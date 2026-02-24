Tuesday 24 February 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League

Hobart, Tasmania



All Matches GMT +11



Men



20 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 3 - 1

21 Feb 2026 17:30 IND v ESP (RR) 0 - 2

22 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v IND (RR) 2 - 2 ( SO 5 - 4)

23 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 3 - 0

24 Feb 2026 19:30 ESP v IND (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 4 - 3)

25 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v IND (RR)



Pool standings



Women



20 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 1 - 4

21 Feb 2026 15:30 CHN v ESP (RR) 3 - 0

22 Feb 2026 15:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 1 - 3

23 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 1 - 2)

24 Feb 2026 17:30 ESP v CHN (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 4)

25 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v CHN (RR)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Spanish women rally from two goals down vs Australia to claim shootout win







The Hockeyroos squandered a two-goal advantage and lost in the shootout to miss out on the bonus point against Spain in Hobart on Monday.







India seeks redemption against Spain after gritty draw with Australia



India has endured a tough run in the nine-team tournament, losing five and drawing one across the two legs in Rourkela and Hobart.





India lost to Spain 0-2 in the earlier fixture of the Pro League in Hobart. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



The Indian men’s hockey team, after a prolonged slump in the FIH Pro League, will look to turn the tide when it takes on Spain in the reverse fixture on Tuesday, drawing confidence from hard-earned lessons in the gritty stalemate against Australia.







Road to the FIH Hockey World Cup: Ismailia Gears Up for Men’s Qualifiers







As the countdown to the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026 intensifies, Ismailia, Egypt is set to host one of hockey's most pivotal tournaments of the year — the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers — running from 1–7 March 2026.







Pakistan team management announced ahead of Hockey World Cup Qualifiers



Olympian Junaid appointed as head coach; Yaqoob to serve as his assistant





Pakistan players sing national anthem ahead of their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH



KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Monday announced the national men's team's management ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Egypt from March 1 to 7.







PHF Adhoc Committee rallies behind national team ahead of WC Qualifiers



COLOMBO: Determined to restore confidence and sharpen focus ahead of the crucial World Cup Qualifiers in Egypt, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has intensified efforts to ensure the national team remains fully concentrated on its preparations.







PHF vows full support as Pakistan eye WCup qualification



Azhar Khan







LAHORE - With Pakistan’s hockey future hanging in the balance, newly-appointed ad hoc president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani has thrown his weight behind the national squad, urging players to focus solely on performance ahead of the upcoming FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Egypt. In a detailed meeting with players and team management, Wani assured the squad of complete administrative and logistical backing. “Your job is to deliver on the field; we will handle the rest,” he told the players, pledging improved facilities, incentives and a professional environment free from undue pressure.







How to Watch the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier







ISMAILIA, Egypt – Don't miss the No. 25 U.S. Men's National Team in action at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier! This highly anticipated event will take place from March 1 to 7 at Suez Canal Authority Hockey Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt and can be streamed live on Watch.Hockey.







“Every day I step out thinking that I have to give my best” – Forward Sakshi Rana on her learnings at the National Camp







Bengaluru: As the Indian Women’s Hockey Team continues its rigorous training at the national camp in Bengaluru, the focus remains firmly on skill enhancement and tactical discipline. Under the guidance of Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne and Scientific Advisor Wayne Lombard, 18-year-old midfielder Sakshi Rana is utilizing this opportunity to sharpen her game and learn from her experienced teammates.







Irish clubs and officials enjoy successful campaigns in European Indoor competitions







Irish sides Three Rock Rovers and Railway Union enjoyed successful trips to compete in EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy campaigns, while a strong cohort of officials were also selected to officiate across the competitions.







Frustration for Watsonians at the Euros in France



Coach Keith Smith knew that the result of the earlier game between AHTC Wien (Austria) and host side Lambersart could decide Watsonians fate even before his side had stepped on to the court for their final game.







2026 NIT Continues, Congratulations U-16 Girls Tier Winners







LANCASTER, Pa. – It was another action-packed weekend at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. as the 2026 National Indoor Tournament (NIT) continued with the U-16 Girls division. Teams who had qualified this past winter met for competition over three days to see who would be crowned Tier Winners.







Olympian Bhogal reflects on how hockey has changed



Dungar Patel





Former Olympian Kuldip Singh Bhogal with his autobiography.



World hockey has undergone a dramatic transformation over the decades. For India, it led to a shift from an era of dominance to one shaped by rapid structural and tactical changes. Former Olympian Kuldip Singh Bhogal believes the game’s evolution altered the balance that once worked in India’s favour.







Field Hockey Canada Launches “Double Your Dollars” Matching Campaign to Support Senior and Junior National Teams







Field Hockey Canada is proud to announce the launch of our Double Your Dollars Matching Campaign, a national fundraising initiative supporting our Senior and Junior National Teams as they prepare for another busy season of major international competitions. Thanks to generous donor support, all eligible donations made during the designated campaign window will be matched dollar-for-dollar, allowing supporters across the country to double their impact and support the athletes representing Canada on the world stage.







