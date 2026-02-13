Friday 13 February 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Hobart (AUS) Times GMT +11



10 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v PAK (RR) 3 - 2

11 Feb 2026 17:30 PAK v GER (RR) 2 - 5

12 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v GER (RR) 3 - 0

13 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v PAK (RR) 3 - 0

14 Feb 2026 15:30 GER v PAK (RR)

15 Feb 2026 15:30 AUS v GER (RR)



Rourkela (IND) Times GMT +5:30



10 Feb 2026 19:30 BEL v ARG (RR) 5 - 3

11 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v BEL (RR) 1 - 3

12 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v ARG (RR) 0 - 8

13 Feb 2026 19:30 ARG v BEL (RR)

14 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v BEL (RR)

15 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v ARG (RR)



Pool standings



Women



Hobart (AUS) Times GMT +11



10 Feb 2026 19:30 IRL v ARG (RR) 0 - 5

11 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ARG (RR) 0 - 1

12 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v IRL (RR) 0 - 0 (SO 4 - 2)

13 Feb 2026 19:30 ARG v IRL (RR) 2 - 1

14 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ARG (RR)

15 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v IRL (RR)



Pool standings



Los Leones put eight past India as Australia prevail in Hobart







Tomas Domene fired in an impressive four goals in his side’s rampant 8-0 win over hosts India in Rourkela as FIH Hockey Pro League action continued on Thursday.







Kookaburras and Hockeyroos shine under lights in Hobart FIH Pro League double-header







Australia’s Kookaburras have secured their second win of the FIH Pro League Hobart block with a composed and clinical performance against Germany, defeating the visitors 3–0 at the Aurora Energy Tasmanian Hockey Centre.







Dominant Ireland Women’s team settle for draw against hosts Australia in FIH Hockey Pro League







Hobart, Australia: The Ireland Women’s Hockey Team put in an exceptional performance to secure a point away to hosts Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League in Hobart Tasmania. Ireland were the dominant side throughout the tie, with intense pressing and unrelenting work rate forcing Australia into uncomfortable positions and providing Ireland chances at goal, but the team had to settle for the draw as they add vital additional points to their tally.







Ireland take point off Australia in Pro Leaguepublished at 12:08 GMT 12 February



Ireland lost a shootout against Australia but secured a point in Hobart and moved up to sixth in the FIH Hockey Pro League.







Argentina beat India 8-0 in the FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26 in Rourkela



Tomas Domene scored four goals for Argentina, while Tomas Ruiz, Ignacio Ibarra, Lucio Mendez and Nicolas della Torre also got on the scoresheet







Rourkela: India succumbed to an 8-0 defeat against Argentina in the Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26 on Thursday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. Tomas Domene (15’, 20’, 26’, 60’), Tomas Ruiz (14’), Lucio Mendez (22’), Ignacio Ibarra (25'), and Nicolas della Torre (30’) scored goals for the visitors.







India suffers humiliating 0-8 loss against Argentina



This was India’s joint-biggest defeat in international competitions, equalling identical losses to the Netherlands (1985) and Australia (2010). It was also India’s biggest ever loss to Argentina,



Indian men’s hockey might have had its nemesis in Australia through the ages, but the team lived through a fresh 60-minute nightmare at the Birsa Munda Stadium on Thursday, suffering an 0-8 humiliation against Argentina in its second FIH Pro League outing.







‘The Blue Jersey Has Been My Motivation,’ says Manmeet Singh as he makes his Senior India Debut in FIH Pro League 2025-26 in Rourkela



20-year-old Manmeet Singh made his senior debut against Belgium in the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 in Rourkela







Rourkela: Hailing from an army background, it’s no surprise that discipline, consistency and hard work have been the core elements of shaping Manmeet Singh’s journey ever since his father - who played hockey in the Army team - began to teach him how to play hockey at the age of 11. At 20, the midfielder has now made his senior debut for India, representing his team against Belgium at the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 in Rourkela on Thursday.







