Wednesday 25 February 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League

Hobart, Tasmania



All Matches GMT +11



Men



20 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 3 - 1

21 Feb 2026 17:30 IND v ESP (RR) 0 - 2

22 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v IND (RR) 2 - 2 ( SO 5 - 4)

23 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 3 - 0

24 Feb 2026 19:30 ESP v IND (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 4 - 3)

25 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v IND (RR)



Pool standings



Women



20 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 1 - 4

21 Feb 2026 15:30 CHN v ESP (RR) 3 - 0

22 Feb 2026 15:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 1 - 3

23 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 1 - 2)

24 Feb 2026 17:30 ESP v CHN (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 4)

25 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 1 - 3



Pool Standings



Hobart delivers double shootout drama as Chinese women and Spanish men prevail







The penultimate day of action at the Hobart leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League featured two shootouts.







India go down 3-4 in shootout after 1-1 draw against Spain



Spain came from behind thanks to a 59th-minute goal from Bruno Font after Maninder Singh had put India in front.







Hobart: India went down fighting 3-4 in a shootout against Spain following a tense 1-1 draw in regulation time during the Hobart leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26. Despite holding a 1-0 advantage until the 59th minute, courtesy of a brilliant strike from Maninder Singh, a late equaliser from Spain's Bruno Font forced the shootout.







Malaysia held by Egypt in hockey friendly



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) in action against Egypt in Ismailia yesterday. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team drew 2-2 against Egypt in a friendly match at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt yesterday.







Speedy Tigers have no excuse to slow down



By K. Rajan.



KUALA LUMPUR: The national hockey team have no excuses not to do well when they compete in the World Cup Qualifier in Ismailia, Egypt, from Feb 28-March 8.







All you need to know ahead of Wales Men’s World Cup Qualifiers







St David’s Day will see Wales men kick start their hopes of World Cup qualification.







Everyone has to fight for place in team: Women's hockey coach Marijne



by Mona Parthsarathi





Everyone has to fight for place in team: women's hockey coach Marijne © PTI



New Delhi: Past laurels will not guarantee selection and players, irrespective of their stature, will have to fight for their spot in a potentially make or break year for the Indian women's hockey team, its new coach Sjoerd Marijne has asserted.







Field Hockey Canada announces Rosters for Indoor Masters World Cup



Indoor Masters National Teams travel to Nottingham for WMH Indoor World Cup



Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce the four Canadian masters rosters for the upcoming WMH Indoor World Cup in Nottingham, UK. The tournament is taking place at the David Ross Sports Village at the University of Nottingham from March 26-31. Field Hockey Canada will release more information like live-stream, media and schedules during the month of March. We’d like to congratulate all participants and we are looking forward to a tremendous competition.







Den Bosch take silver at Euro Indoor Club Cup







Hs ’s-Hertogenbosch took home the silver from the women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup following an epic weekend in Swarzędz, Poland.







England Hockey launches new era of coach education: 2026 Courses now live







England Hockey has officially opened bookings for its redesigned coaching courses, marking a significant shift towards a more flexible, immersive, and "real-world" experience.







PHF chief vows for structural reforms in KP



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President and Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Mohyuddin Wani, held a crucial meeting with a delegation from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) led by Olympian Rahim Khan at the Punjab Stadium.







