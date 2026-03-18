Wednesday 18 March 2026

Draw determines FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Pools!







Lausanne, Switzerland – An exciting official draw ceremony held today at the iconic Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands - one of the two venues where the upcoming World Cup will be held, alongside the brand-new Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium – has determined the eight Pools of the group stage of the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026:







Hockey World Cup 2026 draw: India v Pakistan proves standout pool match



By Rod Gilmour





Naomi van As was on hand for 2026 WC draw



A new format but age old rivalry remained in tact as India and Pakistan were pitted together in a blockbuster men’s pool stage clash at this summer’s dual gender FIH World Cup following Tuesday’s draw in Amsterdam.







India and Pakistan Set for Explosive Clash in 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup



K ARUMUGAM







Traditional rivals India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the pool stage of the upcoming 2026 Men’s Hockey World Cup, guaranteed after they were both clubbed into Pool D in today’s draw ceremony. The pairing promises one of the tournament’s most-watched encounters and ensures that Pool D, which also features England and Wales, will be a focal point from day one.







India men’s team to face Pakistan; women’s team drawn with England, China, South Africa



India’s last match against Pakistan came during the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy, which it won 2-1. England and Wales are the other two teams in the group.





India had defeated Pakistan 10-2 during the 2023 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AFP



Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to lock horns at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup after the two were drawn in Pool D of the quadrennial event on Tuesday.







Pakistan, India drawn in same pool for FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026



Complete match schedule for 16-team mega event to be announced in due course





Pakistan's Ahmad Nadeem celebrates scoring their first goal during their Asian Hockey Champions Trophy match against India at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City on September 14, 2024. — Asian Hockey Federation



AMSTERDAM: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday announced the pools of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by Belgium and Netherlands from August 15 to 30.







India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in hockey: Arch-rivals set to meet at FIH World Cup 2026



The rivalry between India and Pakistan will be rekindled in 2026, a year in which they are set to face off at least three times.





India and Pakistan will also face off in the Pro League twice before the World Cup. | Photo Credit: Vedhan M.



India men’s hockey team on Tuesday was drawn against Pakistan in Pool D of the FIH World Cup 2026, set to take place from August 15 to 30 in Belgium and the Netherlands.







England and Wales drawn together at Hockey World Cup





England's men will be hoping to reach the final for the first time since 1986. Getty Images



England and Wales will face each other in the pool stages of the men's Hockey World Cup later this year.







Malaysia drawn in group of death



By Aftar Singh





The national men's hockey team have been drawn in the group of death at the World Cup in Wavre, Belgium and Amstelveen, Netherlands from Aug 14-30. NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team have been drawn in the group of death at the World Cup in Wavre, Belgium and Amstelveen, Netherlands from Aug 14-30.







South Africa Women Face Top-Ten Trio in Pool D at FIH Hockey World Cup 2026





Photo: Charmaine Botes Visser via Hockey SA



South Africa’s women’s hockey team have been placed in Pool D for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, where they will face world number four China, world number seven England, and world number nine India in the group stage, with all four Pool D nations to contest their matches at the Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam, Netherlands, announced following the draw on 17 March 2026.







Indian women's hockey coach Marijne happy with "competitive, balanced" FIH World Cup pool







New Delhi [India]: After confirming their qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, the Indian women's hockey team is preparing for the marquee event following the tournament draw revealed on Tuesday evening.







Sarjit out as Brendan takes over as chief in hockey shake-up



By T. AVINESHWARAN





Hear me out: Assistant coach Brendan Carolan (left) briefing the boys during training in 2023. (Insert) South African Brendan Carolan



KUALA LUMPUR: Brendan Carolan has been appointed head coach of the national hockey team, having previously served as the national team’s assistant coach.







Rotterdam deadly on own pitch and have club record in sight



Ramon Min







Rotterdam men have become the most prolific home team in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men this season. In eight home matches, the team has already scored 45 goals, the highest number of any club in the league.







Vale Shirley Tonkin (née Haines)







Hockey Australia extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends and the Western Australian hockey community on the passing of Shirley Tonkin, a pioneer of Australian women’s hockey and a proud representative of her state and country.







