 - 3

7 Dec 2025 14:00 THA v PHI (One Pool) 10 - 0



8 Dec 2025 10:00 INA v THA (One Pool)

8 Dec 2025 11:00 MAS v PHI (One Pool)

8 Dec 2025 15:00 THA v MAS (One Pool)

8 Dec 2025 16:00 INA v PHI (One Pool)



Pool standings



SEA Games 2025: Senior hockey squad given mission to defend gold medal





Speedy Tigers head coach Sarjit Singh. - FILE pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will field a senior squad with the mission to defend the men's field hockey championship at the 2025 SEA Games in Chonburi, Thailand from Dec 11 to 19.







Uncle and nephew hockey show in Bangkok



By Aftar Singh





SEA Games hockey player Amanraj Singh. - Pic courtesy of Amanraj Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: It will be, in a way, an uncle and nephew hockey show at the Thailand SEA Games.







2025 Test Matches DEN v IRL (M)

Lyngby Hallen



All times GMT +1



6 Dec 2025 13:30 DEN v IRL 5 - 4

6 Dec 2025 16:30 IRL v DEN 4 - 6



7 Dec 2025 09:30 DEN v IRL

7 Dec 2025 12:30 IRL v DEN



2025 Test Matches LTU v IRL (W)

Vilnius Sports School



All times GMT +1



5 Dec 2025 21:00 LTU v IRL 2 - 2

6 Dec 2025 09:30 IRL v LTU 5 - 0

6 Dec 2025 21:20 LTU v IRL 3 - 2



7 Dec 2025 09:15 IRL v LTU 3 - 1



