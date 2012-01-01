Tauqeer Dar: Most Suitable Person for Pakistan Hockey`s Revival

Pakistan has the potential to excel in every field.

By Ijaz Chaudhry

The prime requirement is Right Person for the Right Job

Pakistan's national game is Hockey. Also, the sport which has given us three golds and three silvers at the Olympics. Unfortunately, Pakistan hockey has hit rock bottom. Pakistan has failed to qualify for the last three Olympics.

There is one person who can reinvigorate Pakistan hockey and bring back the past glories.

What are the Foremost Requirements?

-Revitalising hockey at the Grassroots

-Getting Sponsorship

-Arranging Foreign Tours

-Bringing Foreign Teams

Tauqeer Dar (Olympic gold medallist 1984) has the Proven Credentials - Ticks all the Boxes

-He is running the Best Academy in Pakistan, Dar Hockey Academy which is a conveyer belt of talent; providing players to the national teams. Dar Academy boys have been regularly featuring in Pakistan's national and age group teams for the last 10 years

-Arranging Foreign Tours for his academy to top hockey nations: Six tours of Europe in the last 12 years: Holland, Belgium and Germany. Also tours to India & Malaysia.

-All through Sponsorship arranged by his own efforts; not a single penny from the government or federation

-In 2012, when terrorism was at its peak, he arranged a tour of Flying Dutch Veterans to Pakistan. The Dutch team was studded with Olympic & World Cup medallists. The team played three matches in Lahore including two matches at the Johar Town stadium watched by thousands of spectators.

Easily the most suitable person to turn Pakistan hockey’s fortunes around.

If Tauqeer is appointed the Secretary General of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, he can bring big business tycoons to sponsor hockey in the country. He can turn the PHF into a corporate body. Pakistan hockey will not be dependent on the government for any financial assistance and will also again see the international achievements of the past.

The following two videos give a good insight into the work & achievements of the Hockey Academy:

Dar Hockey Academy - A Great Success Story

Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjAcFKWjRI0&t=331s

Dar Hockey Academy (Pakistan) Tour of Europe 2019

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TDyMDqK0Gk&t=32s

Ijaz...Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him & his work, visit http://www.sportscorrespondent.info