Saturday 7 February 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Valencia (ESP)



5 Feb 2026 11:00 ESP v NED (RR) 3 - 4

6 Feb 2026 11:00 ENG v NED (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 1)

7 Feb 2026 11:00 ESP v ENG (RR) 1 - 3

8 Feb 2026 11:00 ESP v NED (RR)

9 Feb 2026 11:00 NED v ENG (RR)

10 Feb 2026 11:00 ESP v ENG (RR)



Pool standings



Women



Valencia (ESP) GMT +1



5 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v BEL (RR) 3 - 5

6 Feb 2026 13:30 GER v BEL (RR) 1 - 3

7 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v GER (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 0 - 1)

8 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v BEL (RR)

9 Feb 2026 13:30 BEL v GER (RR)

10 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v GER (RR)



Guangzhou (CHN) GMT +8



5 Feb 2026 19:30 CHN v NED (RR) 0 - 3

6 Feb 2026 19:30 ENG v NED (RR) 0 - 3

7 Feb 2026 17:00 CHN v ENG (RR) 3 - 2

8 Feb 2026 17:00 CHN v NED (RR)

9 Feb 2026 13:30 BEL v GER (RR)

9 Feb 2026 19:30 NED v ENG (RR)

10 Feb 2026 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR)



Pool standings



Belgian and Dutch women extend unbeaten runs as England men edge shootout







Another action-packed day of FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Spain and China came to an end with the Belgian and Dutch women extending their unbeaten runs, thanks to confident victories over Germany and England respectively.







FIH Hockey Pro League action recap







Men - ENG v NED 2 - 2 (3-1)



England's men took on the Olympic champions in their opening match of block two of the FIH Hockey Pro League. England were looking hungry from the start and captain Zach Wallace stole the ball in midfield and execute an excellent run into the D finishing off with a goal. England doubled their lead in the 10th minute with a powerful penalty corner by Sam Hooper.







England men seal shootout win against Netherlands



By Bobbie Jackson





Zach Wallace Image source, Getty Images



England men's hockey team beat the Netherlands on penalties to clinch two points in the FIH Hockey Pro League, while England's women lost 3-0 to the Dutch







Wales teams eye Hockey World Cup qualifiers



By Gareth Bailey





Betsan Thomas (left) and Jacob Draper (right)Image source, Hoci Cymru



Wales have named their 20-player squads for their 2026 Hockey World Cup qualifiers.







Scotland women’s squad selected for World Cup Qualifier







The Scotland Women’s National Team squad for the FIH World Cup Qualifier in Hyderabad, India, has been announced.







Attacking alone is not enough in modern hockey: India forward Navneet Kaur



The Indian women’s team is currently preparing at the national camp ahead of the FIH World Cup Qualifier to be held in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14.





Navneet Kaur recently led her team, SG Pipers, to the Women’s Hockey India League title. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY



India forward Navneet Kaur on Thursday said modern-day hockey demands much more from attacking players, stressing that even strikers must make strong defensive contributions.







Mannheimer HC and Düsseldorf face off once again







Mannheimer HC are looking forward to yet another meeting with Düsseldorfer HC in the German indoor championship playoff stages as the pair meet on Saturday at the “Volvo ERB Final4 2026” at the Süwag Energie Arena in Frankfurt.







Three bids received for hosting of EuroHockey Championships 2029







EuroHockey is pleased to have received interest in hosting the EuroHockey Championships 2029 with formal bids submitted by Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain.







‘Huge mark of credibility’: Kiwi hockey star Hugo Inglis wins Olympic climate award





Hugo Inglis celebrates during the 5-5 epic with Scotland at 2022 Commonwealths PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS ADY KERRY



New Zealand Olympic hockey player Hugo Inglis has won the International Olympic Committee Climate Action Award in the Athlete category, recognising his work mobilising elite athletes to fund evidence-based climate solutions.







