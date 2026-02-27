Friday 27 February 2026

Malaysia battle to a stalemate with Japan



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) in action against Japan in Ismailia, Egypt yesterday. -- Pic from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team drew 2-2 against Japan in a friendly match at the Suez Canal Sports Authority Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt yesterday.







Scotland men set to begin World Cup qualification journey







The Scotland Men’s National Hockey Team kick starts its FIH World Cup Qualification campaign on Sunday with a pool match against France in Santiago, Chile. The Blue Sticks are on a quest to become the first ever men’s team to qualify for the World Cup.







Hockey World Cup qualifiers - all you need to know



By Nigel Ringland





Ireland and England faced each other in the Pro League in December. Image source, Getty Images



The FIH Hockey World Cup qualifiers mark the final stage of the journey to the 2026 Hockey World Cup which will be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from 15-30 August.







How to follow the World Cup Qualifiers



Support team Canada in Santiago March 1-8







The 2026 FIH Women’s and Men’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers are taking place in Santiago, Chile from March 1 to March 8, 2026. The teams that make the finals will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup as will the winner of the bronze medal match. After that, the highest world ranked 4th place team (between the qualifying events) after the final day of the qualifiers, will also qualify for the World Cup.







Women’s squad ready for World Cup Qualifiers







A 20-strong women’s squad has been named for the World Cup Qualifiers that will start their campaign on 8 March 2026 in Hyderabad, India.







Uruguay Women’s Hockey Team Arrives in Hyderabad for FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana







Hyderabad, February 26, 2026: The Uruguay women’s national hockey team, known as the Cimarronas, has officially arrived in Hyderabad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana. Scheduled from March 8 to 14, this highly anticipated eight-nation tournament will determine three crucial berths for the global showpiece in Belgium and the Netherlands.







Day Two Concludes with Semi-Final Line-Up Confirmed







Day Two of the 2026 South African Indoor Hockey IPT, powered by SPAR & Tops at SPAR, delivered statement wins, dominant set-piece displays and decisive momentum shifts as the semi-final line-ups across all sections were confirmed.







3rd COAS Inter-Club Hockey league stage concludes



LAHORE: The league stage of the 3rd Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Inter-Club Hockey Championship has officially concluded at the Defense Arena, Lahore, with four teams—Lahore, Faisalabad, Bannu, and Peshawar—qualifying for the semi-final round.







Dutch hockey faces structural shift: Saturday no longer default match day





A modern new hockey clubhouse in Amsterdam PIC: Xenios HC



The traditional Saturday scheduled match is no longer assumed to be the default for Duch hockey as the sport adapts to changing participant behaviour across the country, senior sport figures warned recently.







