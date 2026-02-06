Friday 6 February 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Valencia (ESP)



5 Feb 2026 11:00 ESP v NED (RR) 3 - 4

6 Feb 2026 11:00 ENG v NED (RR)

7 Feb 2026 11:00 ESP v ENG (RR)

8 Feb 2026 11:00 ESP v NED (RR)

9 Feb 2026 11:00 NED v ENG (RR)

10 Feb 2026 11:00 ESP v ENG (RR)



Pool standings



Women



Valencia (ESP) GMT +1



5 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v BEL (RR) 3 - 5

6 Feb 2026 13:30 GER v BEL (RR)

7 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v GER (RR)

8 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v BEL (RR)

9 Feb 2026 13:30 BEL v GER (RR)

10 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v GER (RR)



Guangzhou (CHN) GMT +8



5 Feb 2026 19:30 CHN v NED (RR) 0 - 3

6 Feb 2026 19:30 ENG v NED (RR)

7 Feb 2026 17:00 CHN v ENG (RR)

8 Feb 2026 17:00 CHN v NED (RR)

9 Feb 2026 13:30 BEL v GER (RR)

9 Feb 2026 19:30 NED v ENG (RR)

10 Feb 2026 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Netherlands men rally vs Spain, as Belgian and Dutch women dominate in return to Pro League action







A big comeback and clinical finishes featured in the three matches that took place as FIH Hockey Pro League action resumed in Valencia, Spain and Yunfu, China on Thursday.







Hockey Australia launches Pro League Live App







Hockey Australia has launched the Pro League Live App, in collaboration with Coaches Partner Automatorr, giving fans a new way to stay connected throughout the upcoming stages of the FIH Pro League in Hobart.







Legendary Goalkeeper David Harte calls time on Illustrious Irish Hockey Career.







Ireland International goalkeeper David Harte has officially announced his decision to retire from international hockey after almost 20-years in the Irish net.







Harte calls time on incredible career in green







David Harte has officially announced his decision to retire from international hockey after almost 20-years in the Irish net, encompassing two Olympic Games and a EuroHockey Championship bronze.







Ireland keeper Harte retires after almost 20 years



David Harte racked up 247 appearances for Ireland





Ireland goalkeeper David Harte. Image source, Inpho



Ireland goalkeeper David Harte has announced his retirement from international hockey after almost 20 years in the Irish net.







Zafar Iqbal: Hockey has connected India and Malaysia in the past, and it will continue to do so



As Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji visits Malaysia on February 7 and 8, 2026, the shared sporting memories acquire renewed relevance.



Zafar Iqbal





The author, a former India captain and Olympian, believes the India–Malaysia hockey bond is not just history, but a living legacy for future generations. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR



Hockey has long been more than a sport for India and Malaysia; it has been a powerful cultural and sporting bridge that has connected our two nations for decades.







“A Party for the City”: Pablo Luna on Junior FC’s historic rise to hosting the EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup







When Junior FC step onto the court in Sant Cugat next week to host the EurHockey Indoor Club Cup, the lively home crowd will carry more than excitement.







Hockey Olympian Hugo Inglis wins IOC Climate Action Award 2025!







Hockey Olympic Hugo Inglis (New Zealand) won the IOC Climate Action Award 2025 in the Athlete category, as announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on the occasion of its Session yesterday. With FIH winning the IOC Climate Action Award last year, this is a fantastic “double” for hockey!







Future of hockey in Chichester faces ‘critical’ threat





All suitable pitches could be lost by Easter PIC: Chichester HC/Facebook



Organised hockey in the Chichester area is facing a “critical” threat after two key playing surfaces used by local clubs will be lost by April, prompting fears that the sport could disappear from the city.







