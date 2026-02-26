Thursday 26 February 2026

20 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 3 - 1

21 Feb 2026 17:30 IND v ESP (RR) 0 - 2

22 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v IND (RR) 2 - 2 ( SO 5 - 4)

23 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 3 - 0

24 Feb 2026 19:30 ESP v IND (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 4 - 3)

25 Feb 2026 19:30 AUS v IND (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 1 - 3)



Pool standings



20 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 1 - 4

21 Feb 2026 15:30 CHN v ESP (RR) 3 - 0

22 Feb 2026 15:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 1 - 3

23 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 1 - 2)

24 Feb 2026 17:30 ESP v CHN (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 4)

25 Feb 2026 17:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 1 - 3



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Belgian men and Dutch women top the log at Pro League halfway mark







Australia’s men’s side missed an opportunity to take the lead in the FIH Hockey Pro League standings at the halfway stage after drawing with India and then losing the resulting shootout on the final day of action in Hobart on Wednesday.







India beat Australia 1-1 (3-1 SO) to conclude the Hobart Leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26



Young goalkeeper Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar made crucial saves for India in the shootout







Hobart: After an intense 1-1 draw in regulation time, India concluded their Hobart leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 on a positive note, with a 3-1 shootout win against Australia to collect the bonus point. Shilanand Lakra (51') was the goalscorer for India while Captain Jeremy Hayward (49') scored the goal for Australia. In the shootout, Shilanand Lakra, Maninder Singh and Vishnukant Singh successfully converted their chances while young goalkeeper Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar made crucial saves for India.







India stuns Australia in shoot-out to register maiden win



It was a close battle between the two teams in the first three quarters, which ended goalless, but a win in their final game of the Hobart leg of the Pro League should be a confidence-booster for the Indians.





Despite the result, India remains eighth in the standings, with four points from eight games. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The Indian men’s hockey team ended a prolonged losing streak in the FIH Pro League, upstaging world No. 3 Australia 3-1 in a shoot-out after both sides were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time, in Hobart on Wednesday.







India beat Australia in shootout for first win of season



Goalkeeper Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar starred in the shootout as India secured a bonus point to close their Hobart leg campaign.





India edge Australia in shootout to wrap up FIH Pro League Hobart leg (Photo credit: Hockey India)



India signed off from the Hobart leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 with a hard-fought 3-1 shootout victory over Australia after the regulation period ended 1-1 on Tuesday.







Resilient Indian team evokes confidence



K ARUMUGAM







The Indian team’s victory over Australia—achieved without the services of veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, and star goalkeeper Krishan Pathak—is a massive statement. This performance instills great confidence in fans ahead of the upcoming World Cup and Asian Games. The emergence of such formidable bench strength augurs well for the team in this pivotal year.







FIH Hockey Pro League: Looking back at action from February







The FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 season has reached its midway point following frantic action across the month of February with stages in China, Spain, India and two in Australia. Below we recap all the action from a busy period that has had major ramifications on both title and relegation battles in season 7.







Nations aim for history with FIH Hockey World Cup berths





Egypt men aiming for World Cup ticket PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS /FRANK UIJLENBROEK



England will be hot favourites to qualify outright for the FIH World Cup when the men’s qualifiers start in Egypt on Sunday.







Pakistan Hockey team arrives in Egypt for World Cup Qualifiers



Green shirts will face China on March 1, Malaysia on March 2





Photo: PHF



The Pakistan National Hockey Team has arrived in Ismailia, Egypt, to participate in the FIH Men’s World Cup Qualifier Round, scheduled to take place from March 1st to 7th.







New PHF chief selector Samiullah eyes top 10



Mohammad Yaqoob





SAMIULLAH Khan.—File



LAHORE: Former legendary player Samiullah Khan was appointed as the chief selector of the national team in a major decision taken by the ad-hoc regime of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday.







PHF appoints Olympian Samiullah Khan as chief selector



LAHORE - The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has formally appointed former Olympian Samiullah Khan, famously known as the “Flying Horse,” as the Chief Selector of the national men’s hockey team.







Road to the FIH Hockey World Cup: Hyderabad all set for Women’s Qualifiers







The race for the final remaining spots at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands heats up with 8 women’s teams battling it out in Hyderabad, Telangana, India from 8-14 March in the quest for qualification to the 16-team World Cup to be held in Wavre, Belgium and the Amstelveen, Netherlands from 15-30 August 2026.







Lost Her Father, Battled Injury, Carrying Her Family: Beauty Dungdung’s Inspirational Fight Beyond the Hockey Field







Bengaluru: At just 22 years old, Beauty Dungdung carries a massive responsibility on her shoulders. Right now, the young forward is sweating it out at the Indian Women’s Hockey Team national camp in Bengaluru. But simply getting back to the turf has been the hardest fight of her life.







Toussaint trims men’s hockey5s training squad to 21



by Nigel Simon





The Darren Cowie-coached T&T senior men’s hockey5s team celebrate their qualification to the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Oman in 2024 after ending as runner-up to USA at the eight-team Pan American Hockey5s World Cup Qualifers in Kingston, Jamaica in 2023. Courtesy PAHF



National men’s hockey 5s coach Akim Toussaint has named seven members of the 2024 FIH Hockey5s World Cup team in his 21-man training squad which will continue preparations for the Pan American Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifiers in Montevideo, Uruguay, from June 1 to 8.







Watsonians win Club Trophy bronze in Lambersart







Watsonians took bronze on their first European voyage of the season as they finished third at the EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy in Lambersart, France, two places ahead of fellow EHL side Railway Union.







Day One Delivers Goals, Drama and Early Statements at the South African Indoor Hockey IPT







The 2026 South African Indoor Hockey IPT, powered by SPAR & Tops at SPAR, burst into life on Day One with emphatic victories, dramatic comebacks and early championship statements across both venues.







Senior Indoor Programs to Compete at 2026 Big Apple International Indoor Championship







SPRING CITY, Pa. – The U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Indoor Teams will compete this weekend, February 27 1 to March 1, 2026, at the Big Apple International Indoor Championship, an International Hockey Federation (FIH) Sanctioned Event. Taking place at The Training Center, the event format includes three divisions of collegiate, men and women where a champion will be crowned in each.







All Starz Set to Shine This Weekend at Winter Invitational







LANCASTER, Pa. — This Saturday, February 28, approximately 60 athletes from multiple clubs will be competing at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa., in the fourth Annual All Starz Winter Invitational.







History in the Making: USA to Send Team to Inaugural 2026 FIH Para Hockey World Cup







USA Field Hockey is excited to announce that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has extended an invitation for USA Field Hockey to bring a team to compete in the inaugural 2026 FIH Para Hockey World Cup.







Across the EHL | Week Thirteen



Open/Men's Division One North front-runners Repton saw their lead at the top of the table extended to three points after a win plus a draw for nearest rivals Bowdon.







High Stakes in the EY Hockey League Division 1 & 2, while Cup Competitions Near Final Stages







Wednesday, February 25: A busy weekend of Irish domestic hockey sees our EY Hockey League Division 1 & 2 sides catchup on outstanding fixtures with crucial survival fights on the cards, while cup competitions reach their final stages.







Henet set to leave Léo after 15 years







The Belgian men’s goalkeeper merry-go-round is in full swing with the news Romain Henet will leave Royal Léopold for Racing Club de Bruxelles next season.







Hockey Australia Welcomes The Beginning of the Works to the High Performance Centre of Excellence







Hockey Australia has welcomed today’s sod-turning ceremony marking the commencement of works for the new high performance centre of excellence located at Curtin University.







