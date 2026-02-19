Thursday 19 February 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League

Hobart, Tasmania



All Matches GMT +11



Men



20 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

21 Feb 2026 17:30 IND v ESP (RR)

22 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v IND (RR)

23 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

24 Feb 2026 19:30 ESP v IND (RR)

25 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v IND (RR)



Pool standings



Women



20 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

21 Feb 2026 15:30 CHN v ESP (RR)

22 Feb 2026 15:30 AUS v CHN (RR)

23 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

24 Feb 2026 17:30 ESP v CHN (RR)

25 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v CHN (RR)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







GEORGIE PARKER: Hockeyroos have long road back to glory days of 2000 Sydney Olympics



They were once the powerhouse of Australian female sport, now they are barely a blip on the sporting radar.



Georgie Parker





The gold-medal winning 2000 Olympic Hockyroos. Credit: The Nightly



I never thought I’d say this out loud, but I’m genuinely worried about the Hockeyroos.







11 losses in 12 matches puts Indian men's team under scanner



Indian men's hockey team's dismal performance in the Rourkela leg points at the cracks within the set up.



By Abhijit Nair





Harmanpreet Singh (Photo credit: Hockey India)



19 goals conceded, 5 scored. A goal difference of -14 in just four matches.







Pakistan hockey in major crisis on eve of World Cup qualifying event



Mohammad Yaqoob



LAHORE: Pakistan hockey faces a fresh crisis and a potentially massive one in the immediate backdrop of the off-the-field fiasco the national team experienced on their just-concluded tour to Australia for the FIH Pro League second leg.







Hockey coach Tahir Zaman rejects ‘sensationalised’ Australia tour controversy



LAHORE - Pakistan national hockey team head coach Tahir Zaman has rejected allegations surrounding the team’s recent tour of Australia, saying that the matter was ‘unnecessarily sensationalised’ and facts were distorted.







Pakistan hockey captain made to shut up on federation's mismanagement by invoking India: 'My country should...'



Videos of Pakistani hockey players stranded outdoors without accommodation in Australia went viral but captain Ammad Butt had said that everything was fine. Now, he has said that he was forced to lie by the management in the name of India.





Pakistan have lost all of their 8 matches at the FIH Pro League this season. X/FIH



Pakistan’s hockey captain, Ammad Shakeel Butt, has slammed Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for its mismanagement after players were “left helpless” during their tour to Australia for the latest round of the FIH Pro League.







PHF chief Tariq Bugti steps down; Ammad Butt handed two-year ban



PHF also announced disciplinary action against Ammad Butt





The collage of photos shows Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Tariq Bugti (left) and Pakistan hockey captain Ammad Shakeel Butt. —Screenshot/GeoNews/Instagram/AmmadButt



LAHORE: Tariq Bugti has formally stepped down as President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), dispatching his resignation to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif just as the national team prepares for a crucial qualifying round.







Veteran Shelley Jones feels more international exposure key to SA’s hockey medal hopes



Rowan Callaghan





Shelley Jones has represented SA at scores on international tournaments but has not lost her hunger for the sport. Image: Supplied



Former South African hockey stalwart Shelley Jones believes consistent exposure to top international competition is the only way the country’s national teams can become genuine medal contenders, with the FIH Hockey World Cup looming later this year.







Junior USWNT Staff Names 2026 U-16 & U-18 Tour Rosters







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Following a 3-day training camp this past weekend in Charlotte, N.C., the Junior U.S. Women’s National Team coaches have named the 2026 U.S. U-16 and U-18 Women's National Team tour rosters for the U-16 and U-18 squads traveling to Europe this spring. All athletes named to the U-16 or U-18 USWNT travel rosters, and those named as alternates, will attend the next training camp from March 20 to 22, 2026 at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.







Meet the Pool B teams at the women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup







Pool B of the women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup in Swarzędz features a number of Europe’s most frequent visitors battling to be in the top two of their group to advance to the semi-final stages.







Lambersart hosts first ever Euro indoor tournament as Club Trophy comes to France







Lambersart hosts a EuroHockey indoor tournament for the first time having previously welcomed an outdoor Challenge II in 2014, making for a special event this weekend with Indoor Club Trophy arriving in the north-west of Lille.







The World’s Oldest Club Hockey Cup returns as clubs prepare for KO16 round of the AIG Irish Senior Cup







The AIG Irish Senior Cup returns this weekend, with another campaign in the World’s Oldest Club Hockey Cup primed to provide even more magical moments. This weekend will see sixteen Men’s and Women’s clubs take their first steps towards writing themselves into the annals of Irish Hockey History.







2026 National Indoor Festival Wraps Up in Virginia Beach







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The fifth annual National Indoor Festival (NIF), presented by Pepwear, concluded on Monday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Va. After three days of competition and plenty of fun, 21 Pool Winners were crowned.







