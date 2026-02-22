Sunday 22 February 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League

Hobart, Tasmania



All Matches GMT +11



Men



20 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 3 - 1

21 Feb 2026 17:30 IND v ESP (RR) 0 - 2

22 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v IND (RR) 2 - 2 ( SO 5 - 4)

23 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

24 Feb 2026 19:30 ESP v IND (RR)

25 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v IND (RR)



Pool standings



Women



20 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 1 - 4

21 Feb 2026 15:30 CHN v ESP (RR) 3 - 0

22 Feb 2026 15:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 1 - 3

23 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

24 Feb 2026 17:30 ESP v CHN (RR)

25 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v CHN (RR)



Pool Standings



Spanish men secure first win as Chinese women collect vital points in Hobart







Important victories for China’s women and Spain’s men headlined the latest round of FIH Hockey Pro League action in Hobart, Tasmania on Saturday.







India go down 0-2 against Spain in their first match of the Hobart leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26



Ignacio Abajo and Ignacio Cobos netted a goal each for Spain







New Delhi: Indian Men’s Hockey Team suffered a 0–2 defeat against Spain in a closely contested encounter, with the Spanish side capitalising on their chances while India were unable to convert promising opportunities despite sustained attacking intent. Goals from Ignacio Abajo (6’) and Ignacio Cobos (36’), one in each half, proved decisive as Spain combined clinical finishing with disciplined defending to secure the win.







Kookaburras make it five on the trot in Hayward's 250th while Spain impressed in Hobart against a new-look Hockeyroos side





Hayward’s 250th Celebrated as Kookaburras Defeat Spain



It was a milestone night in Hobart as Jeremy Hayward ran out for his 250th international appearance, becoming the equal 12th most capped player in Australian men’s hockey history.







PHF plans overhaul as officials brief new PHF chief



Pakistan hockey has struggled in recent years amid administrative challenges



Zulfiqar Baig





Pakistan hockey team players celebrate after scoring during their emphatic 7-2 win over Malaysia in the Sultan of Johor Cup match held in Johor Bahru on Saturday. Photo: X



ISLAMABAD: A senior management delegation led by Tahir Zaman has met the newly elected president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, to brief him on recent overseas tours undertaken by the Pakistan Hockey Team.







Hockey coaching staff steps aside to expose ‘what went wrong’



Abdul Mohi Shah



COLOMBO: Head coach Tahir Zaman and his entire management team have expressed their inability to continue with the national side under the prevailing circumstances, insisting that “respect for teachers and coaches is the first step toward excellence in any field of life.”







Pakistan hockey ends coaching row ahead of World Cup



Team gears up for qualifiers in Egypt with chance to secure World Cup berth for first time in eight years



Muhammad Yousaf Anjum





Pakistan’s return to FIH Pro League could be a turning point for the game of hockey in the country. PHOTO: AFP



LAHORE: The controversy surrounding the coaching setup of the Pakistan hockey team has finally been resolved, with the national team set to depart from Islamabad for Egypt on February 24 under the supervision of newly appointed coaches.







Old flame Oltmans returns to haunt Speedy Tigers with Pakistan



By Aftar Singh





Roelant Oltmans will coach Pakistan in next month’s World Cup Qualifiers in Egypt. The Dutch-born was Malaysia’s head coach between 2018-2020. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: In a huge shake-up following the fiasco in Australia, former Olympic champions Pakistan have hired Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans and reinstated Ammad Butt as captain in a bid to qualify for this year's World Cup.







Carolan can make Speedy Tigers smarter in tactics



By Aftar Singh





Coach Brendon Carolan (fifth from right, standing). - Pic from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers may be skilful and fast, like their moniker suggests, but their tactical play is lacking.







Waterloo to meet Den Bosch in women’s Club Cup final



Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup (Swarzędz, Poland)







Waterloo Ducks will meet HC ’s-Hertogenbosch in the final of the women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup after both fought back to win through to Sunday’s decider.







AHTC Wien and Watsonians advance with perfect records



Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy (Lambersart, France)







AHTC Wien and Watsonians continued their superb run to make it three wins from three in Lambersart setting up a big showdown this evening in Pool D promotion group.







Good day out for Watsonians in France







Back to back wins over Lambertsart and Doruk on the opening day of the EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy have propelled Watsonians to the top of their pool. In the final pool match they take on Irish side Railway Union and are strong favourites to make the promotion pool.







Zelina on fire to move to brink of Challenge I final in Kutaisi



Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge I (Kutaisi, Georgia)







HK Zelina took a big step toward a place in the final with back-to-back wins on Saturday at women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge I in Kutaisi.







Shootouts define tense opening round of the AIG Irish Senior Cup







Several topflight sides had to hold their nerve in shootouts to progress past the KO16 round of the AIG Irish Senior Cup.







