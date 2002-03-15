Sunday 15 March 20026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers



Women



Hyderabad, India Times GMT +5:30



14 Mar 2026 12:45 KOR v AUT (7/8) 1 - 1 (SO 1 - 2)

14 Mar 2026 15:00 WAL v URU (5/6) 0 - 3

14 Mar 2026 17:15 SCO v ITA (3/4) 1 - 0 (Scotland have qualified for the World Cup for the FIRST TIME since 2002)

14 Mar 2026 19:30 ENG v IND (Final) 2 - 0



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre



England win gold as Scotland seal World Cup Qualification in Hyderabad







England defeated hosts India 2–0 in the final at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Stadium on Saturday to clinch the gold medal at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Qualifiers 2026, while both the teams secured qualification for the FIH World Cup later this year in Belgium and Netherlands.







Wales end World Cup qualifiers with Uruguay loss





Maria Rodriguez shoots as she is closed down by Betsan Thomas. Image source, World Sport Pics



Wales' World Cup qualifying campaign ended in disappointing fashion with a 3-0 defeat by Uruguay in the fifth place play-off in Hyderabad, India.







Scotland women qualify for FIH World Cup for first time since 2002







Scotland women defeated Italy 1-0 to book a spot at the FIH World Cup the first time since 2002. The historic victory came in the third place playoff at the FIH World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday in Hyderabad, India.







Scotland women reach first Hockey World Cup in 24 years





Scotland celebrate scoring. Image source, FIH



Scotland will play in the women's Hockey World Cup for the first time since 2002 after beating Italy 1-0 in a tense play-off.







India Lose 0-2 against England in the Final of FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana



Despite the result,The Indian Women’s Hockey Team have qualified for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026







Hyderabad: The Indian Women's Hockey Team finished in second place at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana, falling short to lose 0-2 against England in the final at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground on Saturday. Grace Balsdon (13’) and Elizabeth Neal (43’) found the back of the net for England.







India Pushes, but England Finds the Finishing Touch in 2-0 Victory



K. ARUMUGAM







In a tightly contested final, England’s clinical finishing proved the difference as they defeated a resilient Indian side 2-0 in the Women’s World Cup Qualifier final in Hyderabad. While the result was technically inconsequential for either side, England’s sharper execution in the striking circle ensured they walked away with the title.







India loses 0-2 to England in FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifiers Final



In the larger context, the sting of a second successive final defeat – following the 2025 Asia Cup – will be somewhat softened by the fact that World Cup qualification has already been secured comfortably.



Anirudh Velamuri





India was once again left to rue its missed chances. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal



England made the most of its opportunities while India paid the price for missed chances, as the former clinched the gold medal at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers. In Saturday’s final at the G.M.C. Balayogi Stadium, England defeated the host 2-0 to emerge victorious.







Hockey India Congratulates Indian Women’s Team Captain Salima Tete on Completing 150 International Caps



Dynamic midfielder reached landmark during Final against England at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana







Hyderabad, 14th March 2026: Hockey India on Saturday congratulated Captain Salima Tete on making her 150th appearance for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team during the Final clash of the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana against England at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex).







Which teams have qualified for FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026?



The Women’s World Cup, set to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30, will feature 16 teams.





India players celebrate after their semifinal win over Italy. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal



Scotland edged past Italy 1-0 on Saturday to become the third team to qualify from the second leg of the FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad. India and England are the other two teams through.







2026 Women's CanAm Indoor Series

184 Flanders Netcong Rd, Flanders, NJ 07836



Times GMT -5



14 Mar 2026 09:00 USA v CAN 3 - 0

15 Mar 2026 10:30 USA v CAN



FIH Match Centre







Victories for ladies Kampong and men Rotterdam



Peter Klanke







On the fifteenth round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse, Kampong ladies and Rotterdam men recorded wins. Kampong came out on top in Wassenaar on Saturday thanks to a late penalty stroke by Noor van den Nieuwenhof (2-1), while Rotterdam beat Schaerweijde 5-1 at home and underlined its status as the most productive team in the men's competition.







What you need to know about men's match round 15



Ramon Min





Amsterdam v Oranje Rood



The Tulp Hoofdklasse Men is ready for match round 15. Leaders Oranje-Rood visit reigning champions Amsterdam and Pinoké hope to hurt Kampong again. Read the facts and figures here.







League leaders re-affirm their leads, while the battle for promotion rages on in the EY Hockey League Division 1 & 2







A busy weekend of Irish EY Hockey League matchups saw our EYHL1 league leaders reaffirm their grasp on the table, while the battle for EYHL2 promotion remains on a knife edge as the leading sides share the spoils.







