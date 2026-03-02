Monday 2 March 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers



Men



Ismailia, Egypt - Times GMT +2



1 Mar 2026 13:00 MAS v AUT (B) 6 - 1

1 Mar 2026 15:00 PAK v CHN (B) 5 - 4

1 Mar 2026 18:45 ENG v JPN (A) 5 - 0

1 Mar 2026 20:45 EGY v USA (A) 3 - 1



2 Mar 2026 13:00 PAK v MAS (B)

2 Mar 2026 15:00 AUT v CHN (B)

2 Mar 2026 18:45 JPN v USA (A)

2 Mar 2026 20:45 EGY v ENG (A)



Pool standings



Santiago, Chile Time GMT -3



1 Mar 2026 11:45 IRL v CAN (B) 5 - 2

1 Mar 2026 14:00 KOR v POL (B) 2 - 3

1 Mar 2026 16:15 FRA v SCO (A) 2 - 3

1 Mar 2026 19:30 WAL v CHI (A) 2 - 2



2 Mar 2026 is a rest day



Pool standings



Women



Santiago, Chile Time GMT -3



2 Mar 2026 12:45 JPN v CAN (B)

2 Mar 2026 15:00 IRL v MAS (B)

2 Mar 2026 17:15 AUS v FRA (A)

2 Mar 2026 19:30 CHI v SUI (A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Favourites deliver as World Cup Qualifiers kick off in Ismailia







There were no major surprises on the opening day of the men’s FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Ismailia, Egypt as Malaysia, Pakistan, England and Egypt all racked up important wins.







Upsets Reign on Day One of World Cup Qualifier in Santiago







Under the height of pressure, eight teams fought on day one of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifier in Santiago, Chile. Action kicked off with two men’s Pool B matches, seeing Ireland take a 5-2 victory over Canada and Poland with a dramatic 3-2 upset over Korea. Next up was a men’s Pool A doubleheader, where Scotland added an upset of their own with a 3-2 win over France, while Chile and Wales finished out the day with a tie.







Speedy Tigers recover from early scare to dominate Austria



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia thrash Austria 6-1 in their opening World Cup qualifier in Egypt on Sunday (March 1). PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia overcame an early scare to hammer Austria 6-1 in their opening Group B match at the World Cup Qualifiers in Ismailia, Egypt, on Sunday (March 1).







Pakistan edge past China in FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 campaign opener



Pakistan next face group leaders Malaysia at same venue on Monday



By Faizan Lakhani





Pakistan's Rana Waheed Ashraf celebrates scoring a goal during their FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier match against China at the Suez Canal Authority Hockey Stadium in Ismailia on March 1, 2026. — FIH



ISMAILIA: Rana Waheed's twin strike helped Pakistan clinch a narrow 5-4 victory over China in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers campaign opener here at the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Hockey Stadium on Sunday.







Pakistan survive Chinese onslaught to clinch 5-4 win



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan survived a dramatic late onslaught from a spirited Chinese side to clinch a 5-4 victory in their opening encounter of the Hockey World Cup Qualifying Round at Ismailia, Egypt, on Sunday.







USMNT Falls to Egypt in Opening FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier Match







ISMAILA, Egypt – The No. 25 U.S. Men’s National Team opened the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier in Ismailia, Egypt against hosts, No. 17 Egypt. Although the Wolves struck first and created numerous scoring opportunities, Egypt capitalized on key moments to secure a 3-1 pool victory.







Sarjit expects no slip-ups against Pakistan after thumping Austria win



By Aftar Singh





(From left) National captain Marhan Jalil celebrates with Norsyafiq Sumantri and Faizal Saari after scoring a goal against Austria during Sunday’s World Cup qualifier in Ismailia, Egypt, Pic from FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: National coach Sarjit Singh has urged his team to maintain their aggressive momentum ahead of Monday's World Cup qualifier against former Olympic champions Pakistan in Ismailia, Egypt.







FIH World Cup Qualification bid off to winning start for IRL Men with confident victory over Canada



IRELAND 5 – 2 CANADA







Santiago: The Ireland Men’s Hockey Team got their bid for FIH Hockey World Cup qualification off to a flying start with a 5-2 victory over Canada. The side had to stave off a late Canada push, but goals from Lee Cole, Adam McAllister, Jonny Lynch and Jeremy Duncan were enough to secure a comfortable victory in Santiago.







Ireland beat Canada in opening FIH World Cup qualifier



By Jana McCabe





Image source, Inpho



Ireland's FIH Hockey World Cup qualification campaign started brightly with a 5-2 victory over Canada in Santiago.







Scotland men get off to winning start at FIH World Cup Qualifiers







It was a Golden start to the FIH World Cup Qualifiers as Scotland men defeated France 3-2 with goals from Jamie and Cammy Golden in Santiago.







Wales battle to draw with Chile in FIH World Cup qualifying





Daniel Kyriakides is hugged by a teammate. Image source, Hoci Cymru



Wales battled from 2-1 down to draw with Chile in their opening FIH World Cup qualifying game.







India and Scotland touch down in Hyderabad for FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana







Hyderabad: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon ahead of the FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana, set to be held from March 8 to 14. Earlier in the day, the Scotland Women's Hockey Team also touched down in the city, marking the beginning of their campaign at the eight-nation tournament.







Savita Punia absent as India names squad for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers



Salima Tete to captain hosts India in Hyderabad with three World Cup spots on offer in March tournament.





Indian captain Salima Tete leads the ball against China on Sunday. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



Hockey India has announced a 20-member Indian women’s squad for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, set to be held in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14, with veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia opting out due to personal reasons.







Tickets for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana go live today



The tournament is set to be held from 8 to 14 March 2026







Hyderabad, 2nd March 2026: Hockey India has announced that the ticket sales for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana, will go live today (2nd March, 2026). The tournament is scheduled to be held at the G.M.C. Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex) in Hyderabad from 8 to 14 March 2026.







Rotterdam too strong for Bloemendaal, Amsterdam beats Kampong



Peter Klanke







On the first round after the winter break in the Tulp Hoofdklasse, Rotterdam's men won 2-1 over Bloemendaal at't Kopje. Amsterdam also triumphed. Kampong was beaten 2-0 at Wagener Stadium. Leaders Oranje-Rood made no mistake and were 5-2 too strong for HDM.







Rewatch: Joep Troost opens the score after fourteen (!) seconds





Joep Troost



Plenty to enjoy during the thirteenth round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men's League. Like the lightning-fast opening goal by Pinoké striker Joep Troost. Check out the highlights from the weekend.







Amsterdam, also wins for SCHC and Kampong



Peter Klanke







Den Bosch ladies started the 2026 calendar year with a 2-1 win in the top match against Amsterdam. Leaders SCHC also triumphed on the thirteenth round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse. In Bilthoven, Pinoké was beaten 3-0. Kampong was 2-0 too strong for straggler Tilburg. Hurley won by a large margin against HGc (4-0) and Bloemendaal came up 1-1 against Rotterdam at home.







Victories for Oranje-Rood and Den Bosch



Peter Klanke







The second half of the competition in the Tulp Hoofdklasse has resumed. In Eindhoven on Saturday, Oranje-Rood's ladies beat HDM 2-1, while Den Bosch's men easily handled the home team in Laren: 6-0.







Recap: SCHC again flawless, Hurley win big at HGC







In the thirteenth match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women - the first of this calendar year - Den Bosch won the top match at Amsterdam. Hurley recorded a rare away win at HGC, while SCHC again remained clear.







Watsonians Men and Wildcats Women advance in the Scottish Cup



Charlie Jack was again the top scorer with a hat-trick in Watsonians 11-2 defeat of Clydesdale in the quarter-final of the men`s Scottish Cup. Roddy Craig and Dan Coultas were not far behind with a double each and there were singles for Dan Cain, Nathen Liggett, Lyndon Ross and Adam Carter.







Celia Seerane Seals It as Northern Blues Lift Historic Maiden Indoor IPT Trophy





History was made as Northern Blues secured their first-ever Women’s A Section Indoor IPT title, defeating defending champions Western Province in a pulsating final to claim the landmark 2026 trophy at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Westville in Durban on Saturday, 28 February 2026. All Photos: Ray Chaplin



A new name was etched into history when the Northern Blues defeated Western Province 5–3 to secure a landmark triumph and lift the SA Indoor IPT powered by Spar trophy for the first time ever at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Westville in Durban on Saturday, 28 February 2026.







Rael Nyte: Giving Forward Through Hockey







As International Women’s Day 2026 approaches under the theme “Give to Gain,” Rael Nyte of Kenya embodies what it means to give with purpose, and to trust that impact will follow.







