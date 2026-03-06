Friday 6 March 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers



Men



Ismailia, Egypt - Times GMT +2



5 Mar 2026 is a rest day



6 Mar 2026 12:45 EGY v AUT (5/8)

6 Mar 2026 15:00 CHN v USA (5/8) 5 - 0 Forfeit

6 Mar 2026 18:45 ENG v MAS (SF)

6 Mar 2026 21:00 PAK v JPN (SF)



Pool standings



Santiago, Chile Time GMT -3



5 Mar 2026 is a rest day



6 Mar 2026 12:45 SCO v KOR (5/8)

6 Mar 2026 15:00 CAN v CHI (5/8)

6 Mar 2026 17:15 FRA v POL (SF)

6 Mar 2026 19:30 IRL v WAL (SF)



Pool standings



Women



Santiago, Chile Time GMT -3



5 Mar 2026 12:45 JPN v MAS (B) 4 - 0

5 Mar 2026 15:00 CAN v IRL (B) 1 - 5

5 Mar 2026 17:15 AUS v SUI (A) 3 - 0

5 Mar 2026 19:30 FRA v CHI (A) 0 - 1



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Pool play finishes in Santiago: Chile, Australia and Japan through to women’s semifinals







Pool play finishes in Santiago: Chile, Australia and Japan through to women’s semifinals







Speedy Tigresses fall to Japan as World Cup dream slips away



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in red) in action against Japan in a Women's World Cup qualifier in Santiago, Chile, on Friday. PIC FROM FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's hopes of qualifying for their first Women's World Cup ended after they were thrashed 4-0 by Japan in their Group B qualifier in Santiago, Chile, on Thursday.







Relentless Ireland end FIH Hockey World Cup Pool Stage with victory over Canada



IRELAND 5 – 1 CANADA







Santiago, Chile: The Ireland Women’s Hockey Team signed off their FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Pool Stage with another emphatic win. Despite going a goal down, the side showed no sign of panic, efficiently overturning the goal deficit before half-time through Sarah Torrans and then Caoimhe Perdue. Further goals from Torrans, Jessica McMaster, and a first Senior International goal for Amy Handcock put the game beyond doubt. Ireland’s win sees them top Pool B, setting up a Semi-Final clash with the second-place side in Pool A on Saturday, March 07 at 23:15 Irish Time.







Ireland defeats Canada to finish off pool play



Canada strikes first but can’t maintain the full 60-minutes





Feature photos by Yan Huckendubler



The pool positions were already decided before this match begun but there’s still lots to play for, for this young Canadian side that has been building and improving every match in this tournament. The 2026 World Cup dream may have evaporated but the goal of playing quality hockey and taking steps as a group remain as stout as ever.







Ireland’s women make it three wins out of three at Hockey World Cup qualifier



Both men’s and women’s sides one win away from World Cup qualification



Mary Hannigan





Sarah Torrans, scorer of two goals for Ireland in their World Cup qualifying win over Canada in Santiago on Thursday. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho



Ireland are continuing to have a happy time of it in the men’s and women’s World Cup qualifying tournaments in Chile. On Thursday, the women matched the men’s feat of topping their pool with three wins out of three when they beat Canada 5-1. Both teams are just one more win away from booking their places in this summer’s World Cup.







Ireland fight back to top World Cup qualifying pool



Ireland go into Saturday's semi-finals as Pool B winners





Ireland players celebrate their win over Canada Image source, World Sport Pics



Ireland's women completed a perfect group campaign at the Women's FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Chile with a 5-1 win over Canada.







Hockeyroos Deliver Strong 3-0 Win Over Switzerland







Australia’s Hockeyroos have secured a strong 3-0 victory over Switzerland, producing a composed and clinical performance to continue their strong form.







Pakistan's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers semi-final opponent confirmed



Pakistan eyes World Cup return after 2018 with victory at SCA Hockey Stadium clash





Pakistan captain Ammad Butt (right) celebrates with teammates during their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match against Austria at the SCA Hockey Stadium in Ismailia on March 4, 2026. — FIH



EGYPT: Pakistan's men's hockey team stand on the cusp of ending an eight-year World Cup drought, with a semi-final clash against Japan awaiting them on Friday at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.







All eyes on Japan clash as Pakistan aim for direct World Cup berth



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan head coach Khawaja Juanid and captain Ammad Butt expressed strong confidence ahead of Pakistan’s crucial semi-final clash against Japan in the Hockey World Cup Qualifier on Friday, saying the team is fully prepared to seize the golden opportunity to secure direct qualification for the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup.







Five European men’s sides take big step closer to World Cup qualification







Ireland, Poland, France, Wales and England have all taken big steps closer to competing in the men’s FIH World Cup later this year as they reached the semi-finals of their respective qualifiers.







From Kho Kho to Hockey, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal’s inspiring rise in the Indian Women’s Hockey Team



Rutaja has been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana







Hyderabad: At just 23, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal has already established herself as a regular in the senior Indian Women’s Hockey Team, emerging as an influential presence in the midfield and has been included in the squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana, scheduled from March 8 to 14.







Kampong deals with Oranje-Rood at home



Peter Klanke







Kampong's ladies did not make a mistake. On Thursday evening, the number two of the Tulp Hoofdklasse handled Oranje-Rood, the number eleven of the rankings, at home. Coach Kai de Jager's team won the postponed match 3-1. Guusje Moes scored two of the three Utrecht goals.







Return to the Scottish outdoor Premiership



There is a partial return to the outdoor Premiership this weekend – but mostly the lower pool while the World Cup Qualifiers have taken away many of the players from the top clubs for both men and women. Saturday sees the start of matches in the lower pools of the Premiership.







Mathilde Pétriaux: From Olympic Goalkeeper to Federation Leader







For Mathilde Pétriaux, International Women’s Day is a celebration of progress, but it also serves as a reminder that the work is ongoing.







