Thursday 12 February 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Hobart (AUS) Times GMT +11



10 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v PAK (RR) 3 - 2

11 Feb 2026 17:30 PAK v GER (RR) 2 - 5

12 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v GER (RR) 3 - 0

13 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v PAK (RR)

14 Feb 2026 15:30 GER v PAK (RR)

15 Feb 2026 15:30 AUS v GER (RR)



Rourkela (IND) Times GMT +5:30



10 Feb 2026 19:30 BEL v ARG (RR) 5 - 3

11 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v BEL (RR) 1 - 3

12 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v ARG (RR)

13 Feb 2026 19:30 ARG v BEL (RR)

14 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v BEL (RR)

15 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v ARG (RR)



Pool standings



Women



Hobart (AUS) Times GMT +11



10 Feb 2026 19:30 IRL v ARG (RR) 0 - 5

11 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ARG (RR) 0 - 1

12 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v IRL (RR) 0 - 0 (SO 4 - 2)

13 Feb 2026 19:30 ARG v IRL (RR)

14 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ARG (RR)

15 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v IRL (RR)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Five-star Germany cruise as hosts Australia and India stumble







Germany’s men fired in five goals from five different scorers to see off Pakistan on the second day of the Tasmanian leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Australia’s women and India’s men endured difficult starts to their campaigns, both going down on home soil in Hobart and Rourkela, respectively.







Pakistan’s woes continue with heavy loss to Germany



HOBART: Pakistan suffered yet another defeat in the FIH Pro League as world champions Germany thumped the Green Shirts 5-2 at the Tasmania Hockey Centre on Wednesday.







Hockeyroos Fall Narrowly to Argentina in Tight Pro League Contest







The Hockeyroos have suffered a narrow 1–0 defeat to Argentina in a fiercely contested FIH Pro League clash, with a single third-quarter strike proving the difference between the two world-class sides.







Belgium beat India 3-1 in the FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26 in Rourkela



Nelson Onana (23'), Thomas Crols (53') and Arno Van Dessel (57') scored the goals for Belgium







Rourkela: Belgium defeated India 3-1 during the Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26 on Wednesday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. Nelson Onana (23'), Thomas Crols (53') and Arno Van Dessel (57') scored the goals for Belgium while Shilanand Lakra (29') was the goalscorer for India.







Erratic India goes down 1-3 to Belgium in season opener



With India having just four home matches this year, Wednesday’s outing was crucial to find the right momentum, but the host was guilty of being casual on the field.



Uthra Ganesan





Belgium players celebrate after scoring the third goal against India during the FIH Pro League match at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



India paid the price for its poor attacking display and erratic passing as it began with a 1-3 loss to Belgium in the FIH Pro League 2025-26 at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on Wednesday.







Dutch stand tall once again





England women won key game in China PIC: FIH



Netherlands women have put another hand on a global trophy after winning their opening seven matches in the FIH Pro League.







Explained: How to qualify for 2028 LA Olympics in hockey?



A total of 24 teams, 12 each in men and women, will compete at 2028 LA Olympics.







The Olympic Qualification System (OQS) for hockey at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games has been officially confirmed by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), detailing how teams can qualify for the quadrennial event.







Marhan not interested in the 'numbers game'



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: In the whole of Malaysia, there's only one man ahead of hockey star, Marhan Jalil.







2026 U.S. U-21 Women's National Team Named







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a 3-day training camp held in Charlotte, N.C., the Junior High Performance Staff have named the 2026 U.S. U-21 Women's National Team. This U-21 USWNT will train at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte from March 6 to 8, 2026, after which the final roster for the 2026 Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC) will be named.







Hockey India League marks rise of Odisha players





Amandeep Lakra in action PIC: HIL



When the Hero Men’s Hockey India League first burst onto the scene in 2013, Odisha’s presence was modest but meaningful.







Slavia 1921 the Sofia hosts for men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge I







FHC Slavia 1921 will be the Bulgarian hosts as they welcome the men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge I in Sofia this weekend.







Inverleith on Euro duty in Sofia







Coach Stuart Neave takes his Inverleith squad to Sofia (Bulgaria) for the EuroHockey Indoor Challenge 1 tournament, and he takes with him a wealth of experience at the format and rigours of these club events.







The battle for EY Champions Trophy Play-Off places continues as sides look to make a late push into the top 6.







Two huge battles in the Irish EY Hockey League will see EY Champions Trophy Play-Off hopefuls attempt to push their way into the top six as Avoca take on YMCA in the Men’s EYHL and Portadown and Pembroke meet in the Women’s EYHL. In the EYHL2, all eyes will be on Instonians and Portrane as two unbeaten promotion hopefuls go head-to-head, while Ards and UCC look to continue their unbeaten runs with ties against provincial rivals.







The AIG Irish Senior Cup Knockout-16 Draw officially announced ahead of the return of the World’s Oldest Club Hockey Cup







The first-round draw for the AIG Irish Senior Cup, the World’s Oldest Club Hockey Cup, has officially been announced ahead of the prestigious competition’s return on Saturday, February 21 for the Knockout-16 Round.







2025 USA Field Hockey National Club of the Year Award Winner: AGH Field Hockey Club







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the announcement of all winners, USA Field Hockey is individually highlighting each recipient of USA Field Hockey’s 2025 Annual Awards. This week, USA Field Hockey is honored to feature the 2025 National Club of the Year winner, AGH Field Hockey Club.







