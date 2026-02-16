Monday 16 February 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Hobart (AUS) Times GMT +11



10 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v PAK (RR) 3 - 2

11 Feb 2026 17:30 PAK v GER (RR) 2 - 5

12 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v GER (RR) 3 - 0

13 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v PAK (RR) 3 - 0

14 Feb 2026 15:30 GER v PAK (RR) 6 - 1

15 Feb 2026 15:30 AUS v GER (RR) 3 - 2



Rourkela (IND) Times GMT +5:30



10 Feb 2026 19:30 BEL v ARG (RR) 5 - 3

11 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v BEL (RR) 1 - 3

12 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v ARG (RR) 0 - 8

13 Feb 2026 19:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 2 - 5

14 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v BEL (RR) 2 - 4

15 Feb 2026 19:30 IND v ARG (RR) 2 - 4



Women



Hobart (AUS) Times GMT +11



10 Feb 2026 19:30 IRL v ARG (RR) 0 - 5

11 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ARG (RR) 0 - 1

12 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v IRL (RR) 0 - 0 (SO 4 - 2)

13 Feb 2026 19:30 ARG v IRL (RR) 2 - 1

14 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ARG (RR) 0 - 3

15 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v IRL (RR) 1 - 4



Ireland women clinch first ever Pro League victory as Kookaburras edge Germany in thriller







Debutantes Ireland claimed a sensational 4–1 victory over the Australian women in Hobart on Sunday, sealing their first-ever win in the FIH Hockey Pro League.







Kookaburras and Hockeyroos close out block one of FIH Pro League in Hobart







A fiery contest between Australia’s Kookaburras and Germany delivered everything fans have come to expect from two of international hockey’s fiercest rivals, with physicality, pressure and moments of brilliance defining a gripping encounter in Hobart.







Inspirational Irish victory closes out second FIH Hockey Pro League stage with a bang.



IRELAND 4 – 1 AUSTRALIA







Hobart, Australia: The Ireland Women’s Hockey Team picked up an historic first FIH Hockey Pro League victory over Australia in Hobart to close out their second stage of the competition. Having gone a goal behind Ireland fought back to record a comprehensive win, with Ellen Curran, Katie Mullan, Sarah Hawkshaw and Hannah McLoughlin all on the scoresheet, while Roisin Upton picked up the Player of the Match award for an imperious defensive performance.







Ireland women gain first Hockey Pro League win





Ireland secured historic first outright win PIC: Linda Higginson / World Sport pics



Ireland women won their first FIH Pro League match as they came from behind to oust hosts Australia 4-1 in Hobart.







Ireland claim historic victory over Australia





Ellen Curran is mobbed after scoring Ireland's equaliser. Image source, World Sport Pics



Ireland picked up a first FIH Hockey Pro League victory over Australia with a 4-1 win in Hobart to close out their second stage of the competition.







India edged 2-4 by Argentina at FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26



Aditya Lalage (50’) and Sanjay (59’) found the back of the net for India







Rourkela: India endured a 2-4 defeat against Argentina in the last match of Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26 on Sunday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. Tadeo Marcucci (28’, 49’) led the Argentinian attack with a brace, while Tomas Domene (18’) and Lucio Mendez (43’) made vital contributions as well. For India, Aditya Lalage (50’) and Sanjay (59’) were the goal scorers in a hard-fought encounter.







India ends Rourkela leg with 2-4 defeat to Argentina



Tadeo Marcucci struck twice while Tomas Domene and Lucio Mendez got a goal each as India slumped to its fourth straight loss in the FIH Pro League.



Uthra Ganesan





C | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout



India ended its home assignments for the year with a fourth defeat on the trot, going down 2-4 to Argentina in the FIH Pro League on Sunday.







Argentina beat India 4-2 in FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 Rourkela leg finale



The defeat concludes India’s Rourkela leg campaign as they look ahead to the next phase of the Pro League season.





Harmanpreet Singh (Photo credit: Hockey India)



India signed off from the Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 with a 4-2 loss to Argentina at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Sunday.







FIH Hockey Pro League – Weekly Roundup & Upcoming Week Preview (16-22 Feb)







After a jam-packed seven matchdays of thrilling hockey action, the FIH Pro League delivered drama, goals and breakthrough moments across both men’s and women’s competitions. As the league pivots into a new week with two matchdays on 21 and 22 February, here’s your full recap of the past week’s highlights and what’s coming up next.







'Keep your questions for later,' defiant Sarjit tells World Cup doubters



By Aftar Singh





National hockey coach Sarjit Singh during Monday’s press conference at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. - BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: National hockey coach Sarjit Singh has brushed aside doubts over Malaysia's World Cup chances, insisting there is no reason his men should fail to qualify despite mixed results since his appointment in March 2024.







Cassiem-inspired Amsterdam become first Dutch club to win men’s indoor Club Cup







AH&BC Amsterdam became the first Dutch side to win the men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup as they hit the front early against Harvestehuder THC and never looked back.







Promotion on hold for Inverleith in Sofia



After today`s proceedings, the simple fact is that Inverleith must avoid defeat against Slovakian champions Raca on the final day to ensure their promotion aspirations.







Railway Union keep the pressure on Loreto with win over Pegasus in the Women’s EY Hockey League







Two women’s games closed out the weekend’s Irish EY Hockey League action for Round 14 as Railway Union continued their unbeaten start to 2026, while Portadown and Pembroke shared the points in their battle for sixth.







