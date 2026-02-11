Wednesday 11 February 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Valencia (ESP)



5 Feb 2026 11:00 ESP v NED (RR) 3 - 4

6 Feb 2026 11:00 ENG v NED (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 1)

7 Feb 2026 11:00 ESP v ENG (RR) 1 - 3

8 Feb 2026 11:00 ESP v NED (RR) 2 - 3

9 Feb 2026 11:00 NED v ENG (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 4)

10 Feb 2026 09:00 ESP v ENG (RR) 2 - 4



Hobart (AUS) Times GMT +11



10 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v PAK (RR) 3 - 2

11 Feb 2026 17:30 PAK v GER (RR) 2 - 5

12 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v GER (RR)

13 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v PAK (RR)

14 Feb 2026 15:30 GER v PAK (RR)

15 Feb 2026 15:30 AUS v GER (RR)



Rourkela (IND) Times GMT +5:30



10 Feb 2026 19:30 BEL v ARG (RR) 5 - 3

11 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v BEL (RR)

12 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v ARG (RR)

13 Feb 2026 19:30 ARG v BEL (RR)

14 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v BEL (RR)

15 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v ARG (RR)



Pool standings



Women



Valencia (ESP) GMT +1



5 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v BEL (RR) 3 - 5

6 Feb 2026 13:30 GER v BEL (RR) 1 - 3

7 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v GER (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 4 - 2)

8 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v BEL (RR) 1 - 0

9 Feb 2026 13:30 BEL v GER (RR) 1 - 0

10 Feb 2026 13:30 ESP v GER (RR) 3 - 1



Guangzhou (CHN) GMT +8



5 Feb 2026 19:30 CHN v NED (RR) 0 - 3

6 Feb 2026 19:30 ENG v NED (RR) 0 - 3

7 Feb 2026 17:00 CHN v ENG (RR) 3 - 2

8 Feb 2026 17:00 CHN v NED (RR) 1 - 6

9 Feb 2026 19:30 NED v ENG (RR) 3 - 1

10 Feb 2026 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR) 0 - 2



Hobart (AUS) Times GMT +11



10 Feb 2026 19:30 IRL v ARG (RR) 0 - 5

11 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ARG (RR)

12 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v IRL (RR)

13 Feb 2026 19:30 ARG v IRL (RR)

14 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ARG (RR)

15 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v IRL (RR)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Boon and Alvarez hat-tricks light up action-packed day in the Pro League







Tom Boon’s hat-trick saw his Belgian side coming back from two goals down to beat Argentina on the opening day of FIH Hockey Pro League action in Rourkela, India on Tuesday.







Tom Boon inspires Belgium’s comeback win over Argentina



Tom Boon was the key to Belgium’s hopes and the veteran, fresh off his success as the top-scorer in the Hockey India League, continued his momentum in the win over Argentina.



Uthra Ganesan





Belgium’s Tom Boon (No.27) celebrates after his goal against Argentina in the FIH Pro League match at the Birsa Munda Hokey Stadium at Rourkela. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Belgium rode on three strikes from Tom Boon and two Penalty Strokes to come back from a two-goal early deficit and win 5-3 against Argentina in the opening game of the FIH Pro League here on Tuesday.







England's men beat Spain to go second in Pro League



By Paul Battison





England earned their fourth straight victory in the Pro League. Image source, Getty Images



England's men survived a fightback from Spain to secure a 4-2 win in Valencia and move level on points with leaders the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League table.







Kookaburras secure first win of FIH Pro League block in Hobart against Pakistan in a tough-fought contest







Australia has opened its FIH Pro League campaign in Hobart with a hard-fought 3–2 victory over Pakistan in a high-intensity contest at the Aurora Energy Tasmanian Hockey Centre.







Pakistan’s spirited fightback falls short in narrow loss to Australia





The Pakistan Hockey Federation remains hopeful Pakistan’s Olympic medal drought won’t stretch to four decades even if things seem bleak at this point in time. — AFP/File photo



HOBART: Pakistan’s hockey team suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to world number five Australia in the FIH Pro League on Tuesday, denied by a controversial video review in the dying seconds of a gripping encounter here at the Tasmania Hockey Centre.







Pakistan lose to Australia in Pro League thriller



LAHORE: The FIH Pro League 2026 opened with a classic hockey contest in Hobart, where Pakistan pushed world number five Australia to the brink before conceding a heartbreaking late goal.







World #2 Argentina prove tough test in Ireland’s opening FIH Hockey Pro League in Australia



Ireland 0 – 5 Argentina







Hobart, Australia: The Ireland Women’s Hockey team suffered a loss to World #2 Argentina, as Las Leonas put five past Ireland in the Green Army’s first FIH Hockey Pro League outing in Australia.







India must start strong away from home, says head coach Fulton



The first four matches of the FIH Pro League are the only games the Indian team will play at home this year, a significant change from previous years where it has predominantly played at home.



Uthra Ganesan





India coach Craig Fulton acknowledged the challenge of playing away from home and said the team is focused on building momentum through the week. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY



For the last few years, the Indian men’s hockey team has benefited from playing a significant chunk of its matches and major tournaments at home, including World Cups. This year, however, the first four matches of the FIH Pro League are the only games India will play on home soil, and coach Craig Fulton is keen to use the week to build momentum while preparing for tougher conditions abroad.







Singh Names Men’s 2026 Junior Pan American Championship Roster







SANTIAGO, Chile – Following evaluations at four training camps taking place from June 2025 to January 2026, U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team Head Coach Paul Singh has named the 18-athlete roster and four non-traveling reserves that will compete in the men’s 2026 Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC). This year’s JPAC will take place April 7 to 18 in Santiago, Chile and is a qualifying event for the 2027 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup.







Eight hopefuls pushing for promotion at men’s Trophy in Vienna







Post SV in Vienna hosts the men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy from Friday to Sunday with each of the eight competitors hoping to earn one of the two promotion spots on offer.







Across the EHL | Week Twelve



Womens Division One North leaders Buckingham dropped points for the second successive week, this time all three in a 3-2 loss at Olton & West Warwicks. Beth Peers scored twice for Olton before Alice Conquest hit a 68th minute winner which lifts her side off the foot of the table. Buckingham are now six points clear at the top. Second placed Gloucester City could only draw, 3-3 with Leeds, Emma Williams scoring two of their goals. Beeston go level on points with Gloucester after their 2-0 win at Repton, Sophie Robinson netted twice in a result that also sends Repton to the bottom of the table. Loughborough Students 2s won 2-1 at Sutton Coldfield and the cross-Pennine derby saw Ben Rhydding and Pendle Forest play out a 1-1 draw, the point helping both teams in their quest to avoid the drop. On an otherwise free weekend Ben Rhydding play Sutton on Saturday rearranged from the Super6s finals date to this weekend







Ulster and Ireland Umpire Robert Johnston reaches incredible 1,000th match







Tuesday, February 10: Reaching 1,000 matches in any sporting role is a significant achievement. Achieving it as an umpire reflects a lasting dedication to the game. For Robert Johnston, this milestone represents 24 seasons of service to hockey, a journey that began on Friday, September 20, 2002, when he was first appointed to officiate a match between Larne and Portrush.







