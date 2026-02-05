Thursday 5 February 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Valencia (ESP)



5 Feb 2026 11:00 ESP v NED (RR) 3 - 4

6 Feb 2026 11:00 ENG v NED (RR)

7 Feb 2026 11:00 ESP v ENG (RR)

8 Feb 2026 11:00 ESP v NED (RR)

9 Feb 2026 11:00 NED v ENG (RR)

10 Feb 2026 11:00 ESP v ENG (RR)



Pool standings



Women



Valencia (ESP) GMT +1



5 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v BEL (RR) 3 - 5

6 Feb 2026 13:30 GER v BEL (RR)

7 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v GER (RR)

8 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v BEL (RR)

9 Feb 2026 13:30 BEL v GER (RR)

10 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v GER (RR)



Guangzhou (CHN) GMT +8



5 Feb 2026 19:30 CHN v NED (RR) 0 - 3

6 Feb 2026 19:30 ENG v NED (RR)

7 Feb 2026 17:00 CHN v ENG (RR)

8 Feb 2026 17:00 CHN v NED (RR)

9 Feb 2026 13:30 BEL v GER (RR)

9 Feb 2026 19:30 NED v ENG (RR)

10 Feb 2026 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR)



Pool standings



Hockey India Announces 24-Member Squad for FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 Rourkela Leg



The Indian squad features a strong blend of experienced players and young talent across all departments







New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday announced a 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 for the Rourkela leg of the tournament, scheduled to take place from 10th to 15th February 2026 at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odish







24-Member Indian team for the Rourkela Leg



Suspense prevails as to the competency of the new-look Indian team to take on mighty Belgium and Argentina at home in the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 starting from 10th to 15th February at the Birsa Munda International Hockey, Odisha. Surprisingly, unlike the tradition it was following over a decade, Hockey India did not mention captain of the team in its press release! It conveys the state of affairs of India hockey which is in the grip of cobwebs due to some controversial disciplinary action.







Scotland Men Chase Historic First World Cup as Qualifiers Beckon







Scotland men’s hockey stand on the brink of history as they prepare for the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026, with captain Rob Field describing the opportunity as something players “dream about as kids”.







Indian women’s hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne stresses on fitness and team cohesion looking ahead towards Asian Games 2026







New Delhi: Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne, who returned to the women’s programme in December 2025 after a four-year hiatus, has underlined that his immediate focus is well defined. With an eye on the major assignments in the Los Angeles Olympic cycle, the Dutchman has emphasised the importance of building strong team chemistry while also raising fitness standards across the squad.







Field Dreams: Olympic hopeful Ethan Reynolds keeps family’s field hockey tradition going strong



Ethan Reynolds on the field at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Asunción, Paraguay. Juan Martín Corda



Ethan Reynolds almost won a bronze medal at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Paraguay last August, and the experience has only strengthened his resolve to achieve Olympic glory.







Lisnagarvey to host 2026 EY Champions Trophy Finals Weekend



Hockey Ireland are delighted to announce that Lisnagarvey HC will host the 2026 EY Champions Trophy Finals Weekend, taking place on Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10.







Den Bosch sign two German internationals for next season



Den Bosch have reinforced their men's team for next season with two German internationals: Moritz Ludwig and Malte Hellwig. Together, they come over from Uhlenhorst Mülheim, the current number three in the Bundesliga.







Coach Torossi will leave Hurley at the end of the season



Enzo Torossi



A change of guard is imminent at Hurley's men's side. Enzo Torossi is leaving as head coach at the Amsterdammers after this season.







Slavia win Czech women’s indoor title







SK Slavia Prague won the Czechia women’s indoor Extra Liga as they defeated Hradec Kralove 5-1 in last weekend’s final, ensuring another European trip.







Momentum and Must-Win Clashes Define Another Big Weekend in the EY Hockey League







The Irish EY Hockey League Division 1 & 2 battles continue into February, with sides looking to build on their performances last weekend.







South African Schoolgirls’ hockey challenge returns



The ever-exciting SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge is making its way back onto the scene, with regionals set to take place soon.



SPAR KZN's advertising and sponsorship manager, Nozipho Mkhize is joined by tournament director and head of hockey, Les Galloway, as they anticipate the start of the event. Photo: Val Adamson.



EAGER young hockey players are preparing for eight weekends of action at the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge.







