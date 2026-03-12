Thursday 12 March 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers



Women



Hyderabad, India Times GMT +5:30



11 Mar 2026 12:45 ENG v AUT (A) 2 - 0

11 Mar 2026 15:00 ITA v KOR (A) 1 - 1

11 Mar 2026 17:15 URU v SCO (B) 1 - 3

11 Mar 2026 19:30 IND v WAL (B) 4 - 1



12 Mar 2026 is a rest day



13 Mar 2026 12:45 KOR v WAL (5/8)

13 Mar 2026 15:00 URU v AUT (5/8)

13 Mar 2026 17:15 ENG v SCO (SF)

13 Mar 2026 19:30 IND v ITA (SF)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







India, Scotland and Italy join England in the semi-finals of World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad







Hosts India stepped closer to World Cup qualification by securing a place in the semi-finals of the women’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers being held at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad.







Scotland and Italy through to World Cup qualifier semi-finals and one win from glory







Scotland and Italy joined England in the semi-finals of the last women’s World Cup qualifier tournament in Hyderabad, moving a big step closer to this summer’s showcase.







Scotland women book spot in FIH World Cup Qualifiers semi-finals







Scotland women defeated Uruguay 3-1 in their last pool match at the FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, India. It means Scotland will play England in the semi-finals of the tournament with the chance of gaining a place in the FIH World Cup.







Scotland women set up England clash





Scotland finished unbeaten from their three pool games PIC: Hockey India



Watsonian Katherine Holdgate scored a penalty corner double to send Scotland into the FIH 2026 Hockey World Cup qualifier semi-finals and an encounter against England on Friday.







Navneet Kaur's hat-trick powers India to 4–1 win over Wales at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana



India will face Italy in the Semi-Final







Hyderabad: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team secured a dominant 4-1 victory against Wales in a Pool B clash at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana. Navneet Kaur (29’, 34’, 55’) led the attack with three goals while Sakshi Rana (7’) also contributed at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex) on Wednesday evening. Though India had secured a Semi-Final berth ahead of the fixture, the result ensured they finished as table-toppers. India will now take on Italy on 13 March to seal their spot in the Final.







With FIH Women’s World Cup spot assured, India clinically takes apart Wales 4-1



Earlier in the day, India’s passage to the 2026 FIH Women’s World Cup was secured after Scotland’s win over Uruguay.



Anirudh Velamuri





India players celebrate Navneet Kaur's, centre, goal against Wales during the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers at the G.M.C. Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI



With a spot in the semifinals of the Qualifiers and, more importantly, in the 2026 FIH Women’s World Cup secured following Scotland’s victory over Uruguay earlier in the day, India produced a commanding display to defeat Wales 4-1 in the World Cup Qualifiers at the G.M.C. Balayogi Hockey Ground here on Wednesday.







India beat Wales 4–1, Qualify for Women’s Hockey World Cup



Navneet Kaur scores a hat-trick as India defeat Wales 4–1 in Hyderabad to secure FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup qualification.





(Photo credit: Hockey India)



The Indian women’s hockey team secured qualification for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup after defeating Wales 4–1 in their final Pool B match at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad.







Why India and England have already qualified for the World Cup



With qualification assured for the top 3 qualifiers, the final World Cup place will go to the highest ranked 4th place finisher of the two World Cup Qualifier tournaments in India and Chile. Japan finished 4th in Chile and are ranked 15th. India are ranked 9th so even if they finish 4th will be the highest ranked qualifier. England are ranked 7th so also qualify regardless of where they finish for the same reason. Scotland are currently only 4.29 ranking points ahead of Japan so can only qualify if they come 3rd as ranking points are deducted for any loss and they will drop below Japan after 2 losses to come 4th. Italy are ranked 18th so need to finish in the top 3 to qualify.







Hockey India congratulates Nikki Pradhan on completing 200 International Caps



Jharkhand defender achieved landmark during India’s clash against Wales at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana







Hyderabad: Indian Women’s Hockey Team defender Nikki Pradhan achieved a remarkable milestone by completing 200 International Caps during the team’s match against Wales in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana on Wednesday at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex).







Jones wins 200th cap as Wales beaten by India





Sarah Jones (right) made her senior international debut in 2011. Image source, World Sport Pics



Wales' women suffered a 4-1 defeat against India in Hyderabad as Sarah Jones earned her 200th international cap.







Hyderabad was a lost city for hockey. Now, it has bounced back



K. ARUMUGAM







HYDERABAD – Long celebrated for its rich cultural heritage, the historic city of Hyderabad has firmly established itself as more than just a capital of commerce; it has been a “hockey city” for decades before went hidden for the last two decades. It augurs well that the Minar City returned to hockey roots, hosting an international event, the ongoing FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifier. The city’s Begumpet Stadium had been a hub of hockey till a new facility in Gachibowli came up in 2003. Its here the FIH event is currently underway.







PCB Chairman Naqvi meets national hockey players after World Cup qualification



Naqvi announces employment opportunities for jobless national hockey players during meeting





PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (centre) meets Pakistan hockey players in Lahore on March 11, 2026. — PCB



LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday met national hockey players, including captain Ammad Butt, here after they secured a drought-ending FIH Hockey World Cup qualification.







