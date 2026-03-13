Friday 13 March 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers



Women



Hyderabad, India Times GMT +5:30



12 Mar 2026 is a rest day



13 Mar 2026 12:45 KOR v WAL (5/8) 1 - 2

13 Mar 2026 15:00 URU v AUT (5/8)

13 Mar 2026 17:15 ENG v SCO (SF)

13 Mar 2026 19:30 IND v ITA (SF)



Pool standings



How India sealed a FIH Women’s World Cup 2026 berth before the semifinals



With the semifinals yet to be played, here’s how the Women in Blue sealed their qualification for the marquee event.



Anirudh Velamuri





Indian players celebrate a goal during their win over Wales in the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers at the G.M.C. Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI



Even before its final Pool B match of the Qualifiers against Wales, India had already secured its place in this year’s FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup. The eventual 4-1 win over the Welsh side was simply the icing on the cake.







Nice match, but could have scored more goals: Marijne on India’s 4-1 win vs Wales



India secured a convincing 4-1 victory against Wales in their Hockey World Cup Qualifier, sparking celebrations in front of a healthy turnout of fans who shared in the team’s joy.



Anirudh Velamuri





Marijne reserved special praise for Navneet Kaur, who struck a hat-trick, but was quick to emphasise that the performance was a collective effort. | Photo Credit: PTI



Having already secured a spot at this year’s FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup ahead of the clash with Wales, India produced its most fluid and attacking display of the ongoing Qualifiers at the G.M.C. Balayogi Stadium on Wednesday.







India Shift Focus to Title Charge, Face Italy in Semi-Final After Sealing World Cup Berth at FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana



Hosts India, already qualified for the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026, shift focus to winning the tournament







Hyderabad: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team have secured their place at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, but the hosts are far from finished as they now turn their focus to winning the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana title. India will face Italy in the semi-final as they look to continue their strong run-in front of the home crowd.







Bradley Names Women’s Roster for 2026 Junior Pan American Cup







SANTIAGO, Chile – Following four selection camps held between December 2025 and March 2026, U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team Head Coach Ange Bradley has named the 18-athlete roster that will compete at the women's 2026 Junior Pan American Cup (JPAC). Taking place April 6 to 18 at the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago, Chile, this men’s and women’s event is a qualifier for the 2027 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup (JWC).







Renewed support lifts Pakistan hockey as players set sights on World Cup success



Asher Butt



LAHORE: Pakistan hockey players have expressed renewed confidence and determination after securing qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup, saying improved support from management and government officials has boosted morale and strengthened their belief in the future of the sport.







Amsterdam sign English midfielder Tom Sorsby from Den Bosch



Ramon Min





Tom Sorsby Den Bosch



Amsterdam have strengthened their squad for the upcoming season with England international Tom Sorsby. The 29-year-old defender/midfielder comes over from Den Bosch.







Top flight Scottish Premiership action returns



With the men’s FIH World Cup Qualifier completed this weekend sees the commencement of the top six competition in the men`s Premiership.







England Hockey Schools finals: Whitgift make history, Clifton College rally





Bristol school prevailed in the girls final PIC: Clifton College



Evie Grindal starred as Clifton College came from behind to lift the Girls U18 Championship title at Lee Valley.







USA Field Hockey Shares Information on the Boys Competition at 2026 AAU Junior Olympic Games







IOWA CITY, Iowa - USA Field Hockey is excited to share more information on the boys' competition for the 2026 AAU Junior Olympic Games. Set for August 4 to 6, 2026 at the University of Iowa on Grant Field, the boys’ competition will feature a standalone 7v7 event, providing a fast-paced and dynamic competitive environment. There will be two divisions: U-14 and U-18.







Wani want AGP to audit PHF's performance of past five years



By Kashif Abbasi



Islamabad: The ad-hoc body of the Pakistan Hockey Federation on Wednesday requested the Auditor General of Pakistan conduct the audit of PHF's performance during the last five years







England Hockey investigating ransomware data breach



By Bill Toulas







England Hockey, the governing body for field hockey in England, is investigating a potential data breach after the AiLock ransomware gang listed it as a victim on its data leak site.







Gangotri Bhandari, member of India’s Asian Games gold medal-winning hockey team, dies



Gangotri Bhandari, a Moscow 1980 Olympian, was an integral part of the Indian women’s hockey team’s successes during the late 1970s and early 1980s. She was 69.



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





Picture: Hockey India Instagram



Former Indian women’s hockey player Gangotri Bhandari, who represented the country at the Moscow 1980 Olympics, died on Tuesday at the age of 69.







