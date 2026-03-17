Tuesday 17 March 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Pools to be revealed tomorrow!







Lausanne, Switzerland – Following two weeks of intense and thrilling hockey at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, during which no fewer than 14 teams secured their place at the most prestigious FIH event, the next major milestone on the road to the upcoming World Cup is just around the corner!







South Africa to Host FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup 2026 in Cape Town







The South African Hockey Association is proud to confirm that Cape Town will host the 2025–26 FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup from 11–20 June 2026, bringing some of the world’s top international hockey teams to South African soil.







England women's outstanding 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier campaign







England’s women have completed an outstanding 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier campaign in India, claiming the gold medal and securing their place at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup in August after an impressive run of performances.







Navneet Kaur credits teammates and coaching staff for her strong performances at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana



The veteran forward was recognised as the Player of the Tournament







New Delhi: Veteran forward Navneet Kaur played a pivotal role in India’s impressive run at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana, finishing as the third-highest goal scorer of the tournament with four goals. The experienced attacker was instrumental in driving India’s offensive play throughout the campaign and was named the ‘Player of the Tournament’ for her standout performances. Navneet also scored a hattrick in India’s commanding 4-1 victory over Wales, underlining her influence in the team’s success.







Paul departs England Hockey for role in South Africa







Jody Paul will be leaving England Hockey and his role with the senior women’s squad in mid-April after taking a new role at Hilton College in South Africa.







Home grown coaches need of the hour: Dilip Tirkey



Arnab Lall Seal





Dilip Tirkey (Twitter Photo)



KOLKATA: Even as the Indian men’s and women’s teams continue to grow and flourish under two foreign coaches, Craig Fulton and Sjoerd Marijne, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is looking to the future and hoping to prepare home-grown coaches who will be able to better handle the junior and then the senior teams.







The stats of the weekend: Jansen and Beljaars on record hunt



Ramon Min





Guus Jansen and Trijntje Beljaars



Trijntje Beljaars equalled a personal record, SCHC were rarely this good after 15 match rounds and Rotterdam are approaching a club record. Here are the numbers from the weekend.







EHL Premier Division Review | Week 12







Open/Men's Premier Division



The Open/Men's Premier Division restarted at the weekend and in the Top Six leaders Surbiton continued where they left off with a twelfth successive win, 5-0 over Wimbledon.







Surbiton restart English league with 12th successive win







Surbiton’s men sent a signal of intent to their English Premier Division rivals with a dominant 5-0 win over Wimbledon in the opening Phase 2 fixture of 2026.







Scottish Cup quarter-final outcomes







Once again Jamie Golden`s goal scoring prowess was evident as Edinburgh University were 2-1 winners over Grange in the men`s quarter-final. The Taysider scored twice for the students as they marched into the draw for the next round although David Nairn got one back for Grange with the last touch of the game, but much too late.







Vacancies – Performance Pathway







Scottish Hockey are delighted to be recruiting for key positions within our performance pathway programmes. These roles sit at the heart of our athlete development system, supporting excellence on and off the pitch. We’re seeking individuals with strong leadership, clear communication, and a commitment to creating high quality, athlete environments. If you’re driven by performance, motivated by purpose, and excited by the chance to shape Scotland’s future talent, we’d love to hear from you.







