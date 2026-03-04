Wednesday 4 March 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers



Men



Ismailia, Egypt - Times GMT +2



3 Mar 2026 was a rest day



4 Mar 2026 13:00 AUT v PAK (B)

4 Mar 2026 15:00 MAS v CHN (B)

4 Mar 2026 18:45 ENG v USA (A)

4 Mar 2026 20:45 JPN v EGY (A)



Pool standings



Santiago, Chile Time GMT -3



3 Mar 2026 09:00 CAN v POL (B) 1 - 2

3 Mar 2026 11:15 KOR v IRL (B) 1 - 6

3 Mar 2026 18:00 WAL v FRA (A) 0 - 5

3 Mar 2026 20:15 SCO v CHI (A) 2 - 2



4 Mar 2026 09:00 IRL v POL (B)

4 Mar 2026 11:15 CAN v KOR (B)

4 Mar 2026 18:00 SCO v WAL (A)

4 Mar 2026 20:15 FRA v CHI (A)



Pool standings



Women



Santiago, Chile Time GMT -3



3 Mar 2026 13:30 CAN v MAS (B) 1 - 6

3 Mar 2026 15:45 IRL v JPN (B) 2 - 1



4 Mar 2026 13:30 FRA v SUI (A)

4 Mar 2026 15:45 CHI v AUS (A)



Pool standings



Three teams secure semifinal spots at World Cup Qualifier in Santiago







It was a busy day in Santiago, Chile with four men’s and two women’s matches at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifier Santiago.







Frustrating day two at the World Cup Qualifiers for Team Canada



Men’s and Women’s teams lose heartbreakers in Santiago





Feature Photos – Yan Huckendubler



After the first round on both the women’s and men’s side of the tournament, there was a lot of potential. Early losses from Canada didn’t spell disaster yet, in fact both teams showed quality in defense and some attacking prowess. But the fact remains in a short tournament with only the top two in each pool advancing, a result was needed today. Neither the men or the women were able to get that crucial result and now sit on the outside looking in. When things don’t go your way, it can all happen so fast.







Ireland’s best ever result against Korea guarantees Semi-Final place at FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers



IRELAND 6 – 1 KOREA







Santiago, Chile: The Ireland Men’s Hockey Team made it two wins from two in their FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers with a comprehensive 6-1 win over Korea. A brace for both Lee Cole and Louis Rowe, a first senior goal for Greg Williams and a goal for Matthew Nelson powered Ireland to their best ever win over Korea and guaranteed them a semi-final place and a shot at World Cup Qualification.







Ireland teams triumph in World Cup qualifiers





Ireland celebrate Greg Williams' first senior international goal. Image source, World Sport Pics



Ireland's men and women both booked their place in the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey World Cup qualifiers in Chile with victories on Tuesday.







Speedy Tigresses crush Canada to keep World Cup hopes alive



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) in action against Canada in a World Cup Group B qualifier in Santiago, Chile, on Tuesday. PIC FROM FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia kept their women's World Cup hopes alive by hammering Canada in a Group B qualifier in Santiago, Chile, on Tuesday.







Ireland take the win over stubborn Japan to secure FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final place.



IRELAND 2 – 1 JAPAN







Santiago, Chile: The Ireland Women’s Hockey Team picked up a second FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Pool Stage win, beating Japan 2-1 in a close affair. Ireland’s Niamh Carey and Caoimhe Perdue gave Ireland a 2-0 break, but a late Japan goal forced Ireland to dig deep to secure their win, with victory guaranteeing them a semi-final spot in Santiago.







Wales thumped by France in Hockey World Cup qualifying





Wales co-captain Ben Francis. Image source, Hoci Cymru



Wales' Hockey World Cup qualifying hopes hang by a thread after a 5-0 defeat by France in Santiago, Chile.







A game of danger for Speedy Tigers



By Aftar Singh





National coach Sarjit Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Previously, a confident national coach Sarjit Singh said Malaysia will qualify for the World Cup. But things are not as easy as they seem.







No room for error, Speedy Tigers seek to tame China



By Aftar Singh





Though Malaysia need only a draw against China in their last Group B fixture to advance to the semi-finals, it could still be a nervy match. - NSTP FILE PIC



PREVIOUSLY, a confident national coach Sarjit Singh said Malaysia will qualify for the World Cup.







Baljeet Kaur backs India’s young and speedy squad ahead of FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana







Hyderabad: As the Indian Women’s Hockey Team gears up for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana, 24-year-old midfielder Baljeet Kaur is among the players eager to make an impact and help India secure qualification for the World Cup.







All you need to know ahead of Wales Women’s World Cup Qualifiers







Wales’ senior women will mark International Women’s Day by kicking off their World Cup qualification campaign.







Three new FIH International Official Appointments







Hockey New Zealand is pleased to share the latest FIH international appointments of three New Zealand officials, Richard Baggs, Mike Treloar and Tom Laney. These appointments are a huge and well‑deserved achievement, reflecting years of commitment, learning and contribution to our sport and it’s exciting to see them step onto the international stage.







Vantage National Masters Tournament week comes to a close







New Zealand's Vantage National Masters Tournament came to a close last week, with sunny skies, packed sidelines, and back to back matches starting from 8am in the morning right through to 8pm at night over seven days.







World Cup Masters Teams Announced







Following a highly competitive selection process, Hockey New Zealand is excited to confirm our World Cup Masters Teams which will head to Europe and compete this July & August, with 16 teams named and strong depth across all age groups. Interest was at an all‑time high, with over 700 registrations, giving selectors a deep talent pool and making for some tough decisions.







Indoor USWNT to Compete in 2026 CanAm Indoor Series







MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. – For the sixth year in a row, USA Field Hockey and Field Hockey Canada’s Indoor Programs will be participating in the annual CanAm Indoor Series. Taking place March 14 to 15, the 2026 edition will be hosted at the Centercourt Sports Complex in Mount Olive, N.J. and will feature two senior women’s national teams from each nation.







Great start by Saints



By Helge Schutz





Shayan Azadeh in action for Saints against SoE. Photo: Helge Schütz



Saints Hockey Club made a great start to the Namibian Indoor Hockey League with an impressive 7-2 victory against School of Excellence (SoE) on Saturday.







Rani Rampal: Inspiring a Generation to Dream Beyond Limits







For Rani Rampal, International Women’s Day is both a celebration and a responsibility.







Tutumanu Piuiki Matautia: Carrying Samoa with Strength and Purpose







For Tutumanu Piuiki Matautia of Samoa, International Women’s Day is deeply personal.







Community at the Club of the Year







When Durham City Hockey Club was announced as England Hockey Club of the Year 2025, the award recognised far more than on-pitch success. It celebrated decades of volunteer commitment and a unique partnership between grassroots hockey, Durham University and the wider city. At the heart of that story is a club-wide commitment to community, development and partnership that has shaped Durham City Hockey Club over generations.







