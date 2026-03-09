Monday 9 March 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers



Men



Santiago, Chile Time GMT -3



8 Mar 2026 13:30 POL v WAL (3/4) 1 - 2 Wales qualifies for the World Cup

8 Mar 2026 15:45 FRA v IRL (Final) 1 - 2



Final Pool standings



Women



Santiago, Chile Time GMT -3



8 Mar 2026 09:00 CAN v SUI (7/8) 1 - 2

8 Mar 2026 11:15 FRA v MAS (5/6) 3 - 0

8 Mar 2026 18:00 JPN v IRL (3/4) 0 - 0 (SO 1 - 3) Ireland qualifies for the World Cup

8 Mar 2026 20:15 CHI v AUS (Final) 1 - 0



Final Pool standings



Hyderabad, India Times GMT +5:30



8 Mar 2026 12:45 ENG v ITA (A) 5 - 2

8 Mar 2026 15:00 KOR v AUT (A) 1 - 0

8 Mar 2026 17:15 SCO v WAL (B) 1 - 0

8 Mar 2026 19:30 IND v URU (B) 4 - 0



9 Mar 2026 12:45 ITA v AUT (A) 3 - 0

9 Mar 2026 15:00 KOR v ENG (A)

9 Mar 2026 17:15 URU v WAL (B)

9 Mar 2026 19:30 SCO v IND (B)



10 Mar 2026 is a rest day



Pool standings



Tickets punched: Australia and Chile women headed to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026







It was an absolutely thrilling day for hockey in Santiago, Chile at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifier.







Wales men and Ireland women secure World Cup qualification, Ireland men and Chile women win gold







On the final day of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifier in Santiago, Chile, the Wales men and Ireland women won their bronze matches to lock down World Cup qualification.







Wales men secure summer tickets, Ireland win qualifier



By Rod Gilmour





Wales qualify for consecutive World Cups PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS Javier Torres



Wales men, who took one point from their first two games, qualified for only their second ever FIH World Cup after holding off Poland 2-1 in the qualifying event in Chile.







Ireland come from behind to beat France and finish top at FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers



IRELAND 2 – 1 FRANCE







Santiago, Chile: The Ireland Men’s Hockey Team closed out their FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers with a win over France to take top spot in the tournament. Having trailed by a goal, Ireland fought back to 2-1 thanks to a Greg Williams brace. Ireland had to dig deep to deny France an equaliser, with goalkeeper Jaime Carr making several world-class saves to secure the victory for his side.







Wales beat Poland to secure World Cup qualification



By Gareth Bailey





Gareth Furlong scored from two penalty corners in the first half. Image source, World Sport Pics



Wales booked their spot at the Hockey World Cup with a nail-biting 2-1 win over Poland in the third-place play-off in Santiago, Chile.







Malaysia fall 3-0 to France in Santiago



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in red) against France in the World Cup Qualifier in Santiago, Chile, yesterday. — PIC FROM FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: The national women's team finished sixth in the World Cup Qualifier in Santiago, Chile yesterday following a 3-0 loss to France.







Switzerland defeats Canada 2-1 on last day in Santiago



2026 World Cup Qualifiers come to a close for Canadian sides





Photo Credit: Yan Huckendubler



Switzerland scored two from the penalty corner spot and hunkered down to protect the house during the fourth quarter and came out with a class 2-1 victory over Team Canada.







Ireland claim World Cup place with shootout win



By Nigel Ringland





Ireland qualified for the World Cup thanks to their shootout victory over Japan in the third/fourth play-off. Image source, World Sport Pics



Ireland clinched a place in the Hockey World Cup finals with a dramatic shootout win over Japan to finish in third place at the qualification tournament in Santiago.







India, England begin chase of FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 qualification with comfortable wins







The opening day of the last FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifier saw strong starts from India and England women at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad, Telangana.







England beat Italy, Korea defeat Austria in FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana







Hyderabad: On the opening day of the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana, England defeated Italy with a dominant scoreline of 5-2 while Korea beat Austria 1-0 in a tight contest at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex) on Sunday.







Scotland women beat Wales for great start to FIH World Cup Qualifiers







A comfortable 1-0 win over Wales saw Scotland women get off to a winning start at the FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, India.







India beat Uruguay 4-0 in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana



Sunelita Toppo (21'), Ishika (40'), Lalremsiami (49') and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (58') scored goals for India







Hyderabad: The Indian Women's Hockey team opened their FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana campaign with a dominant 4-0 win over Uruguay at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex) on Sunday. Sunelita Toppo (21'), Ishika (40'), Lalremsiami (49') and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (58') scored the goals for the home side.







India Women beat Uruguay 4-0 to begin Hockey World Cup qualifiers on winning note



India overcomes early resistance from Uruguay before Annu’s drag flick sets the tone in a convincing 4-0 win to begin its World Cup qualifiers campaign.



Anirudh Velamuri





The FIH Women’s Hockey qualifiers began in Hyderabad on Sunday, with India defeating Uruguay in its opening fixture. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI



India opened its FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers campaign on a strong note, defeating a spirited Uruguayan side 4-0 at the G.M.C. Balayogi Hockey Ground on Sunday.







Amsterdam wins at the last minute, point for Schaerweijde



Peter Klanke







Thanks to a goal by Dayaan Cassiem in the closing seconds, Amsterdam left Den Bosch with a 2-1 victory. Leaders Oranje-Rood brushed aside lowly Laren (5-2) and Kampong suffered another defeat. This time, Klein Zwitserland was too strong 3-1. Pinoké won the Bosderby against Hurley (8-1) and Schaerweijde took a point against Bloemendaal.







Rewatch: monster win Pinoké, Amsterdam wins top match







Pinoké recorded one of its biggest away wins ever and Amsterdam won the top match against Den Bosch at the Oosterplas in extremis. Check out the images from match round 14 here.







Relegation cracker undecided, Amsterdam comfortably past Kampong



Peter Klanke







The relegation cracker in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women between Oranje-Rood and Tilburg ended without a winner. It finished 2-2 in Eindhoven on Sunday. At the Klapperboom in Utrecht, Amsterdam convincingly won the top match against Kampong (0-4). Leaders SCHC was 3-1 too strong for Rotterdam and national champion Den Bosch had little trouble with HGC: 5-0. At the Amsterdamse Bos, Bloemendaal recorded a 2-1 win over Hurley.







Rewatch: Amsterdam thump for Kampong, hat-trick Matla







During the fourteenth match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, Amsterdam dealt a hefty blow to competitors Kampong. At the bottom, Oranje-Rood and Tilburg kept each other in balance. Watch the highlights here.







A Century on the Pitch: India and New Zealand Celebrate 100 Years of Sporting Brotherhood



K. ARUMUGAM







DELHI, INDIA — In a historic convergence of sporting royalty, the governments of India and New Zealand are set to commemorate a centenary of bilateral athletic ties. The celebration, centered around a gala event at the New Zealand High Commission in Delhi on Monday, March 9, marks exactly 100 years since the 1926 Indian Army Hockey Team’s tour of New Zealand—a tour that laid the foundation for a century of friendship. Ashok Kumar, son of Legend Dhyan Chand, has been invited to take part in the function







Reflections from the Inaugural FIH Camp for Women and Girls



by Gill Gemming







This camp was held in Honiara from the 12th to the 15th of December 2025. All 6 Pacific Island NF’s had participants involved as either coaches, youth leaders, or athletes. The camp had significant on the individuals attending and below are three reflections of how the camp affected impacted on specific individuals.







