Thursday 5 March 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers



Men



Ismailia, Egypt - Times GMT +2



4 Mar 2026 13:00 AUT v PAK (B) 2 - 4

4 Mar 2026 15:00 MAS v CHN (B) 5 - 4

4 Mar 2026 18:45 ENG v USA (A) 5 - 0 Forfeit

4 Mar 2026 20:45 JPN v EGY (A) 6 - 3



5 Mar 2026 is a rest day



6 Mar 2026 12:45 EGY v AUT (5/8)

6 Mar 2026 15:00 CHN v USA (5/8) 5 - 0 Forfeit

6 Mar 2026 18:45 ENG v MAS (SF)

6 Mar 2026 21:00 PAK v JPN (SF)



Pool standings



Santiago, Chile Time GMT -3



4 Mar 2026 09:00 IRL v POL (B) 4 - 1

4 Mar 2026 11:15 CAN v KOR (B) 7 - 2

4 Mar 2026 18:00 SCO v WAL (A) 0 - 5

4 Mar 2026 20:15 FRA v CHI (A) 3 - 3



5 Mar 2026 is a rest day



6 Mar 2026 12:45 SCO v KOR (5/8)

6 Mar 2026 15:00 CAN v CHI (5/8)

6 Mar 2026 17:15 FRA v POL (SF)

6 Mar 2026 19:30 IRL v WAL (SF)



Pool standings



Women



Santiago, Chile Time GMT -3



4 Mar 2026 13:30 FRA v SUI (A) 2 - 1

4 Mar 2026 15:45 CHI v AUS (A) 2 - 1



5 Mar 2026 12:45 JPN v MAS (B)

5 Mar 2026 15:00 CAN v IRL (B)

5 Mar 2026 17:15 AUS v SUI (A)

5 Mar 2026 19:30 FRA v CHI (A)



Pool standings



USA Men's team withdraws from World Cup Qualifier







Ismailia, Egypt – Following an official advisory on 3 March 2026 from the US State Department urging all US citizens to depart from nations within or close to the conflict zones in the Middle East, including Egypt, the USA Men's team, with the full support of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), has withdrawn from the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifier currently taking place in Ismailia, Egypt. The team departed Egypt earlier today.







Malaysia and Japan keep World Cup hopes alive by securing semi-final spots







Malaysia and Japan claimed vital victories at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Ismailia on Wednesday to book their tickets to the semi-finals.







Greenshirts maintain winning streak and top group.



By Shahid Khan







Pakistan completed group-stage fixture with their third victory after a resounding 4-2 victory over Austria at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Ismailia, Egypt.







Pakistan crush Austria to stay unbeaten at FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers



Pakistan's opponent for semi-final to be determined after completion of Group A matches





Pakistan captain Ammad Butt (right) celebrates with teammates during their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match against Austria at the SCA Hockey Stadium in Ismailia on March 4, 2026. — FIH



ISMAILIA: Abu Mahmood struck twice to lead Pakistan to a resounding 4-2 victory over Austria in their last group-stage fixture of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers here at the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.







Pakistan make semis in Egypt, one win away from FIH World Cup





ISMAILIA: Pakistan captain Ammad Butt in action against Austria during their pool match of the FIH World Cup qualifying event on Wednesday. —Courtesy FIH



LAHORE: A brace by Abu Bakr Mahmood helped Pakistan defeat Austria 4-2 on Wednesday as the Green-shirts reached the semi-finals of the FIH Men’s World Cup qualifier in Ismailia, Egypt on Wednesday.







Pakistan rise to 12th in FIH rankings



LAHORE: Pakistan’s national hockey team has climbed two places in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) world rankings, moving from 14th to 12th position following strong performances at the ongoing World Cup Qualifier in Egypt.







Speedy Tigers on brink of World Cup after edging China in Egypt



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia edged China 5-4 to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup qualifiers in Egypt today. PIC FROM MHC f3



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia virtually secured a place in the World Cup after edging China 5-4 in their final Group B qualifier in Ismailia, Egypt, today.







'I'll quit' coach keeps job as Speedy Tigers roar into semis



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia’s Fitri Saari (left) celebrating with teammates after scoring against China during Wednesday’s World Cup Group B qualifier in Ismailia, Egypt, PIC FROM FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: National coach Sarjit Singh silenced his critics as the Speedy Tigers stormed into the semi-finals of the World Cup Qualifiers in Ismailia, Egypt on Wednesday.







Speedy Tigers hope to stick it to England in David-Goliath clash



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia players celebrating after scoring against China during Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier against China in in Ismailia, Egypt. - PIC FROM FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: National coach Sarjit Singh will need to weave his magic to inspire his players when they face world No. 4 England in the World Cup qualifier semi-finals in Ismailia, Egypt, on Friday.







France and Wales men move on to semifinals at World Cup Qualifier in Santiago







Ireland complete perfect pool stage with win over Poland in FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers



IRELAND 4 – 1 POLAND







Santiago, Chile: The Ireland Men’s Hockey Team grabbed a third win from three games against Poland to complete their FIH World Cup Qualifiers Pool Stage with a perfect record. Louise Rowe opened the scoring for Ireland before Lee Cole doubled the lead before half-time, getting his fifth of the tournament. Ben Walker got a much-deserved goal in quarter three before Matthew Nelson put the cherry on top with a fourth, cancelling out a Poland goal from a penalty corner.







Ireland secure top spot in World Cup qualifying pool





Ireland's hockey team celebrate a goal against Poland. Image source, World Sport Pics



Ireland men secured top spot in their FIH Hockey World Cup qualifying group thanks to a 4-1 win over Poland in Wednesday's final Pool B game in Chile.







Canada fills the net in dominant win over Korea



Men’s National Team finishes pool-play off with a 7-2 Victory





Feature Photos: Yan Huckendubler



Team Canada erupted for seven goals in this morning’s matchup with Korea, securing the win and third place in the pool. Coming off the back of two disappointing losses, Canada was poised for a much-needed breakout. With a multi-goal effort from Sean Davis and plenty of scoring to go around, Canada finished pool play with a bang this morning in Santiago.







Hockeyroos Deliver Mixed Results in Opening Clashes during World Cup Qualifiers in Chile







The Hockeyroos' campaign at the World Cup Qualifiers in Chile is underway.







Wales thrash Scotland to reach World Cup qualifying semi-final





Fred Newbold celebrates his first goalImage source, World Sport Pics



Wales progressed to the semi-finals of Hockey World Cup qualifying after a stunning 5-0 win over Scotland.







Scotland men lose to Wales in FIH World Cup Qualifier







Scotland men lost 5-0 to Wales at the FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Santiago, which saw the Welsh take a spot in the semi-final of the tournament.







Italy Women’s Hockey Team touches down in Hyderabad for FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana







Hyderabad: The Italy women’s national hockey team arrived in Hyderabad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana. Scheduled from March 8 to 14, eight nations will compete for three crucial berths for the much-anticipated tournament in Belgium and the Netherlands later this year in August.







Austria Arrive in Hyderabad for FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana







Hyderabad: The Austrian women’s hockey team touched down in Hyderabad ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana. The tournament will witness eight nations compete for three crucial qualification spots for the marquee event in Belgium and the Netherlands in August later this year.







Den Bosch land big win as SCHC stay clear







Den Bosch picked up a big 2-1 away win over AH&BC Amsterdam while SCHC maintained their six-point lead in the women’s Hoofdklasse which returned last weekend.







Top scorers: Jip Dicke still running one-on-one



Ramon Min





Jip Dicke



The restart of the Tulp Hoofdklasse saw the names of familiar shooters reappearing on the match sheets. Jip Dicke is nearing a personal best and Joep Troost has the lead on the top scorers list within reach.







Gantoise men the team to catch in Belgium







After a 112-day hiatus, the second and decisive leg of the Belgian men’s Carlsberg 0.0. Hockey League kicks off on Sunday with Gantoise going in search of a fourth successive title.







Gantoise eager for more success after EHL Women’s bronze







Gantoise’s Fee Van den Abeele says her side’s willingness to learn has helped them overcome a change in personnel as they look forward to the second phase of the Belgian league season and the EHL.







Across the EHL | Week Fourteen



Exeter University moved nine points clear at the top of Open/Mens Division One South after a 4-2 win over their nearest rivals Guildford with Harry Markham scoring twice. Sevenoaks, who beat Havant 3-2 join Guildford on 25 points.







2026 All Starz Winter Invitational Concludes



Determination. Strength. Perseverance. Talent. Friendship. Growth. Community.







USA Field Hockey’s fourth annual All Starz Winter Invitational was held this past weekend at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pa. Able Athletics, Long Island All Starz, and PA Revs all participated, welcoming Individual registrants to join their teams for the tournament. Athletes and coaches had a great time competing and were supported by hundreds of cheering fans.







Hungary strengthens youth hockey with two major development events







Hungary hosted the FASOR Hockey Festival and the Kaptár Cup Interleague event in the past year, underlining the sport’s growing grassroots energy and the momentum around developing youth in the country.







Vonnie Gros: Pioneer, Legend & Architect of American Women’s Field Hockey







USA Field Hockey mourns the passing of Vonnie Gros — a pioneer, a legend, and one of the true architects of women’s field hockey in the United States.







