Tuesday 3 March 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers



Men



Ismailia, Egypt - Times GMT +2



2 Mar 2026 13:00 PAK v MAS (B) 5 - 3

2 Mar 2026 15:00 AUT v CHN (B) 1 - 1

2 Mar 2026 18:45 JPN v USA (A) 4 - 0

2 Mar 2026 20:45 EGY v ENG (A) 0 - 3



3 Mar 2026 is a rest day



Santiago, Chile Time GMT -3



2 Mar 2026 was a rest day



3 Mar 2026 09:00 CAN v POL (B)

3 Mar 2026 11:15 KOR v IRL (B)

3 Mar 2026 18:00 WAL v FRA (A)

3 Mar 2026 20:15 SCO v CHI (A)



Women



Santiago, Chile Time GMT -3



2 Mar 2026 12:45 JPN v CAN (B) 4 - 0

2 Mar 2026 15:00 IRL v MAS (B) 5 - 0

2 Mar 2026 17:15 AUS v FRA (A) 4 - 0

2 Mar 2026 19:30 CHI v SUI (A) 6 - 0



3 Mar 2026 13:30 CAN v MAS (B)

3 Mar 2026 15:45 IRL v JPN (B)



England and Pakistan secure semi-final spots in Ismailia







England and Pakistan both claimed decisive victories on the second day of the men’s FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Ismailia on Monday, so securing passage through to the semi-finals.







Pakistan stun Malaysia to book semi-final place.



By Shahid Khan







Pakistan registered a dominant 5-3 victory over Malaysia to qualify for the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Ismailia, Egypt.







Pakistan beat Malaysia 5-3 to reach World Cup qualifier semi-finals



Goals from Rana Waheed Ashraf, Zakariya Hayat, Ahmed Nadeem, Muhammad Sufyan Khan and Muhammad Ammar secured the win



Zulfiqar Baig





Pakistan beat Malaysia 5-3 to reach World Cup qualifier semi-finals. Photo: PHF



ISLAMABAD: In the second match of the FIH Men’s World Cup Qualifier round, held from March 1st to 7th, Pakistan defeated Malaysia with a score of five goals to three, successfully qualifying for the semi-finals.







Pakistan beat Malaysia to earn a place in semis



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan moved within touching distance of a coveted place in the upcoming Hockey World Cup with a stirring 5-3 victory over Malaysia in a crucial Pool B encounter of the World Cup Qualifying event in Ismailia, Egypt, on Monday.







Pakistan outwit Speedy Tigers in World Cup Qualifier



By Aftar Singh





Malaysian players (in blue) try to stop a Pakistan player in the World Cup Qualifier in Ismailia, Egypt. - PIC CREDIT: FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia squandered the lead twice to suffer a 5-3 defeat to Pakistan in a World Cup Qualifier Group B match in Ismailia, Egypt on Monday.







Japan Blanks USMNT in FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier







ISMAILA, Egypt – No. 18 Japan got the work done early as they blanked the No. 25 U.S. Men’s National Team, 4-0, in the second pool game of the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier in Ismailia, Egypt. Following an early goal, Japan established control and forced the USA to chase the match from the outset. Despite stretches of positive attack, the Wolves were unable to break through Japan’s defense.







Shutouts Only to Kick Off Women’s Matches at World Cup Qualifier in Santiago







It was straight chalk down the line for all four women’s matches at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifier in Santiago, Chile. The favorites of Pool A, Australia and Chile, shut out France and Switzerland, respectively. It was the same story in Pool B, as Japan defeated Canada, 4-0, and Ireland dominated Malaysia, 5-0.







Japan defeats Canada on opening day in Santiago



Canada will look to bounce-back tomorrow against Malaysia





Feature photos: Yan Huckendubler



The waiting is over and Canada played their first game at the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Santiago today against Japan (world ranked 12). After a frantic start to the game, which featured a 5th-minute Japanese goal off the stick of Akari Nakagomi, the game settled into a back-and-forth pace with chances at both ends.







Ireland outclass Malaysia with five-star performance in FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers opener



IRELAND 5 – 0 MALAYSIA







Santiago, Chile: The Ireland Women’s Hockey Team got off to a flying start in Santiago, Chile, winning their first match of the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Malaysia.







Malaysia routed by Ireland at World Cup Qualifier



By Aftar Singh





Coach Nasihin Nubli told the the national women's team to buck up in their next match against Canada after a 5-0 thrashing by Ireland in their Group B opener in the World Cup Qualifier in Santiago, Chile yesterday.



KUALA LUMPUR: Coach Nasihin Nubli told the the national women's team to buck up in their next match against







Ireland defeat Malaysia in World Cup qualifier





Emily Kealy and Charlotte Beggs celebrate Image source, World Sport Pics



A 5-0 win over Malaysia saw Ireland's women get their Pool B campaign at the World Cup qualifiers in Chile off to the perfect start.







Korea and Wales Arrive in Hyderabad for FIH World Cup Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana







Hyderabad: The Korea and Wales women’s hockey teams have touched down in Hyderabad ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana. The eight-nation tournament, running from March 8-14, will determine three qualifying spots for the marquee event in Belgium and the Netherlands.







Manpreet’s absence disrupts Indian hockey team’s balance



Indervir Grewal





Without Manpreet Singh in support, Hardik Singh could not play in his free-flowing attacking role. HI



It’s common for national coaches to use the phases intervening major tournaments for experimentation. Since joining as India coach in 2023, Craig Fulton has been running small experiments along with the bigger task of finalising his core group before major tournaments.







Bloemendaal sign Spaniard Pere Amat for next season



Peter Klanke







Bloemendaal will strengthen its squad from next season with Spanish international Pere Amat. The 21-year-old striker comes over from Club Egara.







Timo Boers fourth Den Bosch player ever to reach 100 goals



Ramon Min







Timo Boers immediately reached a milestone last Saturday at the resumption of the Tulp Hoofdklasse: the 22-year-old defender scored his 100th official goal for Den Bosch in the away game with Laren (0-6).







The stats of the weekend: SCHC watertight, club record for Den Bosch



Ramon Min







SCHC's women's defence was once again hermetically sealed against Pinoké, while Amsterdam remain vulnerable on their own pitch. Den Bosch's men equalled a club record. Here are the stats of the weekend.







2026 U-10/12 Co-Ed National Indoor Tournament Closes Action at Spooky Nook Sports







LANCASTER, Pa. – The youngest division of the 2026 National Indoor Tournament, presented by YOLO Sportswear, competed this past weekend at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. On the final three days of the indoor season, teams from the U-10 and U-12 Co-Ed age group battled it out on the court, while enjoying all aspects off, including "clipping" each other, shopping in vendor village, and dancing on the mezzaine.







PHF unveils reform plan to restore national glory



Federation announces reforms on governance, talent development, partnerships and structure







The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), in an official statement, announced a reform plan covering governance, player development, commercial partnerships and administrative restructuring, following a meeting of its adhoc committee. It said the measures aim to improve organisational processes and strengthen pathways for player development at domestic and national levels.







PHF launches sweeping reform agenda to revive Pakistan hockey



LAHORE - The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has unveiled a far-reaching “Strategic Reform Agenda” aimed at restoring Pakistan hockey’s lost glory, following the first meeting of its ad hoc committee chaired by PHF President Mohyuddin Wani.







PHF Ad Hoc Committee unveils its roadmap



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Ad Hoc Committee has shortlisted foreign coaches, but empowered the technical committee to pick the best or look for a more suitable option.







Lack of hockey provision in Bloxwich ‘would be complete disgrace’





123-year-old club claim ‘false promises’ made PIC: Bloxwich Hockey Club



Plans to transform playing fields have stirred objection from midlands side Bloxwich Hockey Club, which claims it was misled about the provision of suitable facilities under the redevelopment scheme.







Monica Pickersgill Tribute







The Hockey Museum is saddened to report the death of Monica (Mon) Pickersgill who died at her care home in Wakefield on Saturday 28 February.







The remarkable and inspirational Ramakrishnan



By Aftar Singh





R. Ramakrishnan.



KUALA LUMPUR: R. Ramakrishnan was not only a great hockey player. He was also a rubber researcher, a healthcare inspector, a lawyer and a yoga instructor.







They find it hard to believe legend Ramakrishnan has died



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Many still find it hard to believe that hockey World Cupper and Olympian R. Ramakrishnan had died as he was a fitness freak.







