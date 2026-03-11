Wednesday 11 March 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers



Women



Hyderabad, India Times GMT +5:30



10 Mar 2026 is a rest day



11 Mar 2026 12:45 ENG v AUT (A) 2 - 0

11 Mar 2026 15:00 ITA v KOR (A)

11 Mar 2026 17:15 URU v SCO (B)

11 Mar 2026 19:30 IND v WAL (B)



12 Mar 2026 is a rest day



India eye semifinal berth in Women’s Hockey WC qualifiers







India will look for at least a draw against Wales in their final pool match to advance to the semifinal of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers on Wednesday.







Sjoerd Marijne demands more precision from India



Though India leads the standings in Pool B, the head coach wants the team to improve its penalty corner conversion.



Anirudh Velamuri





India had nine penalty corners against Scotland but could only convert one into a goal. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri



Despite India leading Pool B in the ongoing FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, head coach Sjoerd Marijne lamented his side’s inability to capitalise on its chances in the 2-2 draw against Scotland on Monday.







It costs MHC a bomb to bring Speedy Tigers back from Ismailia



By Aftar Singh





Because of the Middle East conflict, it will cost the Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) almost an extra RM250,000 to bring the national men's hockey team back from Ismailia, Egypt. - Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Because of the Middle East conflict, it will cost the Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) almost an extra RM250,000 to bring the national men's hockey team back from Ismailia, Egypt.







PHF in talks with Colin Batch for head coach role



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is actively pursuing the appointment of a high-profile foreign head coach to revitalise the national team ahead of the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.







Canada travels to New Jersey for the annual CanAm Indoor Series



Annual rivalry series features two Canadian women’s teams







The Canadian and American Indoor field Hockey programs will compete in the annual CanAm Indoor Hockey Series this weekend in Mt. Olive, New Jersey. The event will take place at Center Court Sport Complex in Mt. Olive. This year’s iteration will feature Canada’s U18 indoor women’s team and a senior Canadian women’s team taking on two American women’s sides.







Scotland pathway Easter 6-Nations squads announced







Scotland’s pathway squads are in action in Easter 6-Nations competitions on 2-6 April.







Club record for league leaders Oranje-Rood: six wins in a row



Ramon Min







The men of Oranje-Rood crowned their strong season on Sunday with a new club record. The unbeaten league leaders recorded their sixth win in a row against Laren, a unique achievement for the Eindhoven outfit.







Hockey Australia Welcomes Melbourne Cobras as Expansion Drives Participation and Infrastructure Growth in Victoria







Hockey Australia has welcomed the confirmation that the Melbourne Cobras have been awarded a Hockey One League licence and will enter the national competition from Season 2026, fielding both men’s and women’s teams.







Melbourne Cobras boosts South Asian connection as new Hockey One League franchise



By Rod Gilmour







An initiative to forge Indian-Australian talent was unveiled on Wednesday when the Melbourne Cobras became the eighth franchise to join the Hockey One League for the 2026 season.







Hockey One confirms three appointments to strengthen Board composition



Hockey One is pleased to announce three appointments to the Hockey One (H1) Board, following Carolyn Campbell’s appointment as CEO of Hockey NSW and her subsequent resignation from the H1 Board.







USA Field Hockey Announces Updated Format for 2026 AAU Junior Olympic Games







IOWA CITY, Iowa - USA Field Hockey is excited to announce details for the 2026 AAU Junior Olympic Games, taking place August 2 to 6, 2026 in Iowa City, Iowa. The field hockey competition will be hosted at the University of Iowa at Grant Field as part of this premier national youth sports festival.







