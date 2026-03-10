Tuesday 10 March 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers



Women



Hyderabad, India Times GMT +5:30



9 Mar 2026 12:45 ITA v AUT (A) 3 - 0

9 Mar 2026 15:00 KOR v ENG (A) 0 - 3

9 Mar 2026 17:15 URU v WAL (B) 3 - 1

9 Mar 2026 19:30 SCO v IND (B) 2 - 2



10 Mar 2026 is a rest day



11 Mar 2026 12:45 ENG v AUT (A)

11 Mar 2026 15:00 ITA v KOR (A)

11 Mar 2026 17:15 URU v SCO (B)

11 Mar 2026 19:30 IND v WAL (B)



Pool standings



England enter semi-finals on day 2 of World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad







The second day of the women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad saw crucial results across both the pools as teams battled for semi-final spots.







Wales' hopes of reaching World Cup end in India





Betsan Thomas provided the assist for Wales' second goal. Image source, World Sport Pics



Wales' Hockey World Cup qualification hopes are over after an agonising 3-2 defeat by Uruguay in Hyderabad, India was followed bu the hosts drawing with Scotland.







India Retain Top Spot in Pool B After 2-2 Draw Against Scotland in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana



Both teams move to four points, but the hosts keep their place at the top of the standings courtesy of a superior goal difference.







Hyderabad: The Indian Women's Hockey Team played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Scotland in their second Pool B match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground on Monday. With this result, both India and Scotland sit on four points in the group, though the hosts retain the number one spot due to a superior goal difference. Goals from Navneet Kaur (18’) and Sunelita Toppo (29’) were matched by Scotland's Heather McEwan (6’) and Fiona Burnet (33’).







Scotland women battled out an excellent 2-2 draw with tournament hosts India at the FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, India. Scotland and India share top spot in the pool on four points before the Scots face Uruguay in their last pool match.







Navneet Kaur and Sunelita Toppo scored for India but Scotland found two strikes of its own in each half to share the points.



Anirudh Velamuri





India squandered three penalty corners in final minute of the third quarter. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri



After cruising past Uruguay, India faced a far sterner challenge from Scotland in the FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifiers at the G.M.C. Balayogi Stadium on Monday. The host recovered from an early setback to take the lead, only for Scotland to fight back and earn a deserved 2-2 draw.







Goals from Navneet Kaur and Sunelita Toppo secure draw as India retain group lead on goal difference.







India’s women’s hockey team maintained their position at the top of Pool B after playing out a 2-2 draw against Scotland in their second match of the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad on Monday.







2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier review







England’s men produced an outstanding campaign at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier in Ismailia, Egypt, securing qualification in style by winning the tournament and delivering a series of dominant performances.







Hockeyroos depart Chile with World Cup qualification in hand







The Hockeyroos have secured their place at the 2026 FIH World Cup, achieving the primary objective of their campaign in Santiago and continuing Australia’s proud tradition of competing on the sport’s biggest stage.







Eurphoric Welsh men and Irish women land World Cup tickets







The Welsh men and Irish women won their bronze matches to lock down World Cup qualification and their place in this summer’s showcase event in the Netherlands and Belgium.







PM Shehbaz announces Rs1.5m reward for each player of hockey team after qualifying for World Cup





Pakistani players photographed during the FIH Hockey World Cup qualifier semi-final against Japan on March 6. — Photo courtesy APP



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced a reward of Rs1.5 million for each player of the national hockey team following the team’s performance in the FIH Hockey World Cup qualifier, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.







'You can't expect world-class results on RM3,000 salaries'



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Hockey Confederation president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal has hit out at the lack of funding after the Speedy Tigers qualified for the World Cup through their ranking following an erratic campaign in Egypt.







Is It Time To Step In and Help?



Ashley Morrison



Rivalries in sport are so important. As they add that little extra ingredient to the game. Importantly they also generate interest from fans who support other teams; as they too get drawn into the contest.







Follow Team Canada at the WMH Masters Indoor World Cup



Indoor Masters National Teams travel to Nottingham for WMH Indoor World Cup







Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce the four Canadian masters rosters for the upcoming WMH Indoor World Cup in Nottingham, UK. The tournament is taking place at the David Ross Sports Village at the University of Nottingham from March 26-31. Field Hockey Canada will release more information like live-stream, media and schedules during the month of March. We’d like to congratulate all participants and we are looking forward to a tremendous competition.







Field Hockey Canada announces Spring Youth Tours



Five youth tours are headed to Europe in the spring







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to announce the youth tour rosters that will head to Europe this spring. Currently four rosters of youth women are announced. Three U18 teams and a U16 team will travel, train and compete in international matches. A U18 boys team will also be traveling to Frankfurt. Stay tuned for that roster announcement shortly.







USA Umpires & Umpire Managers Appointed to International Panel







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is delighted to announce that four U.S. representatives—two umpires and two umpire managers—have been appointed to the international panel.







The stats of the weekend: 100 goals for Matla at the Oosterplas



Ramon Min







Oranje-Rood recorded its sixth win in a row, setting a new club record. Frédérique Matla scored her 100th league goal at the Oosterplas. These are the figures from the weekend.







GHK move into the top four of the women`s Premiership



In the only game in the upper pool of the women`s Premiership GHK advanced their cause with a 2-1 home win over Wildcats, and consequently moved into fourth place taking over from St Andrews University for the moment. Lucy Williamson and Autumn Hunter were on target for the Glasgow club before Corrie Hay pulled one back for the Cats at a penalty corner…but the points went to GHK.







USA Field Hockey Concludes Record Breaking National Indoor Season







With the completion of the final indoor tournaments two weekends ago, USA Field Hockey is pleased to report a record number of 954 teams that participated throughout the national indoor season.







USA Field Hockey Offering Online, 3-Session Starter & Local Level Umpire Clinic in April 2026







USA Field Hockey is offering an online Starter and Local Level Umpire Clinic that will start Monday, April 20 and will be comprised of three sessions.







