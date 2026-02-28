Saturday 28 February 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers



Men



Ismailia, Egypt - Times GMT +2



1 Mar 2026 13:00 MAS v AUT (B)

1 Mar 2026 15:00 PAK v CHN (B)

1 Mar 2026 18:45 ENG v JPN (A)

1 Mar 2026 20:45 EGY v USA (A)



Pool standings



FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: latest quotes from the Captains!







With the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on the cusp of getting underway – with pushback in Ismailia, Egypt and Santiago, Chile, starting tomorrow (1 March), followed by action beginning in Hyderabad, India from next Sunday (8 March) – here’s what the Captains of the participating teams have to say:







Coach Sarjit needs results in Ismailia to keep his job



By Aftar Singh





National hockey coach Sarjit Singh’s job is on the line as the World Cup Qualifier begins tomorrow in Ismailia, Egypt. - BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: National hockey coach Sarjit Singh's job is on the line as the World Cup Qualifier begins tomorrow in Ismailia, Egypt.







England Women’s Hockey Team Arrives in Hyderabad for FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana







Hyderabad: The England women’s national hockey team has officially touched down in Hyderabad, ready to compete in the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana from March 8 to 14.







FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana Goes Green as Adoptrees Comes Onboard as Sustainability Partner



Adoptrees will plant 50 trees for every penalty corner and 100 trees for every goal







Hyderabad: Reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, Hockey India today announced Adoptrees as the official Sustainability Partner for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from 8 to 14 March 2026.







With sports in her blood, Jyoti Singh, a daughter of an international athlete, aims to forge a legacy of her own







Bengaluru: Born in Jhansi, 21-year-old Jyoti Singh is already making waves in Indian hockey. The youngster has already shown her credentials in her brief career so far, captaining India at the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025. She also made her senior debut last year, featuring in four matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women), including a remarkable win against World No. 1, the Netherlands, a performance that highlighted her readiness for the biggest stage.







Semi-Final Drama Sets Up Blockbuster A Section Finals







The 2026 South African Indoor Hockey IPT, powered by SPAR & Tops at SPAR, moved firmly into knockout territory on Friday as the A Section semi-finals delivered intensity, composure under pressure and defining moments that have now set up two blockbuster finals.







Southern Gauteng, Western Province set up 2026 SA Indoor Hockey IPT finals showdown



Rowan Callaghan





Western Province edged WP Peninsular 4-3 in the semifinal of the 2026 SA Indoor Hockey IPT on Friday, setting up a clash against defending champions Southern Gauteng in the final Image: Ray Chaplin



Defending champions Southern Gauteng thrashed hosts KZN Raiders 10-5 on Friday to book their place in the men’s A Section final of the 2026 South African Indoor Hockey IPT in Durban. They will face Western Province, who edged WP Peninsular 4-3 in a tense semi-final at UKZN Westville Campus.







Marc Recasens leaves Rotterdam



Peter Klanke







Marc Recasens is leaving Rotterdam for KHC Dragons of Belgium. The Spanish international is in his second season with the Rotterdammers.







Oranje-Rood gets Belgian international Foubert



Peter Klanke





Victor Foubert Oranje Rood



Oranje-Rood has strengthened its squad with Victor Foubert. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder signs for two seasons and comes over from KHC Dragons.







Rémi Talma successor Matias Vila at Tilburg



Peter Klanke







Tilburg have found a successor to departing women's coach Matias Vila. Frenchman Rémi Talma will join with immediate effect and has committed to the number 11 of the Tulp Hoofdklasse for a year and a half.







Van loon joins Den Bosch as Hoofdklasse returns







On the eve of the Hoofdklasse’s return from its winter break, HC ’s-Hertogenbosch have made an eye-catching signing for next season with Isis van Loon set to join from HGC.







Isis van Loon makes switch to Den Bosch



Peter Klanke







Isis van Loon will make the switch to Den Bosch next season. The 23-year-old striker comes over from HGC.







Yara Akkerman makes switch to Amsterdam



Peter Klanke





Yara Akkerman Amsterdam



Yara Akkerman will defend Amsterdam's colours from next season. The 16-year-old talent makes the switch from HDM.







Isabel Boere to Bloemendaal



Peter Klanke





Isabel Boere



Bloemendaal will strengthen its squad next season with defender Isabel Boere. The junior international studied and played hockey in America for the past year, while before that she spent her entire youth playing for Klein Zwitserland.







Hurley signs New Zealand's Olivia Shannon



Peter Klanke





Photo Credit: Hockey New Zealand



The first women's transfer of the new season has been announced. Remarkably, it is not a top club, but mid-major Hurley who are the first to present a reinforcement.







Hockey Ireland strikes major new 3-year sponsorship as EY assumes primary front of shirt placement across Ireland Senior Women’s and Senior Men’s hockey teams.







