Saturday 14 February 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Hobart (AUS) Times GMT +11



10 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v PAK (RR) 3 - 2

11 Feb 2026 17:30 PAK v GER (RR) 2 - 5

12 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v GER (RR) 3 - 0

13 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v PAK (RR) 3 - 0

14 Feb 2026 15:30 GER v PAK (RR) 6 - 1

15 Feb 2026 15:30 AUS v GER (RR)



Rourkela (IND) Times GMT +5:30



10 Feb 2026 19:30 BEL v ARG (RR) 5 - 3

11 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v BEL (RR) 1 - 3

12 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v ARG (RR) 0 - 8

13 Feb 2026 19:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 2 - 5

14 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v BEL (RR)

15 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v ARG (RR)



Pool standings



Women



Hobart (AUS) Times GMT +11



10 Feb 2026 19:30 IRL v ARG (RR) 0 - 5

11 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ARG (RR) 0 - 1

12 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v IRL (RR) 0 - 0 (SO 4 - 2)

13 Feb 2026 19:30 ARG v IRL (RR) 2 - 1

14 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ARG (RR) 0 - 3

15 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v IRL (RR)



Pool standings



Belgium men power past Argentina as Kookaburras remain unbeaten in Hobart







A strong second-half performance saw Belgium’s men safely past Argentina as FIH Hockey Pro League action continued in Rourkela on Friday.







Kookaburras claim third straight win with dominant 3-0 victory







The Kookaburras have continued their strong start to the FIH Pro League campaign in Hobart, defeating Pakistan 3-0 at the Aurora Energy Tasmanian Hockey Centre to secure their third consecutive win of the year.







Australia blank Pakistan 3-0





AFP/File photo



LAHORE: Pakistan in their third match of the FIH Pro League second leg lost 3-0 to Australia at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart on Friday.







Argentina come from behind to beat stubborn Ireland in penultimate FIH Hockey Pro League match in Australia







Hobart, Australia: A much-improved performance from the Ireland Women’s Hockey Team against Argentina saw Ireland score first, forcing a comeback from Argentina. The side battled until the final whistle, but Argentina held firm to take the points.







No more excuses: Fulton demands accountability after India’s humiliating loss against Argentina



The biggest worry is the continued poor form of captain Harmanpreet Singh, key to India’s fortunes. “He’s not himself at the moment, as we can all see. At the same time, we will assess it and see where he’s at. He had an injury in the last HIL game, but he’s coming out of that,” said head coach Craig Fulton.



Uthra Ganesan





India suffered a crushing 0-8 defeat against Argentina in their FIH Pro League. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



The Indian team’s disastrous outing against Argentina in the Pro League on Thursday may not have set the alarm bells ringing just yet, but there is no denying that the concerns go beyond the 8-0 scoreline. And while coach Craig Fulton put up a brave face after the match, recent performances have come under scrutiny, both individually and as a team.







Pakistan hockey team left stranded during Australia Pro League tour



The national team faces administrative failures during the tour





Pakistan hockey team players celebrate after scoring during their emphatic 7-2 win over Malaysia in the Sultan of Johor Cup match held in Johor Bahru on Saturday. Photo: X



The Pakistan hockey team’s tour of Australia for the FIH Pro League has been overshadowed by a series of administrative failures that left national players without accommodation, meals or basic logistical support, raising fresh concerns over athlete welfare and governance within the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).







‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets



The Pakistan hockey team is currently in Australia for the second innings of the FIH Pro League at Hobart.





Pakistan hockey team in AustraliaThe incident unfolded due to financial constraints within the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) (Image source: FIH)



The Pakistan national hockey team was left stranded in Canberra, Australia, on February 12 after discovering that no hotel reservations were made in their name. According to PTI, the incident unfolded due to financial constraints within the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).







Late Post delivery earns Vienna hosts spot in Club Trophy promotion pool







Post SV left it late to claim their place in the promotion pool in front of their home crowd as they won twice on opening day in Vienna.







Inverleith and HC Bra through to Challenge I promotion pool in Sofia







Inverleith and HC Bra hold the aces after day one of the men’s Club Challenge I in Sofia after they recorded back-to-back wins on day one. Both are assured of a place in the promotion pool with a game to go in the initial group phase.







Purple patch for Inverleith in Sofia



A good day at the office for Inverleith in Sofia, after thumping Sirvintos from Lithuania and seeing off Hungarian side Soroksari in their second match, the Scots top Pool B with full points and have already qualified for the promotion pool. Tomorrow they take on bottom side Triglav Predanovci in their final pool match.







Valhalla and Cardiff on top after day one of Challenge II events in Vantaa







Valhalla are a step closer to the promised land of Sunday’s final as they ended day one in Vantaa on top with seven points, three clear of the chasing hosts.







Junior land historic win on special Club Cup night in Sant Cugat







Junior FC produced a sensational comeback to defeat Harvestehuder THC to mark an incredible debut day in European men’s indoor action at a rocking Sant Cugat.







USA Field Hockey to Focus on 11-a-Side & Indoor



USA Field Hockey has made the strategic decision to concentrate efforts and resources on 11-a-side, the primary format of the sport, and the continued growth of the indoor game, electing not to participate in Hockey5 programming at this time. The 11-a-side discipline remains the dominant format played at the middle school, high school, club, collegiate and international levels, while indoor continues to thrive domestically and internationally.







