Monday 16 March 2026

2026 Women's CanAm Indoor Series

184 Flanders Netcong Rd, Flanders, NJ 07836



Times GMT -5



14 Mar 2026 09:00 USA v CAN 3 - 0

15 Mar 2026 10:30 USA v CAN 3 - 5



FIH Match Centre







FIH World Rankings Update Following World Cup Qualifiers 2026







After a busy start to the calendar year of 2026 with teams playing in the FIH Hockey Pro League across three continents as well as the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Chile, Egypt and India, there have been plenty of movements across the World Rankings Table.







India books World Cup berth, Marijne highlights need for sharper finishing



The bare numbers from the Women in Blue’s campaign tell a straightforward story: four wins, one defeat, 11 goals scored, and five conceded in what was head coach Sjoerd Marijne’s first tournament since returning for his second stint in charge.



Anirudh Velamuri





India finished the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers campaign as the runner-up after losing to England 2-0 in the final. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL



While it was not a flawless FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifiers campaign at the G.M.C. Balayogi Hockey Ground here, India leaves with its main target achieved: qualification for this year’s marquee event secured without any real trouble.







New Zealand and South Africa to host FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2025-26







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to announce that New Zealand and South Africa will host the fourth edition of the women’s and men’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup (respectively), with the winners being offered the opportunity to join the 2026-27 season of the FIH Hockey Pro League.







Auckland confirmed to host the Women's 2026 Nations Cup







Following today’s FIH announcement, Hockey New Zealand, which had submitted bids to host the men's and the women's FIH Nations Cups with the aim of securing at least one event, is proud, in partnership with the FIH to announce that Aotearoa New Zealand will host the 2026 Women’s FIH Nations Cup, bringing eight international teams to the North Harbour National Hockey Centre on the North Shore of Auckland from 15–21 June 2026.







Comebacks Amsterdam, Pinoké and HDM, red for Keenan



Peter Klanke







It was a Sunday afternoon full of spectacle in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men. Leaders Oranje-Rood gave away a 3-0 lead against Amsterdam. It ended up 3-3. Pinoké also fought back after a 3-0 deficit against Kampong. HDM turned a 2-0 deficit against Laren into a 3-2 victory. And Klein Zwitserland ended the day with ten players inside the lines. Nicolas Keenan received his second yellow card and thus red in the closing stages against Den Bosch after hitting Max Kreft with his stick.







Rewatch: weekend of comebacks, Rotterdam on a roll







The fifteenth match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men was one of many comebacks. Pinoké and Amsterdam both fought back from a 0-3 deficit, while HDM successfully repaired a 0-2 deficit at Laren. Check the highlights here.







Defeat for Tilburg, frontrunner SCHC makes no mistake



Peter Klanke







The relegation worries remain for the ladies of Tilburg. The straggler in the Tulp Hoofdklasse lost 3-1 to HDM at home on Sunday. Tilburg suffered no further damage in that battle on the fifteenth round, as competitor and number eleven Oranje-Rood also went down. They lost 6-0 to Amsterdam at Wagener Stadium. Leaders SCHC had little trouble with Hurley, winning 7-1. Dutch champion Den Bosch made no mistake against Bloemendaal (0-2) and Rotterdam took a point against Pinoké (2-2).







Rewatch: women SCHC and Amsterdam rack up the goals





Yibbi Jansen scored a hattrick for SCHC



During the fifteenth match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, SCHC and Amsterdam treated their supporters to a goal feast. Yibbi Jansen (SCHC) became top scorer of the weekend with her first hat-trick of the season. Watch the highlights here.







Double delight for Avoca, as Catholic Institute take major step towards survival with fourth EY Hockey League win.







Saturday, March 14: There was plenty to celebrate on Sunday for Irish EY Hockey League sides, as teams closed out the weekend with crucial wins.







Slight change at the top of the Scottish men's Premiership



The prediction that the top three would retain their dominance in the men's Premiership was almost correct – Western Wildcats and Edinburgh University both won but Watsonians were held to a draw by ESM Lions. As a consequence the Edinburgh students are still in pole position but Wildcats purr into second spot on goal difference from Watsonians, and they have a game in hand.







Saints women take early lead



By Helge Schutz





Leila Grogli in action for Saints against Wanderers. Photo: Helge Schütz



Saints took the early lead in the Namibian Indoor Hockey Women’s Premier League after thumping Wanderers 12-1 on Saturday.







