Saturday 14 March 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers



Women



Hyderabad, India Times GMT +5:30



13 Mar 2026 12:45 KOR v WAL (5/8) 1 - 2

13 Mar 2026 15:00 URU v AUT (5/8) 3 - 0

13 Mar 2026 17:15 ENG v SCO (SF) 2 - 0 (England Qualifies for the World Cup)

13 Mar 2026 19:30 IND v ITA (SF) 1 - 0 (India Qualifies for the World Cup)

14 Mar 2026 12:45 KOR v AUT (7/8) 1 - 1 (SO 1 - 2)

14 Mar 2026 15:00 WAL v URU (5/6)

14 Mar 2026 17:15 SCO v ITA (3/4)

14 Mar 2026 19:30 ENG v IND (Final)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





England, India book ticket to women’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026







England and India secured qualification for the women’s FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 after winning their respective semi-finals at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2026 at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad on Friday, setting up a title clash between two unbeaten sides of the tournament.







Wales rally to beat South Korea in World Cup qualifier





Captain Beth Bingham has 132 international caps. Image source, World Sport Pics



Wales captain Beth Bingham scored twice as her side rallied back to beat South Korea in Hyerabad, India.







Uruguay enjoy dominant 3-0 win over Austria as India enter final







Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 14 (ANI): Uruguay enjoyed a dominant 3-0 victory over Austria in their 5/8th place encounter at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex) in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Friday.







England women and India qualify for 2026 finals







England women, already assured of qualification for the Women’s World Cup, reached the qualifier finals after beating home nations rival Scotland 2-0.







Scotland women to play for bronze after losing to England in FIH World Cup Qualifiers







A 2-0 semi-final defeat to England will see Scotland women play Italy for the bronze medal, and a spot at the FIH World Cup, in the third place playoff at the FIH World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday.







India beat Italy 1-0 in the Semi-Final of FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana



Manisha Chauhan (40') scored the winning goal; India will face England in the Final







Hyderabad: The Indian Women's Hockey team earned their spot in the Final of FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana campaign as they beat Italy 1-0 in their Semi-Final contest at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex) on Friday. Manisha Chauhan (40') scored the winning goal for India and they will now face England in the Final.







India edges out Italy 1-0 to set up final against England



India found the breakthrough in the 40th minute, with a stroke of fortune. Manisha Chauhan’s drag-flick from a penalty corner took deflections off Teresa Dalla Vittoria and Sofia Laurito, wrong-footing the keeper and sailing into the net.



Anirudh Velamuri





India will take on England in the final on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal



After labouring for large stretches of the contest, India managed to eke out a narrow 1-0 win against Italy in the semifinals of the FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifiers at the G.M.C Balayogi Hockey Ground on Friday.







2026 Junior Pan American Cups Schedule Revealed







SANTIAGO, Chile – With less than a month to go until the start of competition, the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) has revealed the competition schedule for the 2026 Junior Pan American Cups. Taking place April 6 to 18 at the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago, Chile, this men's and women's event is a qualifier for the 2027 FIH Hockey Junior World Cups (JWC).







Coming to the EHL FINALS? How to get there







The EHL Finals take place at HC ’s‑Hertogenbosch at Oosterplasweg 35, 5215 HT ’s‑Hertogenbosch. There are multiple travel options depending on how you’d like to arrive.







What you need to know about women's match round 14



Ramon Min





Lynn Vasterink Oranje Rood



Match round 14 is around the corner in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, including the top match between Kampong and Amsterdam. Read all the facts and figures of the six matches here.







Matla in form with EHL and playoffs in sight



Ramon Min





Matla Den Bosch



Frédérique Matla is on an impressive goal-scoring run at Den Bosch. The striker has scored in each of her last seven games, scoring 10 goals in that series.







Matla hitting top speed at right time for Den Bosch







With the EHL in sight, Frédérique Matla is hitting top speed with an impressive goal-scoring run at Den Bosch with 10 goals in her last seven games.







EHL Premier Division Preview | Week Twelve







Open/Men's Premier Division



Following the conclusion of the Men's World Cup Qualifiers, players who helped England and Scotland and Wales qualify for the World Cup later this year, return to domestic action as the Premier Division restarts this Sunday with a full programme of fixtures in Phase 2 of the league.







Canterbury hosts annual charity hockey ‘Pink and Blue Day’





Canterbury was awash with colour on annual day PICS: Aaron Westgate Photography



A charity hockey event held at Polo Farm brought together players, supporters and family members as Canterbury Hockey Club staged its annual Pink and Blue Day in memory of former club figure Jaynie Scott-Kilvert.







PHF allows players to compete in overseas leagues



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has taken a progressive step by allowing national team players to participate in overseas hockey leagues.







Wales senior women welcome schoolchildren to spectate and participate in training at World Cup Qualifiers







Wales senior women’s team welcomed 50 Indian schoolchildren from Victoria Memorial Home and Residential School on Thursday, to watch a training session and take part in some coached activities on the pitch.







Stick Together Campaign Bringing Women Back to Hockey







As part of Women in Sport Week, Hockey Ireland launched the #StickTogether campaign, encouraging clubs across the country to create welcoming opportunities for women and girls to connect — or reconnect — with hockey.







Pritam Siwach named Mentor of the Roots at Sportstar Aces Awards 2026



Siwach, a former captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, has been a transformative figure in Indian hockey.





Renowned for her leadership and tactical brilliance during her playing days, Pritam Siwach has now moved to shaping the next generation of talent. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI



Pritam Siwach was named Mentor of the Roots at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2026, held in Mumbai on Friday.







England Hockey investigating ransomware data attack





Ransomware gang is seen as significant new threat



England Hockey is probing a potential data breach as a “priority” after a ransomware gang listed it as a data leak victim, The Hockey Paper can confirm.







