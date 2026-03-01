Sunday 1 March 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers



Men



Ismailia, Egypt - Times GMT +2



1 Mar 2026 13:00 MAS v AUT (B)

1 Mar 2026 15:00 PAK v CHN (B)

1 Mar 2026 18:45 ENG v JPN (A)

1 Mar 2026 20:45 EGY v USA (A)



Pool standings



Santiago, Chile Time GMT -3



1 Mar 2026 11:45 IRL v CAN (B)

1 Mar 2026 14:00 KOR v POL (B)

1 Mar 2026 16:15 FRA v SCO (A)

1 Mar 2026 19:30 WAL v CHI (A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







FIH statement ahead of World Cup Qualifiers







As the global hockey community is about to celebrate sporting excellence and excitement on the occasion of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers starting tomorrow in Santiago (Chile) and Ismailia (Egypt), and soon in Hyderabad, Telangana (India), the International Hockey Federation (FIH) would like to reiterate that the utmost priority will be the safety and well-being of all involved in these events, first and foremost the athletes.







Belgium and Netherlands await hockey qualifiers





FIH World Cup qualifiers across three continents in March. James Fearn/GETTY IMAGES



With squads confirmed since late January, the FIH defined the tournaments starting this Sunday through 14 March in Chile, Egypt and India, a final pathway to the 2026 World Cup: three places per venue and a seventh via ranking.







An Unwanted Record, But Will It Lead to Much-Needed Change?



Ashley Morrison



It is fair to say that every sportsperson at almost every level when they go out to play, aims to do their best. For the majority, it is about doing your best and having fun, enjoying playing, that is a key motivator.







India squad for FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers announced: Full list of players



This will be the Indian women's hockey team’s first assignment under Sjoerd Marijne, who has returned as the chief coach effective January 2026, replacing Harendra Singh.





FILE PHOTO: Midfielder Salima Tete will lead the 20-member side at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Hockey India (HI) on Sunday announced the Indian squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, which will take place in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14.







Pakistan Hockey Federation brings in legends in important roles, Samiullah named chief selector



Pakistan hockey legends Samiullah, Islahuddin Siddiqui and Hasan Sardar have all been appointed to important roles in a bid to revive the game in the country.





File photo: Pakistan is looking to qualify for this year’s World Cup, having missed the last two editions of the event. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M



The interim set-up running the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) affairs has brought in legends Samiullah, Islahuddin Siddiqui and Hasan Sardar for important roles in a bid to revive the game in the country.







If we play well, we could represent India



Indian hockey forward Lalremsiami writes about her journey from Mizoram to a vital cog in the wheel for the national team.



By Lalremsiami







Hockey isn't that popular in Mizoram. When compared to football, no one really knows about the sport. So naturally when I started playing hockey in school, my family didn't know about the sport.







Champions Crowned in Spectacular A Section Finals







The 2026 South African Indoor Hockey IPT, powered by SPAR & Tops at SPAR, concluded in unforgettable fashion as two finals delivered drama, attacking brilliance and history.







Northern Blues dethrone WP as Southern Gauteng retain men’s crown at SA Indoor Hockey IPT



Rowan Callaghan





Laiken Brissett enjoyed a happy homecoming after helping to lead the Northern Blues team to the 2026 SA Indoor Hockey IPT title against Western Province in Durban on Saturday. Image: Ray Chaplin



Northern Blues edged defending champions Western Province 5-3 in a thrilling see-saw battle in the women’s A Section final at the 2026 SA Indoor Hockey IPT at UKZN Westville Campus in Durban on Saturday.







Catholic Institute pick up vital points in the EY Hockey League, while reigning champions Railway Union progress in the AIG Irish Senior Cup







Saturday, February 28: Critical results across the AIG Irish Senior Cup saw Railway Union get their cup defence off to a winning start, Catholic Institute pick up a crucial result to keep their topflight hopes alive, and Cork Harlequins and Ards remain unbeaten in the Men’s and Women’s EYHL2, respectively.







What you need to know about women's match round 13



Peter Klanke







Today the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women escapes from hibernation. It will be a historic round for HDM. The team from The Hague plays its 800th game in the Hoofdklasse against Oranje-Rood. Read all the facts and figures of the six matches here.







What you need to know about men's match round 13



Peter Klanke







Like the women, the men in the Tulp Hoofdklasse are also waking up from their winter hibernation. Two delicious top matches are on the menu: Amsterdam-Kampong and Bloemendaal-Rotterdam. Read the facts and figures here.







Hockey legend Ramakrishnan, who inspired a golden generation, dies





Ramakrishnan shone in the generation that forged the country’s emergence as a force on the international stage in the 1970s. Pi courtesy of Malaysian Hockey Confederation



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia lost one of its hockey icons, R. Ramakrishnan, who died today from heart attack. He was 72.







Well-known Olak manager Joseph De Silva dies



By Aftar Singh





Joseph de Silva was a former manager of Old LaSallians Association of Klang (OLAK), known as a successful club that won a number of titles in the Under-19 Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).



KUALA LUMPUR: Joseph De Silva, who played a key role in developing hockey in Klang for the past three decades, died today. He was 71.







