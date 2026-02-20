Fr iday 20 February 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League

Hobart, Tasmania



All Matches GMT +11



Men



20 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 3 - 1

21 Feb 2026 17:30 IND v ESP (RR)

22 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v IND (RR)

23 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

24 Feb 2026 19:30 ESP v IND (RR)

25 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v IND (RR)



Pool standings



Women



20 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 1 - 4

21 Feb 2026 15:30 CHN v ESP (RR)

22 Feb 2026 15:30 AUS v CHN (RR)

23 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

24 Feb 2026 17:30 ESP v CHN (RR)

25 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v CHN (RR)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







India Look to Bounce Back with Fresh Energy in Hobart Leg of FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26



Captain Hardik Singh to lead a youthful and motivated squad against Spain and hosts Australia from 20 to 25 February







New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team is geared up for a fresh start as they shift focus to the Hobart leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26, scheduled from 20 to 25 February at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Australia. Eager to bounce back and deliver improved performances, India will take on Spain and hosts Australia in what promises to be a highly competitive block of matches.







Road to the FIH Hockey World Cup: Santiago All Set For Men’s Qualifiers







The quest for qualification to the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026 reaches a dramatic finale as Santiago, Chile prepares to host one of the sport’s most crucial events of 2026 — the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers from 1–8 March 2026 at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional, Santiago.







English Men’s squad announced for World Cup Qualifiers







The men’s squad that will compete at the World Cup Qualifiers has been announced and will be ready for action from 1 March 2026.







Ireland Men’s Squad announced for FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Santiago, Chile







Ireland Men’s Hockey Team head coach Mark Tumilty has announced his 20-player squad to travel to Santiago, Chile to play in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers from March 1 – 8. The crucial tournament provides Ireland the opportunity to secure their place at the 2026 Hockey World Cup, which would end the eight-year wait for the Men’s Team to compete in hockey’s top international competition.







Pakistan Hockey Federation president resigns, blames sports board for Pro League mismanagement





Pakistan Hockey Federation President Tariq Hussain Bugti addresses the media in Lahore on February 19. — DawnNewsTV



Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Tariq Hussain Bugti announced his resignation on Thursday, citing mismanagement by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in handling funds for international tournaments, particularly the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League.







Hockey turmoil deepens after PHF chief steps down



Kashif Abbasi | Mohammad Yaqoob





(LEFT) PHF President Tariq Hussain Bugti announces his resignation; while, PCB Chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets players from the national team.—Dawn



LAHORE / ISLAMABAD: Amid a deepening crisis in Pakistan hockey, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday accepted the resignation of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Tariq Hussain Bugti and appointed Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Federal Secretary Mohiy­uddin Ahmed Wani as ad-hoc president of the federation.







PSB rejects hockey federation allegations over Pro League tour funding



The board also rejected claims that it was responsible for handling operational arrangements for international events



Zulfiqar Baig





Pakistan hockey team players celebrate after scoring during their emphatic 7-2 win over Malaysia in the Sultan of Johor Cup match held in Johor Bahru on Saturday. Photo: X



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has rejected allegations made by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), saying documentary evidence shows the board fulfilled all financial responsibilities related to the national team’s participation in FIH Pro League Season-7 Phase-2 in Hobart, Australia.







PM steps in as hockey crisis deepens, ad hoc PHF setup announced



LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of Mohyuddin Wani as ad hoc president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), following a damaging inquiry into the national team’s tour of Australia. The intervention came after the resignation of outgoing PHF president Tariq Bugti and the submission of a detailed probe report by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), which held the federation responsible for administrative lapses, visa mismanagement and financial irregularities during the FIH Pro League tour in Hobart.







Mohsin Naqvi meets national hockey team, assures support 'until turmoil ends' after Australia fiasco



'I am not becoming Hockey Federation president, but we will assist players,' says PCB chairman





PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi meeting with hockey team players. Photo: X



Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met players of the national hockey team in Lahore on Thursday to address concerns raised by them and assured them of full support following the Australia tour fiasco during the Pro Hockey League.







Mohsin Naqvi vows to 'assist' Pakistan hockey players amid turmoil



Naqvi distributes cheques of Rs1 million each to national hockey players





PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (centre) meets Pakistan hockey players in Lahore on February 19, 2026. — PCB



LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday announced his continued assistance to the national men's hockey team players until the end of the ongoing 'turmoil'.







‘We have very little time’: Pakistan hockey captain urges Army Chief Asim Munir to intervene amid huge crisis



Pakistan hockey captain Ammad Butt has appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir over mismanagement by the Pakistan Hockey Federation during the Australia tour. He cited mental strain on players, and urgent need for government intervention ahead of World Cup qualifiers.





Pakistan hockey captain has urged Army Chief Asim Munir to intervene in the ongoing crisis. Image: X/Reuters



Pakistan’s hockey captain, Shakeel Ammad Butt, has made a strong appeal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir over the “serious mismanagement” faced by the team during their tour of Australia.







'Request Army chief ...': Asim Munir dragged into Pak hockey team's Sydney ordeal, captain says team 'mentally tortured'



Pakistan captain Shakeel Ammad Butt urged Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir to intervene after alleging mismanagement by the Pakistan Hockey Federation left players stranded and humiliated during the Australia tour.





Shakeel Ammad Butt blasts Pakistan Hockey Federation after players forced to wash dishes on Australia tour. Snapshot AI



Pakistan’s hockey captain Shakeel Ammad Butt has criticised the national federation and requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir to take notice of the situation as soon as possible.







Pakistan turmoil boosts Speedy Tigers' hockey World Cup qualifying hopes



By Aftar Singh





The national hockey players pose for a photo at KLIA ahead of their flight to Egypt on Friday (Feb 20) for the World Cup Qualifiers on March 1-7. PIC FROM MHC f3



KUALA LUMPUR: The internal turmoil within the Pakistan men's hockey team could boost Malaysia's chances of beating the former Olympic champions at the World Cup Qualifiers in Ismailia, Egypt, on March 1-7.







Tauqeer Dar: Most Suitable Person for Pakistan Hockey`s Revival



Pakistan has the potential to excel in every field.



By Ijaz Chaudhry



The prime requirement is Right Person for the Right Job







Amsterdam win first ever Dutch Euro indoor Club Cup title







AH&BC Amsterdam became the first Dutch side to win the men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup as they won the final 7-4 against Harvestehuder THC to lift the trophy.







Tbilisi and Georgia hosting Challenge I, the first women’s Euro indoor club event in the country







Georgia hosts a women’s EuroHockey Indoor club competition for the first time as the Challenge I comes to Tbilisi this weekend, an event featuring five teams.







Watsonians women in Europe this weekend







Watsonians head for France for the EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy tournament to see if they can go one better than last year when they narrowly missed out on promotion to the top flight.







Royal School Armagh to host 2026 All-Ireland Schoolgirls Championships







Armagh: Hockey Ireland are delighted to announce that Ulster’s Royal School Armagh will host the 2026 All-Ireland Schoolgirls’ Championship, taking place this March 19 & 20, 2026.







2025 USA Field Hockey Humanitarian Award Winner: Margaretha “Gretta” Ehret







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the announcement of all winners, USA Field Hockey is individually highlighting each recipient of USA Field Hockey’s 2025 Annual Awards. This week, USA Field Hockey is honored to feature the 2025 Humanitarian winner, Margaretha “Gretta” Ehret (posthumously).







