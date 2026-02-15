Sunday 15 February 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Hobart (AUS) Times GMT +11



10 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v PAK (RR) 3 - 2

11 Feb 2026 17:30 PAK v GER (RR) 2 - 5

12 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v GER (RR) 3 - 0

13 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v PAK (RR) 3 - 0

14 Feb 2026 15:30 GER v PAK (RR) 6 - 1

15 Feb 2026 15:30 AUS v GER (RR) 3 - 2



Rourkela (IND) Times GMT +5:30



10 Feb 2026 19:30 BEL v ARG (RR) 5 - 3

11 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v BEL (RR) 1 - 3

12 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v ARG (RR) 0 - 8

13 Feb 2026 19:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 2 - 5

14 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v BEL (RR) 2 - 4

15 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v ARG (RR)



Pool standings



Women



Hobart (AUS) Times GMT +11



10 Feb 2026 19:30 IRL v ARG (RR) 0 - 5

11 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ARG (RR) 0 - 1

12 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v IRL (RR) 0 - 0 (SO 4 - 2)

13 Feb 2026 19:30 ARG v IRL (RR) 2 - 1

14 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ARG (RR) 0 - 3

15 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v IRL (RR) 1 - 4



Pool standings



Goals galore as Germany and Belgium men show their class







Both Germany and Belgium’s men’s side were in prolific form, scoring 10 goals between them in FIH Hockey Pro League action on Saturday.







Hockeyroos fall short against Argentina







Argentina have claimed a commanding victory over the Hockeyroos in Hobart, finishing their FIH Pro League campaign undefeated and reinforcing their status as one of the world’s premier sides.







Belgium Beat India 4-2 in Rourkela Leg Rematch of FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26



Alexander Hendrickx, Hugo Labouchere, and Arthur de Sloover secure the win for Belgium, while Captain Harmanpreet Singh and Aditya Lalage scored for India







Rourkela: India suffered a 4-2 defeat against Belgium in the Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26 on Saturday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. This was the second meeting between the two teams in this leg, with Belgium having won the earlier fixture 3-1. Alexander Hendrickx (14’, 17’) led the charge for the visitors with a brace, supported by goals from Hugo Labouchere (11’) and Arthur de Sloover (15’). India showed improved defensive character in the second half by keeping a clean sheet, but strikes from Aditya Lalage (24’) and Captain Harmanpreet Singh (37’) were not enough to overturn the early deficit.







India suffers third straight defeat with loss to Belgium



Belgium, meanwhile, wrapped up the first half of its campaign with a fourth consecutive win. It rode on four penalty-corner goals within a span of six minutes and impeccable defending.



Belgium pressed hard on counters, using short passes to glide through the middle and easily finding gaps in the Indian midfield and legs inside the circle to earn repeated penalty corners.



The Indian team finally showed glimpses of finding its rhythm and playing like a unit but it was few and far between to overcome Belgium’s early onslaught as the host went down 2-4 for its third straight defeat in the FIH Pro League in Rourkela on Saturday.







Belgium complete double over India in FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26



The result followed Belgium’s 3-1 win over the hosts earlier in the leg.





Belgium complete double over India in FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26



Belgium secured a 4-2 victory over India in their second meeting of the Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 on Saturday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. The result followed Belgium’s 3-1 win over the hosts earlier in the leg.







Guided by His Father, Driven by a Dream: Amandeep Lakra Makes Proud India Debut in FIH Pro League 2025-26



Describing the moment as a ‘big achievement’, Amandeep vows to give his all for the Indian team







Rourkela: Amandeep Lakra’s steady rise through the ranks reached a proud milestone as the young defender earned his senior international debut for India in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 in the match against Belgium on Saturday, marking the culmination of a journey that began over a decade ago at the Panposh Sports Hostel in Rourkela.







Plenty to hunt for Speedy Tigers



Malaysia, led by coach Sarjit Singh, will also feature in the Nations Cup in New Zealand from June 15-22, followed by the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games from Sept 19-Oct 4.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers will see plenty of action this year.







Men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup (Sant Cugat, Spain)







Harvestehuder THC and AH&BC Amsterdam will battle it out for the 2026 men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup on Sunday after two whirlwind semi-finals in front of a sold out Sant Cugat arena.







Lambersart, Vinnitsa and Post duel for Club Trophy glory in Vienna







Iris Hockey Lambersart (pictured), OKS SHVSM Vinnitsa and Post SV are all dreaming of gold and promotion after a raucous evening session in Vienna sees the three clubs covered by just a single point.







Bra earn promotion in Sofia with rollercoaster Challenge I win over Inverleith







HC Bra became the first side to earn promotion in Sofia as an excellent late showing saw them overcome Inverleith, leaving a big battle between the Scots and KPH Rača on Sunday morning.







Oslo SK to meet Valhalla LHK in men’s Challenge II final







Oslo SK will meet Valhalla LHK in Sunday’s final as the former completed the group stages unbeaten to join the former side after a dramatic end to the three-team group.







AHC hit full form to set up final Challenge II date with Cardiff & Met







AHC produced two super results on Saturday to join Cardiff & Met in the women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge II final tomorrow in Vantaa.







Avoca battle through the cold to continue their EY Hockey League resurgence.







The sudden cold snap impacted the Irish EY Hockey League Division 1 & 2, with only three games across both leagues surviving the weather.







