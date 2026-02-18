Wednesday 18 February 2026

Road to the FIH Hockey World Cup: Women’s Qualifier Action Set to Ignite in Santiago, Chile







The race for a place at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026 takes a dramatic turn as Santiago, Chile prepares to host one of the sport’s most pivotal events — the Women’s FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers from 2 – 8 March 2026.







Hockeyroos announce Block 2 squad for FIH Pro League in Hobart







Hockey Australia has today announced a new-look Hockeyroos squad for Block 2 of the FIH Pro League in Hobart, as the majority of the Block 1 group departs for Santiago, Chile to contest the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers.







Hockey India announce 24-member squad for FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 Hobart leg



Hardik Singh will lead the team for the upcoming leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 in Hobart







New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday announced a 24-member Indian Men's Hockey Team for the Hobart leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26, scheduled to take place from 20th to 25th February at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart. The upcoming leg of the tournament will feature India alongside Spain and hosts Australia, promising high-octane and competitive hockey action.







‘There Will Be a Big Difference This Time’: Angad Bir Singh Promises a Transformed Version of Himself as he Returns to Indian Team After a Year for FIH Pro League 2025-26



With renewed confidence and improved skillset, the young forward aims to contribute to India’s Pro League campaign in Hobart







New Delhi: Indian men’s hockey forward Angad Bir Singh has been named in the 24-member Indian squad for the Hobart leg of the FIH Pro League 2025-26, marking his return to international action after nearly a year as he didn’t play for the senior team since making his international debut against Ireland during the FIH Pro League 2024–25 season in Bhubaneswar.







FIH Pro League losses indicate Indian hockey’s problems go beyond scoreline



India’s Pro League results were bad. The performances were worse. A breakdown in basics, fitness and attitude has put Fulton’s team under the microscope.



Uthra Ganesan





Litmus test: India now heads to Australia for a Hobart double-header, two games each against Australia and Spain. If Rourkela was a warning, Hobart will be the examination, and India will need to look nothing like the team that unravelled at home. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Four games, four losses, each worse than the previous one, at a venue that had been hitherto impenetrable, a fortress unconquered. Even by Indian hockey’s traditionally slow-starting standards, this was a beginning to a crucial year that Craig Fulton and his boys would not have anticipated.







Pakistan hockey tour controversy deepens as captain levels serious allegations



Butt demands strict action against PHF over player mistreatment in Australia, refuses to play under current officials





Pakistan national hockey team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt talking to the media at the Lahore airport on February 17, 2026. — Geo News/Screengrab



Pakistan national hockey team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt has broken his silence regarding the Australia tour, levelling serious allegations of mismanagement and mental torture against the team management and the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).







'We washed dishes before matches’: Pakistan Hockey captain blasts PHF over humiliating Australia tour



Captain Shakeel Ahmad Butt questioned how the team could be expected to deliver results under such circumstances



Pakistan hockey captain Shakeel Ahmad Butt has strongly criticised the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) after the national team endured what he described as a humiliating and chaotic tour of Australia.







PHF, PSB trade blame after Pro League mismanagement



Mohammad Yaqoob





PAKISTAN hockey team players stranded in Australia. —Dawn



LAHORE: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) have traded blame over alleged mismanagement during the national hockey team’s participation in the second leg of the FIH Pro League in Hobart, Australia, prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice and order an immediate inquiry.







PM Shehbaz takes notice of national hockey team's accommodation crisis in Australia



IPC Minister Sanaullah says administrative lapses affected Pakistan's sporting reputation





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses United Nations meeting. — Reuters/File



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of mismanagement during the national men's hockey team's tour to Australia for the FIH Pro League, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) announced on Tuesday.







Sreejesh re-applies for India junior men’s chief coach position



A two-time Olympic bronze medallist, Sreejesh was appointed junior men’s chief coach in August 2024 and guided India to a bronze-medal finish at the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup in Chennai last December.





Sreejesh, who has his eyes set on becoming the senior team’s coach in future, has applied again for the junior head coach position. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU



Legendary goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, whose contract as India’s junior men’s hockey team chief coach ended in December last year, has re-applied for the post, with a decision expected in a fortnight.







Minka Woolley Retires After 30 Years of International Hockey



by Kirsten Stuckey







After more than 30 years contributing to hockey at the highest level, Minka Woolley has retired from her role as an Umpire Manager with the International Hockey Federation (FIH). While this marks the end of her international Umpire Manager appointments, her influence across officiating — particularly within Oceania — will continue for many years to come.







Meet the Pool A teams at the women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup







The 34th women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup arrives in Swarzędz on Friday with Poland hosting the event for the first time with eight teams going for glory.







UKS Swarek Swarzędz bring remarkable rise from fighting for pink sticks to facing Europe’s elite







When UKS Swarek Swarzędz step onto the court this weekend for the women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup, it will mark a unique moment in an incredible journey for both the club and Polish hockey in general.







First Weekend of 2026 NIT Concludes, U-14 Girls & Co-Ed Pool Winners Crowned







LANCASTER, Pa. – This past weekend, the 2026 National Indoor Tournament (NIT), presented by YOLO Sportswear, kicked off at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. The annual three-weekend event started with the U-14 Girls & Co-Ed division, where over 300 teams competed over four days for the title of Pool Champion. The 2026 NIT continues next weekend with the U-16 Girls division.







