Monday 23 February 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League

Hobart, Tasmania



All Matches GMT +11



Men



20 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 3 - 1

21 Feb 2026 17:30 IND v ESP (RR) 0 - 2

22 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v IND (RR) 2 - 2 ( SO 5 - 4)

23 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

24 Feb 2026 19:30 ESP v IND (RR)

25 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v IND (RR)



Pool standings



Women



20 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 1 - 4

21 Feb 2026 15:30 CHN v ESP (RR) 3 - 0

22 Feb 2026 15:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 1 - 3

23 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 1 - 2)

24 Feb 2026 17:30 ESP v CHN (RR)

25 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v CHN (RR)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Kookaburras dig deep to deny India as Chinese women defeat Hockeyroos







Australia’s men came back from two goals down to extend their unbeaten run in the FIH Hockey Pro League, drawing 2-2 with India and then taking the bonus point in the ensuing shootout.







The Kookaburras produced a thrilling comeback to secure a 2–2 (5–4 shootout) victory over India, claiming their first shootout win in two years after an absorbing contest.







Australia came from behind courtesy a brace from Joel Rintala after Amit Rohidas and Jugraj Singh gave India the lead







Hobart: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team suffered a narrow 4-5 penalty shootout loss against hosts Australia at the Tasmania Hockey Centre on Sunday. The two sides were tied at 2-2 after full time with Amit Rohidas (15’) and Jugraj Singh (43’) putting India in front before a brace from Joel Rintala (47’, 56’) helped Australia get back on level terms.







India's Rourkela losses point to lack of team depth



Indervir Grewal







The Indian team’s performance at the recent Rourkela leg of the FIH Pro League was shocking. It started with a 3-1 defeat against Belgium, in which they conceded twice in the final quarter, but spiralled into a four-match run of one-sided losses. As the goals stacked up, 19 conceded in four games, the crowd’s reactions went from disbelief to indifference, while chief coach Craig Fulton’s emotions went from frustration to resignation.







Strong possibility that in future Pakistan hockey may be run through a governing board model similar to that of PCB



Muhammad Yousaf Anjum





Pakistan hockey team players celebrate after scoring during their emphatic 7-2 win over Malaysia in the Sultan of Johor Cup match held in Johor Bahru on Saturday. Photo: X



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has removed former Olympians from administrative management, appointing technocrats to its key positions in a bid to professionalise the sport.







Olympians Hassan Sardar, Islahuddin to co-chair Professional Development Committee as PHF restructures administration







The Pakistan Hockey Federation announced on Sunday the formation of an Adhoc Governance and Management Committee, marking a structural shift aimed at modernising the sport's administration and elevating the standards of hockey across the country.







Former Olympians Hassan Sardar and Islahuddin to co-chair professional development



Zulfiqar Baig







ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced the formation of an adhoc Governance and Management Committee in what it described as a structural shift aimed at modernising administration and raising standards of the national sport.







Waterloo win historic Euro Club Cup title as EG end England’s 27-year medal wait



Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup (Swarzędz, Poland). Final: Waterloo Ducks 2 HC ’s-Hertogenbosch 2, Waterloo win shoot-out 2-1







Waterloo Ducks are women’s European champions for the first time in their club’s history as they won a final shoot-out over HC ’s-Hertogenbosch, also becoming the first Belgian women’s team to win the EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup.







Euro Hockey Indoors: Waterloo Ducks make Belgian history, so do East Grinstead





East Grinstead created history for English club hockey PIC: EuroHockey/Worldsportpics



East Grinstead women became the first English club to win a EuroHockey Club Cup medal since 1999 after a stellar weekend in Poland.







AHTC’s bonus earns gold as Iris help France move on up in Lambersart



Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy (Lambersart, France)







AHTC Wien got the bonus point they needed to land the gold medal albeit despite losing their closing match 2-1 to French hosts Iris Hockey Lambersart.







Promotion still on the agenda for Watsonians in France







Watsonians finished the pool competition with a 7-3 win over Ireland`s Railway Union to retain pole position and a place in the promotion pool. Host side Lambersart joined them after beating Turkey`s Doruk, but Watsonians have the advantage of carrying forward their earlier 4-3 win over the French side.







Zelina complete perfect Challenge I success in Kutaisi



Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge I (Kutaisi, Georgia)







HK Zelina completed a perfect five from five wins to guarantee gold and Croatia’s place in the EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy in 2027 thanks to a super final win over Copenhagen HC.







Age is just a number: 78-Year-Old hockey legend Basil Evans still shines at South African Masters IPT



Rowan Callaghan





Basil Evans continues to show the 'younger buggers' how it's done on the hockey field at the age of 78. Image: Supplied



At an age when many of his peers are perfecting their garden swings, 78-year-old Basil Evans is still perfecting his penalty corners.







