Tuesday 10 February 2025

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Valencia (ESP)



5 Feb 2026 11:00 ESP v NED (RR) 3 - 4

6 Feb 2026 11:00 ENG v NED (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 1)

7 Feb 2026 11:00 ESP v ENG (RR) 1 - 3

8 Feb 2026 11:00 ESP v NED (RR) 2 - 3

9 Feb 2026 11:00 NED v ENG (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 4)

10 Feb 2026 09:00 ESP v ENG (RR) 2 - 4



Hobart (AUS) Times GMT +11



10 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v PAK (RR) 3 - 2

11 Feb 2026 17:30 PAK v GER (RR)

12 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v GER (RR)

13 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v PAK (RR)

14 Feb 2026 15:30 GER v PAK (RR)

15 Feb 2026 15:30 AUS v GER (RR)



Rourkela (IND) Times GMT +5:30



10 Feb 2026 19:30 BEL v ARG (RR)

11 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v BEL (RR)

12 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v ARG (RR)

13 Feb 2026 19:30 ARG v BEL (RR)

14 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v BEL (RR)

15 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v ARG (RR)



Pool standings



Women



Valencia (ESP) GMT +1



5 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v BEL (RR) 3 - 5

6 Feb 2026 13:30 GER v BEL (RR) 1 - 3

7 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v GER (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 4 - 2)

8 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v BEL (RR) 1 - 0

9 Feb 2026 13:30 BEL v GER (RR) 1 - 0

10 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v GER (RR)



Guangzhou (CHN) GMT +8



5 Feb 2026 19:30 CHN v NED (RR) 0 - 3

6 Feb 2026 19:30 ENG v NED (RR) 0 - 3

7 Feb 2026 17:00 CHN v ENG (RR) 3 - 2

8 Feb 2026 17:00 CHN v NED (RR) 1 - 6

9 Feb 2026 19:30 NED v ENG (RR) 3 - 1

10 Feb 2026 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR)



Hobart (AUS) Times GMT +11



10 Feb 2026 19:30 IRL v ARG (RR) 0 - 5

11 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ARG (RR)

12 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v IRL (RR)

13 Feb 2026 19:30 ARG v IRL (RR)

14 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ARG (RR)

15 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v IRL (RR)



Pool standings



England men snatch last-gasp draw and shootout win vs Dutch







A dramatic final-minute goal from Henry Croft saw England’s men pulling off a last-gasp draw against the Netherlands before sneaking the extra point with another shootout win in Valencia on Monday.







England beat Netherlands in shootout after late draw



By Paul Battison





Henry Croft scored twice for England against the Netherlands. Image source, Getty Images



England men beat the Netherlands in a shootout after earning a dramatic last-minute draw in the FIH Hockey Pro League in Valencia.







Men's FIH Pro League 2025-26: A new start and high hopes for Indian Hockey - Preview



Here is all you need to know about the 2025-26 FIH Men's Hockey Pro League season.





Indian men's national hockey team. (Photo Credits: Hockey India)



The Indian men's hockey team is all set to kick off a new cycle of the FIH Pro League, with the opening two legs in February: Rourkela (11-15 Feb), followed by Hobart (21-25 Feb).







“A great opportunity to prove myself”: Araijeet Singh Hundal ready for FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 challenge after strong injury comeback and impressive Hero HIL season



The 22-year-old forward reached the Men’s Hero Hockey India League 2025-26 Final with Ranchi Royals







Rourkela: After making a strong return from injury through an impressive campaign in the Men’s Hero Hockey India League (HIL), one of India’s rising and most promising forwards, Araijeet Singh Hundal, is set to feature for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team in the upcoming FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 matches from 10th to 15th February at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. The Rourkela leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 will begin on 10th February as Belgium will face Argentina at 7:30 PM IST while India will play their first match against Belgium on 11th February.







Uruguay women on the brink of history ahead of World Cup Qualifiers







The Uruguay women’s national hockey team stand on the brink of history as they prepare to compete in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026, with a first-ever appearance at the global showpiece firmly within reach.







Field Hockey Canada Announces Women’s National Team for World Cup Qualifier



Wolf Pack headed to Santiago after South Africa tune up







Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce the Women’s National Team roster, bound for Santiago, for the World Cup Qualifier, March 1-8. This is one of two World Cup Qualifiers that is taking place in women’s hockey. From this event, there are multiple avenues for qualification for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium & Netherlands. The two teams that make the finals will automatically qualify as will the winner of the bronze medal. After that, the highest world ranked 4th place team (between the two qualifying events) after the final day of the qualifiers, will also qualify for the World Cup. Canada is coming off a historic World Cup qualification in 2022, when the team played in the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. They are looking to reach the podium next month in Chile and secure a back-to-back qualification.







Meet the men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup Pool A teams







The men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup lands in Sant Cugat, Spain, for the first time on Friday with eight teams battling it out to be champions of Europe. It is a competition featuring two recent champions and four past medalists alongside four newcomers to this level of competition.







Meet the men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup Pool B teams







The men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup lands in Sant Cugat, Spain, for the first time on Friday with eight teams battling it out to be champions of Europe. It is a competition featuring two recent champions and four past medalists alongside four newcomers to this level of competition.







