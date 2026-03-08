Sunday 8 March 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers



Men



Ismailia, Egypt - Times GMT +2



7 Mar 2026 11:00 EGY v CHN (5/6) 3 - 4

7 Mar 2026 15:00 MAS v JPN (3/4) 4 - 5 Japan Qualifies for the World Cup. Malaysia qualifies as highest ranked 4th place

7 Mar 2026 20:00 ENG v PAK (Final) 4 - 1



Final Pool standings



Santiago, Chile Time GMT -3



7 Mar 2026 13:30 KOR v CHI (7/8) 0 - 0 (SO 1 - 4)

7 Mar 2026 15:45 SCO v CAN (5/6) 5 - 1



8 Mar 2026 13:30 POL v WAL (3/4)

8 Mar 2026 15:45 FRA v IRL (Final)



Final Pool standings



Women



Santiago, Chile Time GMT -3



7 Mar 2026 09:00 FRA v CAN (5/8) 3 - 0

7 Mar 2026 11:15 MAS v SUI (5/8) 3 - 1

7 Mar 2026 18:00 IRL v AUS (SF) 0 - 1 Australia qualifies for the World Cup

7 Mar 2026 20:15 CHI v JPN (SF) 1 - 1 (SO 2 - 0) Chile Qualifies for the World Cup



8 Mar 2026 09:00 CAN v SUI (7/8)

8 Mar 2026 11:15 FRA v MAS (5/6)

8 Mar 2026 18:00 JPN v IRL (3/4)

8 Mar 2026 20:15 CHI v AUS (Final)



Final Pool standings



Hyderabad, India Times GMT +5:30



8 Mar 2026 12:45 ENG v ITA (A) 5 - 2

8 Mar 2026 15:00 KOR v AUT (A) 1 - 0

8 Mar 2026 17:15 SCO v WAL (B)

8 Mar 2026 19:30 IND v URU (B)



9 Mar 2026 12:45 ITA v AUT (A)

9 Mar 2026 15:00 KOR v ENG (A)

9 Mar 2026 17:15 URU v WAL (B)

9 Mar 2026 19:30 SCO v IND (B)



Pool standings



England strike gold as Japan and Malaysia seal World Cup qualification







England defeated Pakistan 4–1 in the final of the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Ismailia, Egypt on Saturday, capping a dominant campaign which saw them secure their place at the global tournament in August, along with Pakistan.







England men, Australian women punch tickets





England prevailed over Pakistan in the final PIC: FIH



Sam Hooper scored a penalty corner double as England avoided any slip ups to win their men’s World Cup qualifier tournament in Egypt.







England clinch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers title with victory over Pakistan



Pakistan secured their place in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 after finishing second





England players celebrate after scoring a goal during the final of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers against Pakistan at the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Hockey Stadium in Ismailia on March 7, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream



ISMAILIA: England defeated spirited Pakistan 4-1 in the final of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers here on Saturday at the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Hockey Stadium.







Malaysia book hockey World Cup ticket despite late Japan comeback



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia lost 5-4 to Japan in a World Cup qualifier in Egypt on Friday. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia surrendered a 3-1 lead as the national team fell 5-4 to Japan to finish fourth in the World Cup Qualifiers in Ismailia, Egypt, on Friday.







Sarjit needs more than miracle to fix broken Speedy Tigers



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia’s Marhan Jalil (in yellow) in action against Sana Hayasuke during Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Egypt. PIC FROM FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers look less like a threat and more like a team preparing to simply make up the numbers at the World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium on Aug 14-30.







Refusing to collapse: How Pakistan hockey fought its way back to the World Cup



The Green Shirts beat Japan 4-3 to reach the World Cup after eight years



Nabil Tahir







KARACHI: Instead of celebrating wildly after the final whistle, several Pakistan players dropped to the turf in relief.







Pakistan eye strong build-up with Pro League exposure



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Riding high after securing qualification for the upcoming World Cup, the Pakistan hockey team has set its sights on a challenging international calendar in 2026, with the remaining FIH Pro League commitments set to provide crucial preparation ahead of the global showpiece.







Scotland men finish fifth in FIH World Cup Qualifiers with win against Canada







A sensational goal-scoring performance saw Scotland men claim fifth spot at the FIH World Cup Qualifiers with a 5-1 victory over Canada in Santiago, Chile, gaining vital ranking points.







France and Scotland too much for Canada on Saturday in Santiago



Men’s Team finishes sixth at the World Cup Qualifiers, Women play for seventh tomorrow. France defeats Canada inn fifth place semifinal, Women’s National Team plays for seventh on Sunday





Feature photos/Yan Huckendubler



This morning’s early match between France and Canada kicked off at 9am local time, 4am in Vancouver, BC for the pacific coast fans. During a scoreless first half, both teams had chances, both teams showed flashes but France generally carried the play. They doubled down on that momentum into the second half and made their mark.







Speedy Tigresses find their roar in historic win over Swiss



By Aftar Singh





The national players celebrating after scoring against Switzerland during a classification match at the World Cup Qualifiers in Santiago, Chile, on Saturday. PIC FROM FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: The national women's hockey team made history on Saturday by recording their first-ever win over Switzerland, defeating the world No. 39 side 3-1 in Santiago, Chile.







Hockeyroos qualify for 2026 FIH World Cup







The Hockeyroos have successfully qualified for the 2026 FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup after a composed and determined campaign at the FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Santiago, Chile.







Ireland come up short against Australia in FIH World Cup Qualifier Semi-Final



IRELAND 0 – 1 AUSTRALIA







Santiago, Chile: The Ireland Women’s Hockey Team suffered a narrow defeat to World #8 Australia in their FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier Semi-Final. A penalty stroke was all that separated the sides in a physical encounter in Santiago. Ireland will have a second chance to qualify for the 2026 FIH World Cup tomorrow, March 8 in the Bronze Medal match where they will face either Chile or Japan.







Ireland miss out in first attempt to make World Cup



By Nigel Ringland





Ireland and Australia in World Cup qualifying action Image source, World Sport Pics



Ireland were beaten 1-0 by Australia in the semi-finals at the World Cup qualification tournament in Santiago.







Captains Ready as Stage is Set for FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana







Hyderabad: A day ahead of the start of the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana, the Captains of all eight participating teams were officially welcomed in Hyderabad on Saturday, setting the stage for an exciting battle for qualification to the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026.







India keen to make final chance count to make FIH Women’s World Cup 2026



India (ninth) is the second-highest-ranked team in the competition, behind only England, which ranks two places higher. Understandably, both teams are widely considered among the favourites to progress.



Anirudh Velamuri





Captains of Wales (Elizabeth Bingham), Korea (Yuri Lee), Uruguay (Manuela Vilar), Italy (Sara Puglisi), Austria (Johanna Czech), India (Salima Tete), Scotland (Sarah Robertson) and England (Lily Walker & Flora Peel) pose for a photograph ahead of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL



The India women’s team will have a second, and final, chance to seal its place at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026 when the Qualifiers get underway at the G.M.C. Balayogi Hockey Ground here on Sunday.







India in high spirits for Sjoerd Marjine's first test – Preview



Indian hockey stars Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Sakshi Rana, and Sunelita Toppo open up on Sjoerd Marijne's return and the litmus test they face at FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers.



By Abhijit Nair





Salima Tete (Photo credit: Hockey India)



The Indian women’s hockey team finds itself at a critical juncture. Ever since they missed out on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics two years ago, things have been far from ideal.







Hyderabad’s hockey stadium undergoes long-overdue facelift before Hockey World Cup Qualifiers



In recent years, Hyderabad’s hockey stadium had fallen into neglect, with the sport largely fading from the city’s sporting imagination – until now.



Anirudh Velamuri





The renovated hockey stadium in the GMC Baloyogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad before the FIH Hockey World Cup qualifiers. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



At the far end of the G.M.C. Balayogi Sports Complex stands the hockey arena, once a proud venue that saw the Dilip Tirkey-led Hyderabad Sultans clinch the Premier Hockey League title in 2005 as well as a few national camps.







9th Women’s Hockey Invitational Tournament

Hong Kong (HKG)



All times GMT +8



6 Mar 2026 15:15 THA v SGP (One Pool) 1 - 1

6 Mar 2026 19:45 HKG v INA (One Pool) 2 - 0

7 Mar 2026 13:45 THA v INA (One Pool) 4 - 0

7 Mar 2026 16:00 SGP v HKG (One Pool) 2 - 2

8 Mar 2026 10:00 SGP v INA (One Pool) 1 - 5

8 Mar 2026 14:30 HKG v THA (One Pool) 1 - 1



Pool standings



Double at HDM delivers wins for Pinoké and Rotterdam



Peter Klanke







HDM's ladies and men finished the fourteenth round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse without any points. The ladies lost 2-1 to Pinoké in front of their own crowd on Saturday. Later in the evening, the men from The Hague went down against Rotterdam. The visitors won 3-2.







Cup magic in full effect in Quarter Finals of the AIG Irish Senior Cup, while the margins become even finer in the EY Hockey League Division 2







The magic of the cups was in full affect in the Quarter Finals of the AIG Irish Senior Cup as sides fought to progress to the semi-finals, while the margins at the top of the EY Hockey League Division 2 table narrowed following an exciting fourth round.







Harry Davies included in GB Hockey EDP squad







GB Hockey has announced the players selected for the GB EDP Men's Squad for 2026, with Wales’ Harry Davies included.







Dr. Margaret Hunnaball: From Essex to the International Stage







On International Women’s Day, we celebrate women who not only break barriers but quietly, consistently reshape the spaces they work in. Dr. Margaret Hunnaball’s journey through international hockey is exactly that story.







Five Continents, One Shared Purpose: Women Shaping Hockey’s Future







Every year on 8 March, the world marks International Women’s Day, a global moment to celebrate the achievements of women and to recognise the continued journey towards equality, opportunity and empowerment.







Khosa hockey builds on 40-year junior legacy



With deep roots and modern ambition, Khosa Junior Hockey Club in Krugersdorp, South Africa continues to shape confident young players.



Kea Mojaji





Oboitshelopo Mothlayledi and Kagiso Manone during a training session.



Following a successful open day on February 21, Khosa Junior Hockey has addressed frequently asked questions from prospective parents and players and announced a new partnership.







