Saturday 7 March 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers



Men



Ismailia, Egypt - Times GMT +2



6 Mar 2026 09:00 CHN v USA (5/8) 0 - 0 Cancelled

6 Mar 2026 11:00 EGY v AUT (5/8) 4 - 0

6 Mar 2026 13:15 ENG v MAS (SF) 7 - 1 England Qualifies for the World Cup

6 Mar 2026 15:30 PAK v JPN (SF) 4 - 3 Pakistan qualifies for the World Cup



7 Mar 2026 11:00 EGY v CHN (5/6) 3 - 4

7 Mar 2026 15:00 MAS v JPN (3/4)

7 Mar 2026 20:00 ENG v PAK (Final)



Final Pool standings



Santiago, Chile Time GMT -3



6 Mar 2026 12:45 SCO v KOR (5/8) 8 - 2

6 Mar 2026 15:00 CAN v CHI (5/8) 3 - 2

6 Mar 2026 17:15 FRA v POL (SF) 4 - 2 France Qualifies for the World Cup

6 Mar 2026 19:30 IRL v WAL (SF) 4 - 0 Ireland Qualifies for the World Cup



7 Mar 2026 13:30 KOR v CHI (7/8)

7 Mar 2026 15:45 SCO v CAN (5/6)



Final Pool standings



Women



Santiago, Chile Time GMT -3



6 Mar 2026 was a rest day



7 Mar 2026 09:00 FRA v CAN (5/8)

7 Mar 2026 11:15 MAS v SUI (5/8)

7 Mar 2026 18:00 IRL v AUS (SF)

7 Mar 2026 20:15 CHI v JPN (SF)



Final Pool standings



Hyderabad, India Times GMT +5:30



8 Mar 2026 12:45 ENG v ITA (A)

8 Mar 2026 15:00 KOR v AUT (A)

8 Mar 2026 17:15 SCO v WAL (B)

8 Mar 2026 19:30 IND v URU (B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Pakistan and England book World Cup tickets with semi-final wins







Pakistan and England booked their tickets to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 by winning their respective semi-finals at the qualifying tournament in Ismailia, Egypt on Friday.







Pakistan, England qualify for FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026; 11 out of 16 teams finalised



England sealed its spot with a commanding 7-1 win over Malaysia, while Pakistan edged past Japan 4-3 with a late winner. The two sides will face each other in Saturday’s final.





India had already qualified for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup by winning the Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP



Pakistan and England’s men’s hockey teams secured qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 after winning their respective semifinals at the qualifying tournament in Ismailia, Egypt, on Friday.







England thrash Malaysia 7-1 in World Cup Qualifier



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia players (in blue) in action against England in the World Cup Qualifier in Ismailia, Egypt today. - Pic from FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team made blunders in defence and were punished 7-1 by England in the semi-finals of the World Cup Qualifier in Ismailia, Egypt today.







Pakistan qualifies for World Cup after dramatic semi-final victory.



By Shahid Khan.







Pakistan put up an impressive performance to edge Japan 4-3 in the semi-final of the FIH Hockey World Cup qualifier taking place in Ismailia, Egypt.







Pakistan qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup after eight-year hiatus



Pakistan to face England in Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifier final on Saturday





Pakistan players celebrate qualifying for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 after beating Japan in the semi-final of the Qualifiers at the SCA Hockey Stadium in Ismailia on March 6, 2026. — FIH



ISMAILIA: Former champions Pakistan have qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 for the first time since 2022 following a 4-3 victory over Japan in the semi-final of the Qualifiers here at the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Hockey Stadium here on Friday.







Pakistan edge Japan 4-3 to qualify for Hockey World Cup after 8 years



Muhammad Yaqoob





Pakistani players photographed during the FIH Hockey World Cup qualifier semi-final against Japan on March 6. — Photo courtesy APP



LAHORE: Pakistan put up an impressive performance to edge Japan 4-3 in the semi-final of the FIH Hockey World Cup qualifier at the Suez Canal Authority Hockey Stadium in Egypt on Friday.







Pakistan storm into Hockey World Cup 2026 after eight-year absence



Azhar Khan







LAHORE - Pakistan’s national hockey team produced a remarkable comeback to defeat Japan 4–3 in the semifinal of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Ismailia on Friday, securing qualification for the global tournament after an eight-year absence.







Pakistan seal hockey World Cup berth with stunning last-quarter fightback



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan produced a breathtaking comeback in the dying minutes to stun Japan 4-3 in the semi-final of the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier, sealing a place in the 2026 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup to be jointly hosted by Netherlands and Belgium in August 2026.







France and Ireland headed to FIH Hockey World Cup 2026







Men’s crossovers began today with four matches at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifier in Santiago, Chile. France earned a spot at this year’s World Cup with a 4-2 victory over Poland, while Ireland secured one with a 4-0 shutout over Wales.







Scotland men strike goals aplenty against Korea in Santiago





Photo Credit: FIH



Scotland men clocked up their first ever win over Korea in an 8-2 victory at the FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Santiago.







Canada defeats Chile in dramatic comeback performance



Men’s National Team scores two in the last 10 minutes, wins and will now play for fifth





Feature Photos/Yan Huckendubler



It’s always a cracker, when Canada and Chile meet. This time was no different. The Canadian Men’s National Team took down their Pan Am rivals and the tournament hosts 3-2 in an awesome game featuring a two-goal comeback late in the fourth quarter to secure the win.







Ireland end eight year wait for World Cup return with emphatic qualification win over Wales



IRELAND 4 – 0 WALES







Santiago, Chile: The Ireland Men’s Hockey Team have secured qualification to the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, ending an eight-year wait to return to hockey’s largest stage. The side secured an emphatic 4-0 win over rivals Wales, with a brace for Jonny Lynch and goal each for Louis Rowe and Matthew Nelson sealing the win.







Ireland clinch World Cup place with win over Wales



By Nigel Ringland





Ireland celebrate World Cup qualification. Image source, World Sport Pics



Ireland have clinched their place in the Hockey World Cup finals in August with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Wales in the semi-finals of the qualification tournament in Santiago.







Ireland within touching distance of women’s World Cup spot







Ireland are one win away from the women’s FIH World Cup this summer after they impressed in the group stages in Chile, winning three from three ahead of their semi-final qualifier date with Australia.







Ireland face Australia for place in Hockey World Cup





Ireland players celebrate their win over Canada Image source, World Sport Pics



Ireland's women will face Australia on Saturday [21:00 GMT] for a place in the FIH Hockey World Cup.







FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026—from teams to format, all you need to know about the tournament



While nine men’s and women’s teams have already qualified for the showpiece through the Pro League or via victories in continental championships, seven slots are yet to be filled.





FILE PHOTO: Indian women hockey team players as pictured during the FIH Pro League. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



The 2026 Hockey World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands between August 15-30, will have its final set of participants coming in from the FIH qualifiers.







Preview: Indian Women’s Hockey Team aim to seal World Cup berth with strong showing at FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana



Hosts India will open their campaign against Uruguay on 8th March







Hyderabad: The India women’s national field hockey team will aim to secure a coveted berth at the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026 when they take the field in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana, beginning on 8 March here.







9th Women’s Hockey Invitational Tournament

Hong Kong (HKG)



All times GMT +8



6 Mar 2026 15:15 THA v SGP (One Pool) 1 - 1

6 Mar 2026 19:45 HKG v INA (One Pool) 2 - 0

7 Mar 2026 13:45 THA v INA (One Pool) 4 - 0

7 Mar 2026 16:00 SGP v HKG (One Pool) 2 - 2

8 Mar 2026 10:00 SGP v INA (One Pool)

8 Mar 2026 14:30 HKG v THA (One Pool)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







GB Men’s EDP squad announced for 2026







We recently announced the 2026 Women's EDP Squad and we are now pleased to confirm the men’s squad too.







What you need to know about men's match round 14



Ramon Min





Amsterdam v Den Bosch men



The Tulp Hoofdklasse Men is up to match round 14. Oranje-Rood is chasing a new club record and Den Bosch and Amsterdam face each other at the Oosterplas. Read the facts and figures here.







What you need to know about women's match round 14



Ramon Min





Kampong v Amsterdam women



Match round 14 is around the corner in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, including the top match between Kampong and Amsterdam. Read all the facts and figures of the six matches here.







Perfect records under threat as EY Hockey League Division 2 reaches fourth round.







Thursday, March 5: Round 4 of the Irish EY Hockey League Division 2 will see battles for top spot ensue as sides continue to try and maintain their strong starts.







Scottish Junior Schools Cup Finals







Junior Girls Challenge Plate



Wellington 8-1 Peebles



The fog cleared to blue skies for the opening game of the day, and Wellington were on fine form in front of goal as they clinched the Junior Girls Challenge Plate. A wonderful early goal from captain Sophie Alexander got them started and they raced into a five goal lead by half time thanks to further strikes from Eva Cowan, Poppy Williamson, Mia Barbour and a second from Alexander.







Daniela Caram: Opening Doors Through Inclusive Hockey







For former Chile international Daniela Caram, International Women’s Day is inseparable from the idea of equity and inclusion in sport.







Brussels gives up on national hockey stadium project



By Anas El Baye





Belgium's Nicolas De Kerpel (L) and Belgium's Arthur van Doren (R) pictured during a training session after a press conference of Belgian Royal Hockey Association (KBHB - ARBH) Credit : Belga/SEBASTIEN TECHY



Plans to build a national hockey stadium in Uccle have been officially abandoned, according to the Royal Belgian Hockey Association.







