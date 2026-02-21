Saturday 21 February 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League

Hobart, Tasmania



All Matches GMT +11



Men



20 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 3 - 1

21 Feb 2026 17:30 IND v ESP (RR) 0 - 2

22 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v IND (RR)

23 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

24 Feb 2026 19:30 ESP v IND (RR)

25 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v IND (RR)



Pool standings



Women



20 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 1 - 4

21 Feb 2026 15:30 CHN v ESP (RR) 3 - 0

22 Feb 2026 15:30 AUS v CHN (RR)

23 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

24 Feb 2026 17:30 ESP v CHN (RR)

25 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v CHN (RR)



Pool Standings



Mixed fortunes for Aussie sides as Hayward celebrates 250th cap







Mixed results and major milestones marked the two matches taking place as FIH Hockey Pro League action resumed in Hobart on Friday.







India eyes turnaround in Hobart leg



The team will view these fixtures as a vital opportunity to test combinations, refine structure, and build momentum ahead of the upcoming FIH World Cup and the subsequent Asian Games.





Outplayed at home, the Indian men’s hockey team will look to reset under new skipper Hardik Singh when it begins the FIH Pro League overseas leg against Spain in Hobart on Saturday.







India aim for a fresh start in Hobart after dismal Rourkela outing - Preview



All you need to know about the Indian team in the 2025-26 FIH Pro League.





The Indian men's hockey team is now headed to Australia for the second leg of the 2025-26 FIH Pro League season, scheduled from February 21 to 25 in Hobart.

Ireland Women’s Squad announced for FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Santiago, Chile







Ireland Women’s Hockey Team head coach Gareth Grundie has announced his squad to travel to Santiago, Chile to play in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers from March 1 – 8. The crucial tournament provides Ireland the opportunity to secure their place at the 2026 Hockey World Cup, a third straight appearance in the world’s top hockey competition that began with their historic silver medal-winning campaign in 2018.







England Under-21 women’s squad announced for 2026.







England Hockey is delighted to announce the players selected for the England Under-21 women’s squad for 2026.







GB Women’s EDP squad announced for 2026







GB Hockey is delighted to announce the women’s players selected for the GB EDP Women’s Squad for 2026







Three Welsh women selected for GB Hockey EDP squad







GB Hockey has announced the women’s players selected for the GB EDP Women’s Squad for 2026, with Wales’ Betsan Thomas, Amy Cradden and Caitlin Witham all included.







Waterloo and Mannheim through to final four at Club Cup in Poland



Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup (Swarzędz, Poland)







Waterloo Ducks and Mannheimer HC have already pinned down semi-final spots from the EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup in Swarzędz.







AHTC Wien and Ginstrektė set to advance after dramatic Trophy day one in Lambersart



Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy (Lambersart, France)







AHTC Wien and Šiauliai Ginstrektė are already through to the top four promotion following their excellent starts to the women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy.







Copenhagen make early mark at Challenge I in Kutaisi



Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge I (Kutaisi, Georgia)







Copenhagen HC lead the way after two impressive wins from two after the first day of the women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge I in Kutaisi.







FIH Pro League, Australia tour fiasco: Pakistan hockey captain Ammad Butt’s two-year ban revoked



Muhuydin Ahmed Wani, the interim president of Pakistan Hockey Federation, reversed the ban on Ammad Shakeel Butt, terming it an “illegal and unconstitutional step”.





The Pakistan government on Friday revoked national men’s hockey team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt’s two-year ban, calling the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s decision “illegal and unconstitutional.”







Interim PHF president lifts ban on hockey team captain amid Pro League controversy





The newly appointed interim president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, announced the lifting of the ban on the national team captain, Ammad Shakeel Butt, state-run APP reported on Friday.







PHF revokes Ammad Butt’s ban as Wani unveils reform agenda







Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Ad-Hoc President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, has officially withdrawn the two-year suspension imposed on national hockey team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt.







PHF interim chief vows to restore hockey's glory, lifts ban on captain Ammad Butt



Mohyuddin Wani outlines reform roadmap, promises elections and better governance to rebuild Pakistan hockey





Inter-Provincial Coordination Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani has pledged to revive and strengthen Pakistan’s national game after assuming charge as ad-hoc president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).







New PHF chief Wani backs Pakistan hockey ahead of Egypt qualifiers



Every possible assistance and guidance would be extended for the matches scheduled in Egypt from Feb. 27 to March 8



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation President Mohyuddin Wani said on Thursday that all players in the national squad have been directed to focus fully on training ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifying round, with assurances that complete facilities and support will be provided.







President PHF summons team officials



COLOMBO: A fresh effort has been initiated by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to streamline affairs, with the newly-appointed Ad-hoc President, Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, summoning key officials in Islamabad on Saturday.







Treasury resolution points out ‘rot’ in hockey affairs



LAHORE: A resolution has been submitted with the Punjab Assembly secretariat against the “severe mismanagement” faced by the Pakistan’s national hockey team during the recent FIH Pro League 2026 tour in Australia.







Shehla Raza demands FIA probe into PHF financial irregularities



KARACHI: MNA and member of the Standing Committee for the Federal Ministry of IPC, Shehla Raza, has appealed to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to order a thorough investigation through the FIA into alleged financial misappropriation in Pakistan Hockey Federation, fake scrutiny of hockey clubs across the country, flawed elections, misuse of funds, and misuse of visas in the name of players and hockey officials during foreign tours.







